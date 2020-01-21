newswire article reposts oregon & cascadia genetic engineering | health Report : 1st U.S. Case Of Deadly Novel Coronavirus Found In Washington State author: Uh Oh Spaghetti-Os https://komonews.com/news/local/1st-us-case-of-deadly-new-virus-found-in-wash-state-reports-say



A dangerous new virus that has sickened hundreds and killed six victims in China has now spread to Washington state, a federal source tells CNN.



It is the first case of the "novel coronavirus" detected in the United States, according to the source.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to officially announce the case in a special briefing later Tuesday morning.



CDC officials said the deadly virus was first detected in Wuhan, China.



Six people have died from the virus and 291 have been infected in China, the National Health Commission said Tuesday. About 30 other cases have been detected in other Asian countries. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Middle_East_respiratory_syndrome-related_coronavirus



Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV), or EMC/2012 (HCoV-EMC/2012), is a novel positive-sense, single-stranded RNA virus of the genus Betacoronavirus.



Initially called novel coronavirus 2012 or simply novel coronavirus, it was first reported in 2012 after genome sequencing of a virus isolated from sputum samples from a person who fell ill in a 2012 outbreak of a new flu.



As of July 2015, MERS-CoV cases have been reported in over 21 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Turkey, Oman, Algeria, Bangladesh, Indonesia (none were confirmed), Austria, the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, Mainland China, Thailand, and the Philippines. MERS-CoV is one of several viruses identified by WHO as a likely cause of a future epidemic. They list it for urgent research and development.