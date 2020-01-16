newswire article reposts global corporate dominance | political theory Concrete Dystopia e-mail: author: Alex Demirovice-mail: marc1seed@yahoo.com Capitalist conditions are characterized by the fact that there is no rationality in society as a whole that coordinates the interests of the many and the overall direction of social development... Strong economic, political, scientific and media interest groups change the natural history of the species and the planet in a possessive way and block changes in collective habits. The Concrete Dystopia

Alex Demirovic - Dec 2019 - Luxemburg



[This article published in December 2019 in the journal Luxemburg is translated from the German on the Internet, www.linksnet.de.]



This system binds us to the rule of the past and subjects our living labor capacity to (in)dead capital - high time to break out.



If we think about socialism as an alternative to capitalism and advocate a transformation from one form of society to another, it is because there are concrete reasons for this. One of them is to avoid or eliminate all those conditions that involve or generate so many human sacrifices. There is the sexist degradation and violence in families, there is the harassment in companies and in everyday working life. People are exposed to the risks of the labor market; for many, the low income from a job is not enough to support a family. There are the millions of people who are injured or killed in traffic accidents, who fall ill due to pesticides in food, chemicals in clothing, who die prematurely due to work or particulate matter pollution. We also think of the many who are killed in wars, of all those who are victims of genocide, or of all those who are harassed, tortured, imprisoned by gangs of gangsters, by state police or secret services - also in the name of a better, fairer world, also in the name of socialism. The mining of coal, gold or rare earths exposes people and whole societies to disease and death. Every day people die when they migrate or flee, they are subjected to violence, slavery, forced labor, they lose years of their lives in camps or prisons. These are disturbing contrasts: here the party-goers*, there the homeless lying on the street next to us; here the cruise and sailing ships, there the refugee boats and sea rescue initiatives. The gap between the wealth, legal security or health care, the department stores filled with an unmanageable number of goods, the knowledge of every school of tuna or every square meter of rain forest, the normality of daily school attendance on the one hand and poverty, the nakedness and precariousness of life, the inability to act according to knowledge and to stop the misguided developments on the other hand, is grotesque.



We are stuck in a contradiction. That which kills some allows others to live and live well: the working conditions in the many factories of the world, the CO2 emissions of cars or container ships, the import of fodder from the global soy-growing areas, the nitrate inputs in the soil caused by intensive livestock farming, the transport of lorries through the Alpine valleys, the export of arms or milk. That this contradiction has something to do with capitalism is denied. Firstly, it is admitted that the phenomena described exist, but it is deeply philosophically suspected that they are the result of the human constitution as such: People are selfish and think of themselves first. Secondly, those phenomena could not be attributed to capitalism, because capitalism as such does not exist, but only social market economies with a multitude of free actors. Thirdly, the market is the moment of a process of social differentiation, which shows success in many dimensions: technical and scientific progress, legal security, democracy, economic efficiency, growth, the eradication of poverty, the extension of life expectancy, health care and education. These successes are the result of an undirected modernization that follows systemic demands and cannot be attributed to the moral decisions of the individual. Fourthly, it is suggested that, although there are still many shortcomings, the ideal of perfection is doubtful and things are improving slowly but steadily. The expectation that the next round of modernization will solve the problems is reassuring. The self-protection and self-correction mechanisms were working.



But such an argument is short-sighted and ignores the fact that this is how things have been going back and forth for centuries: sometimes things get better, then they get worse. How often has it been claimed that in capitalist societies there are no economic crises and no poverty, but only full employment? Formally, there is no slavery and yet many people work under conditions of forced labor and debt bondage. The statement that wage labor leads to despair and death can be confirmed by workers in Bangladesh or Ethiopia just as their colleagues did 200 years ago before the Commission of the British Parliament. The questions of minimum wages, the working day, the physical, mental and psychological exhaustion of individuals, the destruction of their everyday ways of life, poor housing, low education, freedom of the press, the right of association, the prevention of democratic self-determination have been repeated since the 18th century. The environmental question appears in ever new forms: Hygiene, air pollution, lack of ventilation in urban areas, destruction of forests and biodiversity, soil degradation, desertification, climate change. None of this is surprising. Again and again, for a brief moment, the problems seem to be solved, the ideology of progress suggests this - until they reappear on a broader scale.



Part of the bourgeoisie sees the problems. It creates countless initiatives and civil society organisations; it has responded with numerous measures for centuries: Peace conferences, human rights, the International Criminal Court, the conventions against torture, the outlawing of weapons, the regulation of the working day, the legal guarantee of trade unions, freedom of the press and science, gender equality, the demand for more sustainability, which is reflected in international agreements, UN programs or global monitoring; also with foundations, development agencies, NGOs, civil society initiatives (International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, WWF, Amnesty International, Transparency International, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Open Society Foundations) Numerous declarations of intent are announced and voluntary or legally binding regulations are adopted. But nothing helps - reality does not follow them.



Another part of the bourgeoisie denies the tendencies of destructiveness, it does not want to perceive reality - climate change does not exist or, if it does, it is God's will; it is not the weapons that kill. Efforts to contain the negative developments are rejected as folly, their failure is pursued. Yet another part of the bourgeoisie and its leaders are well aware of the problems or some of their aspects. There is talk of the need for a major transformation, of redesigning globalization, of creating resilient structures. Prosperity should be distributed more fairly, capitalism should become fairer, as the finance ministers of the G7 countries recently demanded. But despite some insight and a corresponding orientation for action, the bourgeoisie is proving to be faltering, inconsistent or even helpless. This is reflected in their attitude towards the decisions of the World Environment Conference, the Kyoto Protocol, the objectives for sustainable development.



Viewed soberly, this insight does not help them; they do not have the perspective, competence or strength to propose such strategies that could lead to a solution. For capitalist conditions are characterized precisely by the fact that there is no rationality in society as a whole that coordinates the interests of the many and the overall direction of social development. Rather, social development, or rather non-development, results from a multitude of decisions of more or less powerful actors competing with each other. Global or regional companies, political forces, state-organized actors, civil society organizations and movements, the mute practices of the many work with and against each other in planning, ignorance and knowledge exclusion, decisions and non-decisions with different temporal, spatial, social scope, in the definition of the objects and the depth of the measures. This concerns all areas of life. In questions of meat consumption, mobility and settlement, alternative battery-supported e-mobility or to fuel cells, the production of energy, the further development of human genetics and computer science, which could consequently abolish the human species as such, the conflicts over the decision alternatives are obvious. So far, there are no constellations in which the development paths are put to choice; the decisions are still not made on the basis of free insight, the highest level of knowledge and the participation of the many, but strong economic, political, scientific and media interest groups change the natural history of the species and the planet in a possessive way and block changes in collective habits.



There are already numerous approaches with which people in this or that area are already constituting themselves as global collective subjects. The practices are uneven, hesitant and particularistic, and the resistance is therefore strong. Moreover, it is obvious that transformational measures alone will not be sufficient in individual fields, since the processes interlock in many ways. In order to address the problems and to coordinate the ecological, technical, economic, cultural and democratic processes to some extent, and thus to achieve a regulated development aiming at simultaneity, it is necessary to create suitable conditions for action. This means nothing other than that the species must constitute itself as humanity and take its fate into its own hands. It must change over to dealing with the damage, combating its causes, and finding solutions to shape the future.



RULE OF THE UNDEAD



But the bourgeoisie, which devotes so much to modernization, to development, to progress, is surprisingly unable to do so. This has already surprised a radical democrat like Thomas Paine in the 18th century. He observed that the bourgeoisie was prepared to historicize the idea of the social contract: Yes, it is then acknowledged that the commonwealth was once founded by a contract of all with all. But this act of foundation was unique and the heirs and descendants were thus bound until the end of time. Yet, according to Paine, no gender of men, no class and no parliament has the right or the power to bind the descendants in this way. "Each age, each sex must have just such freedom to act for itself in all cases as the ages and sexes before it. The vanity and presumption of wanting to rule even beyond the grave is the most ridiculous and insolent of all tyrants. Man possesses no property in man; neither does any generation in future generations possess property". (Paine 1792, 49) Marx also advocated this radical openness to the future in the wake of Paine, not from the past and memory, but from the future, comprehensive social emancipation should gain its self-understanding, not the dead but the living should determine (cf. Marx 1852, 117).



This demand of Marx is unredeemed. With it he turns against the peculiar culture of the bourgeoisie, which puts its freedom newly won by political revolution into the arguments, the clothes and the architecture of the past of the Roman Empire. According to Marx, the fact that the modern political and social decision-making processes are carried out through ties to the past in such a way that the bourgeoisie is constantly being caught up in its past, in the traumas of its violence, promising remembrance and improvement, and yet is unable to put an end to the violence in the present, is itself no coincidence, but corresponds to the foundations on which the modern bourgeoisie organizes its life and self-preservation. This connection has been emphasized repeatedly since John Locke: it is property and its protection. Property is supposed to bind the following generations. But how does it happen? And above all, why does it happen? Because an everyday wisdom says that nobody takes anything with them when they are dead. So why is there the desire to determine the social dynamics, beyond one's own day, the future? Why, in the name of property titles acquired or to be defended, that is, in the name of something past and dead, are the living disadvantaged, injured or even killed?



Marx refers to this contrast as that between dead and living labor. It is a wrong, crazy relationship, since now the past rules the present, the means of production are used by the workers, not the workers the means of production, not they determine the production processes in free physical and mental freedom, but are incorporated into the dead mechanism of the machines as living appendages (cf. Marx 1890, 445). This dislocation results from the capital relation. Capital is money that exchanges itself with living labor and utilizes it in this way, that is, it returns from circulation to a greater extent than it entered it. Money and capital, for their part, are already dead objects, the result of earlier living labor that the capitalist has appropriated. He uses them to buy means of production to which the wage earners in the production process add their living labor.



"By transforming money into goods that serve as the material formers of a new product or as factors of the work process, by incorporating living labor into their dead objectivity, the capitalist transforms value, decaying, objectified, dead labor into capital, self-utilizing value, a soulful monster that begins to 'work' as if it had love in its body. (Marx 1890, 209) The talk of the dead objectivity that absorbs living labor force is to be taken quite literally. For it is about the preservation of once acquired property titles. The rights of disposal of the acquired working capital assume legal and political conditions. In order to preserve them, the physical integrity and lives of many people are risked, their death is accepted in order to maintain the right to further exploitation of the capital. No one could renounce this right without fear of becoming a victim themselves.



In his study "Rejected Life" Zygmunt Bauman makes it clear that the death zone has expanded and encompasses more than just the area of production. He lists the many consumer goods, the waste generated by mistaken purchases and over-consumption stimulated by the means of advertising, by rapid moral deterioration, by fashion or by built-in obsolescence. What is more, many people no longer even become part of the industrial reserve army, they count as superfluous, as waste. Finally, thirdly, the problems of human waste characterize the whole of social life and generate a waste sui generis: "stillborn, unsuitable, invalid and unrealizable human relationships that bear the stamp of impending disappearance from the outset" (Bauman 2005, 15).



It should not be misunderstood: The stewards of the dead want to rule the living. From their perspective, the utilization of their capital, they take the future into account. But the future is strongly sidelined and pledged to the past. Because the future is fixed on the fact to redeem profit expectations. In interest-bearing capital, according to Marx, the idea of the fetish of capital is complete, that the accumulated, dead work product generates added value due to a secret quality. "One knows, on the other hand, that the preservation, and to this extent also the reproduction of the value of the products of past labor is in fact only the result of their contact with living labor; and secondly, that the command of the products of past labor over living overtime lasts only as long as the capital relationship lasts, the certain social relationship in which past labor independently and overpoweringly confronts living labor. (Marx 1894, 412)



In view of all the challenges that result from the fact that the present and the future are bound to the past, a change in the conditions under which people take the opportunity to shape it themselves is necessary. Past work - as well as the power derived from it and the living conditions connected with it - should not further determine the future. But this should not be misunderstood as a single historical incision from which a certain new relationship immediately emerges, which could then be regarded as ultima ratio and solve all problems. Rather, it is a matter of establishing conditions at the level of the challenges, so that on the basis of the historically acquired experience and the attainable knowledge, with the participation of the many, the objective and social world can be knowledgeably transformed in such a way that everyone can live cooperatively, reconciled with one another and emancipated. This means to avoid carelessness, to take care of the neglected and damaged and to create the new according to the needs. It was a technical misunderstanding to understand the development of productive forces always only as technical progress for the production of larger quantities of goods. The most important productive force is the cooperation of people in a rational relationship with nature. In this sense, the development of productive forces also involves making joint decisions about the means of production, the work products and processes according to aspects of rational metabolism.



WE CALL IT SOCIALISM



For historical reasons, the expectation of solving some of the great problems of social life is linked to socialism. Journalists (cf. SZ, 21.9.2019; NZZ, 20.7.2019) explicitly declare that they want to oppose the popularity of socialism among the population. One argument is that it has proved inefficient and has failed in an authoritarian way. When arguments are made in this way, there is often a sense of malice.



. Not a word is said about the fact that bourgeois forces have contributed significantly to the failure of alternatives. Especially in Germany, after all the crimes committed to prevent alternatives in Eastern Europe since 1917, this is infamous enough. But more than that, it also means that central aims of the Enlightenment are failing: namely the rational shaping of the conditions under which people live. This is precisely what capitalism is unable to do: it has developed productive forces in competition - but it is precisely competition that makes it inefficient, violent and tends to be apocalyptic, because the many are unable to show off their common and cooperative practices.



What matters today is a change in the conditions that block the civilizing, rational development of the productive forces. Historically, market and state have been experimented with to the detriment of the people. The genuine project, which consists of the joint administration of things and the free development of individuals for the self-determined shaping of conditions, has not yet been tried out. It is about time.







LITERATURE

Bauman, Zygmunt, 2005: Rejected life. The Excluded of Modernity, Hamburg

Marx, Karl, 1852: The eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte, in: MEW 8, Berlin

Ders., 1890: The capital. Critique of Political Economy, Vol. 1, in: MEW 23, Berlin

Ders., 1894: The capital. Critique of Political Economy, Vol. 3, in: MEW 25, Berlin

Paine, Thomas, 1792: The Rights of Man, Frankfurt am Main, 1973



_______________________________________________



The World Under Trump

Ingar Solty - December 2017 - Luxemburg - DeepL translation



Much has been written and speculated about Trump in recent weeks. The news is filled to the brim with episodes from the soap opera of the (supposedly) incompetent and dilettante president and his inner conflict in the government. Some people have this confirmed in their opinion by the biased media, and they don't even recognize a tangible scandal when it's obvious; others feel confirmed in their opinion of Trump and overlook what Trump's government has actually done in the last seven months beyond all tweets, verbal faux pas and open lies.



It is therefore time to look at the real workings of the Trump administration, to look at its foreign policy in the interplay with its domestic policy, and to place all of this in the general development of US policy over the past decades.



A number of key questions need to be answered: Is the 45th US President Donald Trump a decline manager, as has already been claimed about Obama after the catastrophic failure of the Bush administration in Iraq and Afghanistan? Do the right-wing authoritarian nationalist and his conservative government, in contrast to the neoliberal universalists around Obama, possibly correctly assess the situation of the USA and the danger of imperial overstretching?



Are they really seeking 'reconciliation' with Russia? Or do Trump, who wants to "make America great again", and his government embody the national hubris that prevents the US from exercising hegemony and plunges it into military adventures, including the nuclear conflict with North Korea, as the Economist recently conjectured on its front page? Is there even the danger of an uncontrolled war - possibly triggered by a trump tweet? And what does the global conflict surrounding Trump actually say about the way in which rule is exercised today in crisis-ridden capitalism?



THE TRANSNATIONAL POWER BLOC AND THE NEOLIBERAL-IMPERIAL CONSENSUS



It is a fact that thinking about the USA means thinking about the USA in the world, because the world as we know it today would be impossible to think without the USA.



Its world politics have created the world of today. Thus, after 1945, at the height of its power and equipped with the appropriate power resources, the US state made it its task to reconstruct international capitalism and to protect it against anti-capitalist upheavals in the socialist direction and against protectionist fragmentation of the world market and the formation of economic blocs. To this end, the USA created structures of international and transnational statehood such as the Bretton Woods System, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in international financial policy, the GATT (now WTO) in world trade policy, which functions like the germ of a world capitalist constitution, and international political forums such as the Trilateral Commission, the Davos World Economic Summit or the G2, G7, G8 and G20 summits.



The political goal was to enforce the same rules for the free development of capitalism worldwide, as unrestrictedly as possible, in the nation-states, which were becoming increasingly numerous in the course of the wave of decolonization in the post-war period - unrestrictedly, of course, from the shackles of the nation-state liberal democracies and their processes.[1] Of course, it is always the globally dominant and most competitive capital in its urge to expand that profits most from this.



