The Shortwave Report 01/17/20 Listen Globally!

A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet.

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba

From GERMANY- Scientists are warning of more extreme weather events like wildfires and flooding are on the horizon. As Australia burns there has been a large increase of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, compounding the problem. The EU announced plans to dedicate a quarter of its total budget to tackling climate change- in the next decade a trillion Euros will be invested to reach carbon neutrality in the next 30 years. The US justification for the targeted assassination of Iranian General Souleimani has changed from imminent attacks on Americans, later saying that embassies would be the target.



From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, British host Afshin Rattansi interviewed Esmaeil Baghei Hamaneh, the Iranian ambassador to the UN. They discuss who General Souleimani was- western media had praised him last year for being a leader in the defeat of ISIS in Syria and Iraq. He had travelled to Iraq on a civilian aircraft because his mission was to present a peace plan to Iraq from Saudi Arabia, not a military action. The ambassador points out that the murder is not justified under international rules of engagement, and that at least 6 other Iraqi and Iranians commanders were killed. He says the assassinations were state terrorism and will trigger the US expulsion from the region.



From CUBA- Venezuelan leaders are denouncing US government plans to intervene in their upcoming National Assembly elections. The Chilean government is working on a bill to regulate the right of civilians to assemble. Bolivian President in exile, Evo Morales, urged his country to restore the rule of law and control paramilitary forces who are persecuting the leaders of Evo's political party. In the first two weeks of 2020 17 social leaders have been assassinated in Colombia. Finally, RHC aired a statement by US Senator Bernie Sanders about the disinformation that the US media delivers concerning events in Latin America.



"I am worried that students will take their obedient place in society and look to become successful cogs in the wheel - let the wheel spin them around as it wants without taking a look at what they're doing. I'm concerned that students not become passive acceptors of the official doctrine that's handed down to them from the White House, the media, textbooks, teachers and preachers."

--Howard Zinn

--Howard Zinn



