newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia government | police / legal Sex Crimes and Corruption on Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) author: Felicia In toady's news Charles Evan Crawford, 26, was convicted of abusive sexual contact of a child after he molested a 6-year-old he was watching on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. During the time Crawford was supervising the child prosecutors said he took the 6-year-old into the bathroom and molested him. A pattern of sex crimes on Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), WA raises concern for the safety of the community on and around the Washington State military base. Over the past year, news headlines have shown a significant increase in sex crimes tied to JBLM. A former JBLM police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that corruption in the JBLM Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) leadership has resulted in increased crime on the military base.





26-year-old sentenced for sexually abusing 6-year-old he was left to watch on JBLM

https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/26-year-old-sentenced-sexually-abusing-6-year-old-he-was-left-watch-jblm/DPXHKU6F2BBGVEE6NSIKQ26NCU/



After a rabbi sent her explicit messages, JBLM soldier's wife says she was targeted and betrayed.

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/after-a-rabbi-sent-her-explicit-messages-jblm-soldiers-wife-says-she-was-targeted-and-betrayed/



JBLM staff sergeant arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes

https://www.thenewstribune.com/news/local/crime/article227221539.html



Three JBLM active military members arrested in sexual predator sting

https://mynorthwest.com/1282886/sexual-predator-sting-state-patrol-jblm/



Another JBLM soldier arrested as accused sexual predator

https://www.kiro7.com/news/south-sound-news/another-jblm-soldier-arrested-as-accused-sexual-predator/928370074/



JBLM soldier arrested on charges he traveled to Philippines for sex with children

https://komonews.com/news/local/jblm-soldier-arrested-on-charges-he-traveled-to-philippines-for-sex-with-children contribute to this article add comment to discussion