In this way, capitalist relations of production became transnationalized under the direction of the USA, and with the multi- and transnational corporations and their institutions, the beginnings of a transnationalized bourgeoisie emerged, which has maintained its increasing coherence through economic interdependencies, internationalized supervisory boards, international institutions and forums, all the way to internationalized holiday resorts and marriages of the global 0.1 percent.



As a capital fraction, this transnationalized capitalist class became dominant in the international system. As in the major capitalist crisis of the 1970s, for example, in the crisis of Fordism with a deep profit squeeze and strong tensions between global North and global South and between the Western powers (USA versus FRG/Japan), as in the two preceding major capitalist crises, With the Great Depression of 1873-1896 and the Great Depression of 1929-1939 threatening a relapse into protectionism, the forms of international and transnational statehood created by the U.S. proved robust enough to prevent further fragmentation of the world capitalist market.



In fact, the result of this crisis was a deepening of world market integration.



The transnational capital fractions that dominate the power blocks of the individual nation states are united by a political consensus. This consensus is cross-party and cross-milieu in all countries of the 'West'. Against the background of the collapse of real socialism and the weakness of anti-capitalist forces in the 1990s, it also encompassed the social democratic parties that emerged from the labor movement as well as the green-alternative center-left parties that emerged from the New Left. The political consensus of these forces, formulated in the language of "lack of alternatives", can be described as follows: inwardly, i.e. in economic, labor market and social policy, the orientation is neo-liberal and market-oriented; in outward economic policy, the economic policy orientation is transnational and pro "free trade"; and in classical foreign and security policy, an imperial-interventionist approach is advocated.



The rise to power of center-left parties - Clinton's New Democrats in the USA, Blair's New Labour in Britain and Schröder's red-green coalition of the "new center" in Germany - made this neoliberalism hegemonic. At that time, as many as eleven of the 15 member states of the European Union were governed by such center-left parties or coalitions. However, the contradictions of this hegemonialization of neoliberalism and its global (financial) crisis since 2007 have led to deep political rifts.



Since the failure of the green capitalism reforms from above and the global austerity policy turnaround of summer 2010[2], accompanied by worldwide mass protests[3], two striking developments can be observed in the political systems in the 'West': Firstly, the political system is 'fraying' into a right-wing authoritarian nationalism (US President Donald Trump, UKIP, Front National, AfD, Sweden Democrats, etc.), which - although it was originally oriented more towards market radicalism - is becoming more or less national-social in the course of the influx of new voter strata from the traditional working class. Secondly, new forces have emerged on the left - with varying degrees of strength - which, within the framework of a new class politics, are spelling out a solidary-inclusive way out of the crisis (Bernie Sanders, Jeremy Corbyn, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, DIE LINKE, Podemos etc.) or, like the SYRIZA government that came to power in Greece in January 2015, have tried to implement it under the most difficult conditions until they were then brought to failure after only six months due to foreign policy pressure from the German-dominated European Union. The hegemonic erosion of the neoliberal-imperial "center" thus leads to a constellation with three poles and political alternative projects.



THE POWER BLOCK, THE TRANSNATIONALIZED CAPITAL FRACTION AND THE CHOICE OF TRUMP



From the perspective of the dominant transnational-imperial faction in the "bloc in power" (Nicos Poulantzas) in the USA, the election of Trump was not envisaged. Even the nomination of Trump as the Republican presidential candidate was a triumph of the radical right wing in the party over the establishment. After this, a large part of the economic, political (especially foreign policy) and elite in the bourgeois media defected to Hillary Clinton, who embodied the neoliberal-imperial consensus in a special way and, as a former First Lady and Secretary of State with close ties to the New York financial world, was rightly considered an establishment candidate.4]



It was a novelty that even the former Republican presidents and architects of the two Iraq wars, George Bush and George W. Bush, refused to support the already nominated Trump. Former First Lady Laura Bush and George W. Bush's Vice President Dick Cheney even more or less openly supported Clinton, while neocons such as Robert Kagan and Max Boot, some of the crucial intellectual masterminds behind the Iraq war and the "war on terror", were again on the foreign policy advisory staff of Clinton's campaign team. The deposition from the Republican Party reached its climax with an open letter in which more than 50 prominent Republican foreign policy advisers positioned themselves against Trump and denounced him as a "threat to national security" of the USA.



