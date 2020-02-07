resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 07.Feb.2020 16:49
genetic engineering | health

Wuhan Corona Virus Looks Like Bubonic Plague

author: anonymous 888
The Chinese Wuhan Corona Virus looks like Bubonic Plague
The Chinese Wuhan Corona Virus "looks" like Bubonic Plague
Like many writers both amateur and professional I get security reports in my inbox, that I have learned over the years to treat with great suspicion and to filter out the small fragments of truth that remain. [hell, maybe I'm getting manipulated]

While it appears that there is some kind of outbreak in Wuhan, the reporting even in established global-security rags is all over the place. Some say the numbers of death are small, while others report 100 bodies per day being burned in Chinese crematoriums, while the rest of the media, esp Youtube, suggests animal to human disease transmission by means of pest insects. To further correlate this, biosuited Chinese health workers are shown spraying for airborn pests (photos "can" be faked or out of context). As someone who grew up in Louisiana, I witnessed Msoquito control trucks sparying the neighborhood every other day, during the wet season (hurricane season, locally). Much of Louisiana from New Orleans - south, experiences Caribbean wet-dry seasons. Local yachters and commercial fishermen will be very familiar with this.

Returning to my thesis, the speed of the outbreak, the number of deaths and the method of control make this look EXACTLY like an outbreak of BUBONIC PLAGUE. Pardon my French; but, Corona Virus MY ASS (at least my BS meter is diplaying a value of less than zero)!!!

Anyway, do be careful and "consider" stocking [STEPTOMYCIN, GENTAMICIN, DOXYCYCLINE]. Treatment should be started as soon as symptoms appear (within 7 days, death can result within 10 days). Untreated death rates can be up to 90%. DON'T FUCK WITH THIS, SERIOUSLY! 888

"BTW, the Masons can and do misinform and betray their own, esp. the straights."

 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bubonic_plague

 https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/plague/symptoms-causes/syc-20351291

 https://www.webmd.com/a-to-z-guides/plague-faq#1

 https://www.britannica.com/science/bubonic-plague

 http://www.themiddleages.net/plague.html

 https://www.history.com/topics/middle-ages/black-death

 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oriental_rat_flea

 https://www.orkin.com/rodents/rats/rat-fleas

 http://www.pestmall.com/blog/pest-info/fleas/rat-fleas

contribute to this article


Well? ... 07.Feb.2020 17:23
Tracy Mapes link

In a World where a Homeless Man can't even find a toilet to shit in, and they are spiriting away People from China in CIA Air Transports to American Air Force Base Hotels, something even greater could be afoot in regard to looming conflict with China on a Global Scale.

Too many large Corporation pullouts as well. Saying, the Virus is a Cover, for the movement in a much larger nefarious operation.

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion