resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia 31.Jan.2020 19:43
government | police / legal

Sex Crimes and Corruption on Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM)

author: Felicia
In toady's news Charles Evan Crawford, 26, was convicted of abusive sexual contact of a child after he molested a 6-year-old he was watching on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. During the time Crawford was supervising the child prosecutors said he took the 6-year-old into the bathroom and molested him.
A pattern of sex crimes on Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), WA raises concern for the safety of the community on and around the Washington State military base. Over the past year, news headlines have shown a significant increase in sex crimes tied to JBLM. A former JBLM police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that corruption in the JBLM Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) leadership has resulted in increased crime on the military base.


26-year-old sentenced for sexually abusing 6-year-old he was left to watch on JBLM
 https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/26-year-old-sentenced-sexually-abusing-6-year-old-he-was-left-watch-jblm/DPXHKU6F2BBGVEE6NSIKQ26NCU/

After a rabbi sent her explicit messages, JBLM soldier's wife says she was targeted and betrayed.
 https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/after-a-rabbi-sent-her-explicit-messages-jblm-soldiers-wife-says-she-was-targeted-and-betrayed/

JBLM staff sergeant arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes
 https://www.thenewstribune.com/news/local/crime/article227221539.html

Three JBLM active military members arrested in sexual predator sting
 https://mynorthwest.com/1282886/sexual-predator-sting-state-patrol-jblm/

Another JBLM soldier arrested as accused sexual predator
 https://www.kiro7.com/news/south-sound-news/another-jblm-soldier-arrested-as-accused-sexual-predator/928370074/

JBLM soldier arrested on charges he traveled to Philippines for sex with children
 https://komonews.com/news/local/jblm-soldier-arrested-on-charges-he-traveled-to-philippines-for-sex-with-children

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion