Repo Madness Clown Show: Fed Discusses Loaning Directly to Hedge Funds For Bailouts

Repo Madness Clown Show Far From Over: Fed Discusses Loaning Directly to Hedge Funds For Bailouts?



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOfCpqvzNew



6,312 views  Streamed live on Jan 14, 2020

WallStForMainSt



Not only is a permanent repo facility still being discussed by the Fed but now loans directly to hedge funds for Repo Madness. When will this clown show end?



Today, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Fed is considering loaning directly to hedge funds to help "fix" the repo problems with Repo Madness:



Hedge Funds Could Make One Potential Fed Repo-Market Fix Hard to Stomach

Federal Reserve officials are considering a new tool to ease stresses in the repo market

link to www.wsj.com



Fed Considering Lending Cash Directly To Hedge Funds In Next Repo Market Crisis

link to www.zerohedge.com



The Fed Is Going All-In To Keep The System From Collapsing

http://investmentresearchdynamics.com/the-fed-is-going-all-in-to-keep-the-system-from-collapsing/



Are the Fed's Repo Loans Being Repaid by Wall Street's Trading Houses or Just Rolled Over and Over?

link to wallstreetonparade.com





______________







Repo And The Man: A Half-Trillion Later

http://seekingalpha.com/article/4316920-repo-and-man-half-trillion-later





The Federal Reserve Has A Repo Problem. What's That?

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437842.shtml





US Federal Reserve Starts "Quantitative Easing Forever"

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437855.shtml





Sen. Warren Grills Treasury Secretary Mnuchin On Federal Reserve Repo / Overnight Lending

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437851.shtml





The Silence On Wall Street's Dark Pools Is Deafening

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438027.shtml





The Fed Protects Gamblers at the Expense of the Economy

http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/01/438141.shtml