resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting united states 17.Jan.2020 20:24
economic justice

Repo Madness Clown Show: Fed Discusses Loaning Directly to Hedge Funds For Bailouts

author: WallStForMainSt
(17:42)  http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOfCpqvzNew

Not only is a permanent repo facility still being discussed by the Federal Reserve, but now loans directly to hedge funds for Repo Madness. When will this clown show end?
Repo Madness Clown Show Far From Over: Fed Discusses Loaning Directly to Hedge Funds For Bailouts?

 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOfCpqvzNew

6,312 views  Streamed live on Jan 14, 2020
WallStForMainSt

Not only is a permanent repo facility still being discussed by the Fed but now loans directly to hedge funds for Repo Madness. When will this clown show end?

Today, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Fed is considering loaning directly to hedge funds to help "fix" the repo problems with Repo Madness:

Hedge Funds Could Make One Potential Fed Repo-Market Fix Hard to Stomach
Federal Reserve officials are considering a new tool to ease stresses in the repo market
 link to www.wsj.com

Fed Considering Lending Cash Directly To Hedge Funds In Next Repo Market Crisis
 link to www.zerohedge.com

The Fed Is Going All-In To Keep The System From Collapsing
 http://investmentresearchdynamics.com/the-fed-is-going-all-in-to-keep-the-system-from-collapsing/

Are the Fed's Repo Loans Being Repaid by Wall Street's Trading Houses or Just Rolled Over and Over?
 link to wallstreetonparade.com


______________



Repo And The Man: A Half-Trillion Later
 http://seekingalpha.com/article/4316920-repo-and-man-half-trillion-later


The Federal Reserve Has A Repo Problem. What's That?
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437842.shtml


US Federal Reserve Starts "Quantitative Easing Forever"
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437855.shtml


Sen. Warren Grills Treasury Secretary Mnuchin On Federal Reserve Repo / Overnight Lending
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437851.shtml


The Silence On Wall Street's Dark Pools Is Deafening
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438027.shtml


The Fed Protects Gamblers at the Expense of the Economy
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/01/438141.shtml

homepage: homepage: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOfCpqvzNew

contribute to this article


The Meaning Of 'Repo' 17.Jan.2020 22:31
blues link

To the common man or woman, like us, a 'Repo' is when some thug with a tow truck steals your car at 3:00 AM. But this not is that kind of 'Repo' whatsoever. No way near.

This is just a Wall Street gimmick where some fatcat secures an overnight loan after the 'market' closes with a guarantee that it will be paid back before sunrise. This is the 'Repo' guarantee. It's just another little churn-game to bilk a few more millions out of the stupid day traders. It's of no significance to any social activist, other than a sign of impending economic collapse (which everybody should be getting ready for).

http://https://rankedchoicevotingisafraud.wordpress.com/

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion