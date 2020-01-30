newswire article reporting global imperialism & war | media criticism The Shortwave Report 01/31/20 Listen Globally! e-mail: author: Dan Robertse-mail: outfarpress@saber.net A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Spanish National Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba. Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Spanish National Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba

http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200131.mp3

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)



From JAPAN- A nuclear power plant in western Japan has been having serious problems. The US Navy has sailed a warship through Chinese claimed waters in the South China Sea and added military drones to patrol from Guam. As of Thursday morning 170 people in China had died from the corona virus, Chinese scientists say it may have originated in bats, in Australia scientists believe they may be on the way to develop a vaccine and evacuated citizens will be held in a 2 week quarantine. The British government has decided to continue to use Huawei components in their 5G network, despite pressure from the US. Rockets hit the US embassy compound last Sunday night.



From GERMANY- Large anti-government protests continue in Baghdad. The European Parliament approved Brexit, the UK withdrawal from the EU this Friday.



From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on Trump's so-called Middle East peace plan. At the announcement in Washington with indicted PM Netanyahu and Israeli lobbyists, no Palestinians were present. The US gives unilateral recognition of Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the occupied Palestinian territory and East Jerusalem. The Palestinian president denounced the Trump plan to invest $50 billion into developing the area. In many countries around the world people protested the so-called deal of the century in front of US embassies.



From CUBA- Former president Lula da Silva said the fight to regain democracy in Brazil must continue. Code Pink has gathered more than 10,000 US signatures for an open letter apologizing to the Iranian nation apologizing for Washington's aggression. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists has moved the doomsday clock the closest to midnight since its creation in 1947. The earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica was the strongest ever recorded in the region but did not cause notable damage in either country.



The latest Shortwave Report (January 31) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)



PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-

http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"In an age when man has forgotten his origins and is blind even to his most essential needs for survival, water along with other resources has become the victim of his indifference."

--Rachel Carson



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net contribute to this article add comment to discussion