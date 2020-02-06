resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 06.Feb.2020 16:41
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 02/07/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Sputnik Radio, NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200207.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi interviewed historian and journalist Gareth Porter. Gareth has just co-authored "The CIA's Insiders Guide To The Iran Crisis." He discusses the history of CIA interventions in Iran, the roots of current tensions between the United States and Iran, how the US has been unable to adapt to Iran no longer being a US client state, international isolation of the United States with regards to the Trump Administration's approach to Iran, and the assassination of General Souleimani.

From JAPAN- The World Health Organization has created a website to focus on what is actually happening with the Corona virus. UN Secretary-General Guterres says that the big emitters of greenhouse gas need to make more efforts to achieve carbon neutrality. The US has deployed a new low-yield nuclear warhead for launch from submarines. Boris Johnson announced bringing forward a ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles to 2035. High radiation levels were detected last month at the devastated Fukushima nuclear power plant.

From GERMANY- Greenpeace activists used solar panels to block the entrance to BP's London offices. American youth critiqued the recent State Of The Union speech by Trump. A group of politicians and celebrities in Germany have begun an appeal to have Julian Assange released from prison in Britain.

From CUBA- In Colombia former rebels are being murdered in rural parts of the country. Part of the State Of The Union speech reiterated his interference in the affairs of Latin American countries. American journalist Abby Martin spoke on what she saw in Venezuela, contradicting US propaganda. Jimmy Carter says that the so-called Middle East Peace Plan compromises any prospect of peace in the region and violates international law.

The latest Shortwave Report (February 7) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-
 http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"There are virtually no places in the corporate media apparatus where you can tell the truth to challenge corporate tyranny and this US imperialist narrative of constant regime change all around the world. It is a very dangerous and slippery slope that we are on and I just think it is time that we take a step back and actually fund the journalists that we want to see."
--Abby Martin

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