The election victory of Donald Trump thus initially did not correspond to the interests of the ruling class in the USA. On the contrary: it marked a temporary loss of control. But what was less decisive from the perspective of the economically and politically powerful was the plebeian disgust of Trump, who, as a New York real estate capitalist and multi-billionaire, may be flesh and blood from their flesh, but with his anti-Muslim and anti-Mexican racket racism and sexism he speaks as if from the gutter. Rather, it was Trump's rhetorical disengagement from their foreign and economic policy consensus that made him ineligible and dangerous from their point of view.



During the election campaign, for example, Trump had announced a move away from free trade (non-ratification of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and TTIP, abolition or renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, punitive tariffs for China, Mexico and Germany with their high current account surpluses, etc.).) as well as a break with the US Empire (criticism of the failed "war on terror", which - according to Brown University calculations - has now cost the USA 4.79 trillion US dollars, questioning the NATO treaty, rhetorical breach of Article 5, which regulates the obligation to form alliances, etc.).



It was these popular positions that brought Trump to power against the will of the trans-nationalized capitalist faction, against the background of the crisis of capitalism and supported by a massive anti-establishment mood in the USA in the context of a deep crisis of political representation.5] In the race of the two most unpopular candidates* ever to run for the office of US president, he won hardly more votes than the Republican candidates John McCain (2008) and Mitt Romney (2012), who had previously lost to Obama, and even lost what is called the popular vote.



But Hillary Clinton's unpopularity and weakness in mobilization - which had been installed by the Democratic Party leadership with all fair and unfair means against the extremely popular socialist Bernie Sanders as the presidential candidate - were so pronounced that Trump's message against the elites, against free trade and empire and with its racist and demagogic thematization of the social question in the populous and thus electorally decisive floating voter states (Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania) of the de-industrialized and free-trade devastated Midwest.



The nervousness of the ruling class following this loss of control was also to be felt internationally - especially in Germany, which in relation to the USA still has a larger trade surplus than China and would therefore be most affected by (selective) protectionism on the part of the USA. In fact, such a policy would fundamentally call into question Germany's export-oriented economic and growth model and the political and social basis of "German crisis corporatism" (Hans-Jürgen Urban) - especially since Germany's austerity-oriented EU policy has considerably weakened its own sales markets in southern Europe, which has been accompanied by a clear shift in export dependency - away from Europe and towards overseas, especially China and the US.



The question that arose after Trump's election victory in November 2016 was whether he (could) actually make a protectionist anti-imperialist change of course against the dominant trans-nationalized capital faction in the US power bloc or whether this faction would succeed in bringing Trump under control. The loss of control in the elections had made three scenarios conceivable: first, a social-national fascization and a (right-wing) Keynesian course that would answer the social question from the right; second, the containment of Trump in the class interest of the transnational-imperial capital fraction in the US power bloc while at the same time implementing all those radical right-wing socio-political projects that are less in touch with the core interests of the economically and politically ruling classes; and third, a development that could be described with the German-American political scientist Franz Neumann as a non-state or "right-wing" development. This is a constellation in which - to the point of political ungovernability and paralysis - the struggle for regaining control is fought between the individual state apparatuses, between the states and the national government, and also within the government.



It is not the place to trace here which indicators initially made scenario one and three plausible. This is particularly true because the battles over a containment trump at the various levels of the state's power also brought elements of scenario three with them in the context of this containment scenario. What is certain is that there is a huge difference between Trump's campaign rhetoric and his real politics.



Trump has been systematically perpetrating fraud on its voter base for seven months. The containment of Trump by the neoliberal-imperial forces in the US power bloc is quite obvious. It can be seen, on the one hand, in the composition of his ministerial team and, on the other, in the concrete political decisions and actions taken by Trump's governments to date.



Trump was elected as an anti-establishment politician. However, the government is the richest in the history of the United States, if one adds up the private wealth of its members. It is composed primarily of high-ranking representatives of, first, Wall Street finance capital, which Trump had attacked on behalf of the working class during the election campaign (these include Trump's chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Trump's foreign policy adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner), secondly, representatives of the fossil energy industry and the pipeline companies (Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Environment Secretary Scott Pruitt) and thirdly, top members of the military and energy industry. foreign policy and the old Bush administration (Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Secretary of Homeland Security and soon to be White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell, Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao).



