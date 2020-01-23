resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting global 23.Jan.2020 16:38
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 01/24/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Spanish National Radio, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200124.mp3
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes begins with a report on the annual World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland. The theme of this years meeting is sustainability and the climate emergency, and began with Trump unsurprisingly denying the environmental crisis. Greenpeace presented facts about massive banking investments in fossil fuel and coal development rather than renewable energy. The Edelman Trust Barometer polled people globally whether capitalism does more harm than good. Five protestors and two police were killed in Iraq where daily demonstrations demanding early elections continue. Patrick Cockburn wrote about the persecution of the Shia minority who are seen as Iranian proxies- Sunni states like Saudi Arabia propagandize against Iran, blaming them for all discontent in the region.

From GERMANY- More reporting on the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos where there are strong divisions over both the economy and the climate. Trump lashed out at environmental activists like Greta Thunberg, with alliteration harking back to Spiro Agnew. Greta responded that time has run out to prevent catastrophic climate change and that partial conservation measures are failing. The new EU Commission President, Ursula von der Layen, spoke about her recently announced European Green Deal to replace the fossil fuel based model. Central Americans trying to migrate from Guatemala into Mexico were forcibly repelled by Mexican National Guard, responding to threats of tariffs from Trump.

From CUBA- The Venezuelan Foreign Minister has warned that the US maintains a permanent siege against Latin America and the Caribbean because it wants to seize natural resources and impose governments it can control. Over 600 indigenous leaders in Brazil issued a manifesto denouncing the genocide and ecocide planned by the far-right president Bolsonaro. In Puerto Rico protestors called for the resignation of Governor Wanda Vasquez after a video was posted showing a warehouse full of undistributed relief supplies.

The latest Shortwave Report (January 24) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-
 http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Because we cannot save ourselves without contesting oligarchic control, the fight for democracy and justice and the fight against environmental breakdown are one and the same. Do not allow those who have caused this crisis to define the limits of political action. Do not allow those whose magical thinking got us into this mess to tell us what can and cannot be done."
--Georges Monbiot

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion