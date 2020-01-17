newswire article commentary united states gender & sexuality | media criticism Accused Child Molester Dershowitz Now Trump's Defense Attorney!!!!!!!!!!!!!! author: rAT The chickens come home to roost Virginia Giuffre was just seventeen when she was recruited by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with the likes of Prince Andrew. She also sued famed Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz for defamation for denying his participation in the forced statutory rapes she had to endure. Of course Dershowitz counter-sued citing "emotional distress". These suits are still pending but you would never know it watching CNN or MSNBC or FOX. The President's lawyer is an accused child rapist who dabbled in teenage sex slaves on Epstein's Fantasy Island for dried-out old white guys looking for daughter figures to f+ck. C'mon Rachel- let's at least hear a little bit about this from you. Oh I forgot- Bill Clinton was a frequent guest of Epstein's too. Better to not mention illicit sex at all. contribute to this article add comment to discussion