This richest government of all governments is now - quite banally - making policy for the rich, serving particular capital interests, especially in energy and environmental policy,[6] and even the most particular capital interests from Donald Trump's immediate personal and family environment. The list of radical market reforms is long. It includes first and foremost a legally controversial compulsion to deregulate, a hiring freeze in the public sector followed by a plan for the systematic reduction of public employment and infrastructure, massive tax cuts for capital, including a further reduction in corporate tax from 35 to 15 percent, and a budget for 2018 that provides for the reduction and cancellation without replacement of more than 60 (social) policy programs.



The budget for the coming year provides for increases in three areas alone: 54 billion US dollars in additional spending on armaments, as well as an increase in the budget for the Department of Homeland Security (i.e. internal surveillance) and war veterans' assistance. Trump has also asked Congress to increase the Department of Defense's budget by 30 billion US dollars.



In short, while the ax is being wielded in the social sector and public infrastructure on which the working class depends, the country's government is continuing to arm itself with by far the highest military spending in the world anyway, and has decided to spend another ten percent more on war material. In the meantime, the so-called defense budget of the USA amounts to 639 billion US dollars. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), this corresponds to approximately three times China's military expenditure (US$215 billion) and ten times Russia's military expenditure (US$69.2 billion), whose "threat" is the reason for the increase in expenditure on war material in almost all NATO states.



The arms expenditure of all NATO states taken together, officially 945.96 billion euros, exceeds Chinese arms expenditure by more than four times and Russian arms expenditure by more than thirteen times.[7] The armament spiral is thus continuing to spiral upwards and the question must be allowed: Who is actually threatening whom?



In any case, the political decisions of the Trump government so far speak a clear language: we are dealing with scenario two, a political containment. Internally, the Trump government is radicalizing the neoliberal program. At the same time, however, it aggravates the social crisis, which is largely responsible for the anti-establishment mood in the country and which only washed Trump into the office of president. Barely given a mandate and with increasingly diminishing domestic political legitimacy,[8]



Trump is basically undermining the basis of support for his own government. Externally, on the other hand, the Trump government relies on a policy of strength, including the threat of nuclear weapons deployment (for example against North Korea, after Trump had stressed during the election campaign that as president he would never allow himself to be drawn into a conflict on the Korean peninsula), and the arms race escalates.



The extent to which a containment can also be spoken of in foreign policy terms can best be answered if we look at the question of break or continuity with regard to the Obama and other previous administrations. In this context, as already mentioned, it is crucial not to be guided and blinded by rhetoric and the many heated debates in the public debate about Trump's (foreign) policy, but to look at the real political decisions.



In terms of trade policy, Trump has so far shown few signs of protectionist ambitions, even though he had threatened during the election campaign to impose a 45 percent tariff on China's goods, to renegotiate or even suspend NAFTA altogether and to burden Mexico with import duties of between 15 and 35 percent. It is true that Trump, probably at the urging of his campaign consultant and election victory architect Steve Bannon, who stands for a protectionist policy, actually declared the Transpacific Partnership and the Transatlantic Investment Protection Agreement (TTIP) dead right at the beginning.



In the course of the gradual formation of the government, however, it became quite clear that the free-trade imperialist wing was dominant in Trump's cabinet. It can be seen that since the spring Trump has taken a few personnel decisions and probably also at the insistence of Steve Bannon to take some countermeasures. Indications of this are the appointment of Robert Lightizer, who is relatively critical of free trade, as US Trade Representative, thus forming a kind of corrective to Wall Street investment banker and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. The same applies to the creation of the National Trade Council on 29 April, a new authority headed by the protectionist economist Peter Navarro and intended primarily to protect the US arms industry. However, the gradual dis-empowerment of free-trade and Empire-critical Steve Bannon - from his removal from the National Security Council in early April 2017 until his final dismissal in the second half of August - are clear signs that the neoliberal-imperial forces in the Trump government have gained the upper hand.



