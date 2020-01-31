Sex Crimes and Corruption on Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM)

|
A pattern of sex crimes on Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), WA raises concern for the safety of the community on and around the Washington State military base. Over the past year, news headlines have shown a significant increase in sex crimes tied to JBLM. A former JBLM police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that corruption in the JBLM Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) leadership has resulted in increased crime on the military base.
26-year-old sentenced for sexually abusing 6-year-old he was left to watch on JBLM
https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/26-year-old-sentenced-sexually-abusing-6-year-old-he-was-left-watch-jblm/DPXHKU6F2BBGVEE6NSIKQ26NCU/
After a rabbi sent her explicit messages, JBLM soldier's wife says she was targeted and betrayed.
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/after-a-rabbi-sent-her-explicit-messages-jblm-soldiers-wife-says-she-was-targeted-and-betrayed/
JBLM staff sergeant arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes
https://www.thenewstribune.com/news/local/crime/article227221539.html
Three JBLM active military members arrested in sexual predator sting
https://mynorthwest.com/1282886/sexual-predator-sting-state-patrol-jblm/
Another JBLM soldier arrested as accused sexual predator
https://www.kiro7.com/news/south-sound-news/another-jblm-soldier-arrested-as-accused-sexual-predator/928370074/
JBLM soldier arrested on charges he traveled to Philippines for sex with children
https://komonews.com/news/local/jblm-soldier-arrested-on-charges-he-traveled-to-philippines-for-sex-with-children