newswire article reporting global 16.Jan.2020 17:42
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 01/17/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba.
Dear Radio Friend,
     This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba
   http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200117.mp3
   (If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

       From GERMANY- Scientists are warning of more extreme weather events like wildfires and flooding are on the horizon. As Australia burns there has been a large increase of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, compounding the problem. The EU announced plans to dedicate a quarter of its total budget to tackling climate change- in the next decade a trillion Euros will be invested to reach carbon neutrality in the next 30 years. The US justification for the targeted assassination of Iranian General Souleimani has changed from imminent attacks on Americans, later saying that embassies would be the target.

       From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, British host Afshin Rattansi interviewed Esmaeil Baghei Hamaneh, the Iranian ambassador to the UN. They discuss who General Souleimani was- western media had praised him last year for being a leader in the defeat of ISIS in Syria and Iraq. He had travelled to Iraq on a civilian aircraft because his mission was to present a peace plan to Iraq from Saudi Arabia, not a military action. The ambassador points out that the murder is not justified under international rules of engagement, and that at least 6 other Iraqi and Iranians commanders were killed. He says the assassinations were state terrorism and will trigger the US expulsion from the region.

       From CUBA- Venezuelan leaders are denouncing US government plans to intervene in their upcoming National Assembly elections. The Chilean government is working on a bill to regulate the right of civilians to assemble. Bolivian President in exile, Evo Morales, urged his country to restore the rule of law and control paramilitary forces who are persecuting the leaders of Evo's political party. In the first two weeks of 2020 17 social leaders have been assassinated in Colombia. Finally, RHC aired a statement by US Senator Bernie Sanders about the disinformation that the US media delivers concerning events in Latin America.

            The latest Shortwave Report (January 17) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml  in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
   (If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml  (160kb Highest Quality)

ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-
 http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097

Website Page- 
 http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
       ¡FurthuR!      Dan Roberts

"I am worried that students will take their obedient place in society and look to become successful cogs in the wheel - let the wheel spin them around as it wants without taking a look at what they're doing. I'm concerned that students not become passive acceptors of the official doctrine that's handed down to them from the White House, the media, textbooks, teachers and preachers."
--Howard Zinn

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
 www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

