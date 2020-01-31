newswire article reposts united states human & civil rights | police / legal Federal Agent Caught On Arizona Nanny Cam Smelling 3-Year-Old Girl's Underwear author: PO leece Deputy U.S. Marshal David Timothy Moon, 50, was touring a Phoenix home for sale last May.



While his real estate agent was in another room, Moon went inside a 3-year-old girl's bedroom, according to a police report. He focused on the laundry hamper in the corner. He dug through the dirty laundry and pulled out what appeared to be a pair of girl's underwear.



Video shows Moon appeared to hold the underwear close to his face and appeared to smell them. Minutes later, he returned to the bedroom and again appeared to smell clothes in the laundry hamper.



After leaving the girl's bedroom for the second time, he appeared to notice the nanny cam. He quickly covered his mouth and said, "goddamnit." https://www.abc15.com/news/local-news/investigations/nanny-cam-catches-federal-agent-smells-girls-panties



After leaving the girl's bedroom for the second time, he appeared to notice the nanny cam. He quickly covered his mouth and said, "goddamnit."