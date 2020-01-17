Repo Madness Clown Show: Fed Discusses Loaning Directly to Hedge Funds For Bailouts

|
Repo Madness Clown Show Far From Over: Fed Discusses Loaning Directly to Hedge Funds For Bailouts?
Not only is a permanent repo facility still being discussed by the Fed but now loans directly to hedge funds for Repo Madness. When will this clown show end?
Today, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Fed is considering loaning directly to hedge funds to help "fix" the repo problems with Repo Madness:
Hedge Funds Could Make One Potential Fed Repo-Market Fix Hard to Stomach
Federal Reserve officials are considering a new tool to ease stresses in the repo market
Fed Considering Lending Cash Directly To Hedge Funds In Next Repo Market Crisis
The Fed Is Going All-In To Keep The System From Collapsing
Are the Fed's Repo Loans Being Repaid by Wall Street's Trading Houses or Just Rolled Over and Over?
Repo And The Man: A Half-Trillion Later
The Federal Reserve Has A Repo Problem. What's That?
US Federal Reserve Starts "Quantitative Easing Forever"
Sen. Warren Grills Treasury Secretary Mnuchin On Federal Reserve Repo / Overnight Lending
The Silence On Wall Street's Dark Pools Is Deafening
The Fed Protects Gamblers at the Expense of the Economy
This is just a Wall Street gimmick where some fatcat secures an overnight loan after the 'market' closes with a guarantee that it will be paid back before sunrise. This is the 'Repo' guarantee. It's just another little churn-game to bilk a few more millions out of the stupid day traders. It's of no significance to any social activist, other than a sign of impending economic collapse (which everybody should be getting ready for).