In fact, however, not only the personnel but also the actions of the Trump governments to date hardly suggest a (selective) protectionist change of course by the US. The Obama administration had already made accusations against China (and Germany) of unfair behavior and currency manipulation after it had changed its austerity policy in 2010 with the goals of export orientation and re-industrialization. Moreover, under Obama there had already been some isolated punitive tariffs (such as against the Chinese steel industry). These have not yet been systematically expanded by the Trump administration.



Changes in foreign policy under Trump can undoubtedly be observed with regard to Cuba and also Iran (see Ali Fathollah-Nejad on Iran in detail in this online special issue), where the Trump administration has called Obama's cautious rapprochement policy into question. Apart from that, however, the signs point to continuity - if one disregards the differences between Obama's soft power discourse and Trump's hard power rhetoric. Trump has now also withdrawn his criticism of the "war on terror".

With regard to the war in Afghanistan, he no longer speaks of a "terrible mistake" but of a necessity. Very soon, there was no longer any talk of a troop withdrawal, but rather of the U.S. continuing to station soldiers in Afghanistan under Trump's command; and at the end of August 2017, the Trump government - to the cheers of its NATO partners - then announced an intensification of the war waged by the U.S. and NATO since 2001. A total of 15 countries are now planning to increase their troop contingents in Afghanistan.



With regard to Syria, it is nevertheless highly likely that the US bombing of an airport under the control of the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad in April 2017 was more symbolic in nature. The Russian side, allied with the Assad government, was warned and the airport was back in operation after a very short time. The bombing with Tomahawk missiles possibly even served to smooth the waves of domestic politics, after the Democratic establishment in particular had tried for months to blame not its own austerity policy and the worsening of social inequality and the massive expansion of poorly paid and precarious working conditions under crisis president Obama, but Russian hackers for the defeat of Clinton (on Syria policy see in detail Miriam Younes in this online special edition).



What is gradually becoming apparent is that the Trump government, in the context of dwindling US power resources, apparently wants to concentrate its forces on its main adversary: China. This could be achieved by Trump pushing more strongly for a division of labor in war policy with the other NATO states. The threat that, if necessary, Article 5 of the NATO Treaty (Alliance Case Article) would only be valid if the NATO states also fulfill the requirement that they spend two per cent of their respective gross domestic product on armaments can be interpreted in this direction. It is conceivable, for example, that the German-dominated EU will soon become more involved in the wars on the expanded external borders of the EU so that the USA can concentrate on its geopolitical role in the Pacific region. This would, however, be entirely in keeping with Germany's efforts for "more responsibility", which have been greatly intensified in recent years[10]; and it is precisely the anti-trump rhetoric - put forward in unison by the neoliberal-imperial forces between the CDU and Bündnis 90/Die Grünen - that ultimately serves this purpose.[11]



But even this policy of Trump is not an about-face. The USA's China policy under Trump (see in detail Jan Turowski in this online special edition) is characterized less by dis- than by continuity. Undoubtedly, Trump's rhetorical break with the "One China Policy" and his pro-Taiwanese signals - such as the acceptance of the congratulatory call from Taiwan a few weeks after his election victory - are new in their diplomatic ingenuity. However, the US had already announced its "shift to Asia" under the Obama administration, basically at the same time as the global turnaround in austerity policy in spring/summer 2010 (around the G20 summit in Toronto). Linked to this is the declared intention to make the 21st century "America's Pacific Century", as former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called it in a highly acclaimed essay in Foreign Affairs. Since then, the US has intensified its efforts to negotiate bilateral military agreements with competing states bordering on China and to establish itself - with an expansion of its troop deployments from Darwin in Australia to the US base in Okinawa in Japan as well as with a regular battleship presence - as a geopolitical regulatory power in the South China Sea [12].



For the USA as a hegemonial power, China is undoubtedly the central challenge. It is historically without parallel for the USA. After the end of the Second World War, the USA developed the project of global capitalism out of fear of a relapse into the economic crisis ("Great Depression"), as described at the beginning of this article, and implemented it initially in the "West".



However, in 1945 the USA was at the height of its economic and political power. It accounted for almost half of the global economic output, was the creditor nation of the 'victorious powers' Great Britain and France, and was the military occupying power in Germany, Japan and then also (South) Korea. The integration of the last three countries in particular, which were highly important geo-politically for them, into the US-dominated capitalist world order - with the help of economic aid such as the Marshall Plan, unilaterally advantageous trade relations etc. - was only possible against this background.



The situation today is completely different. While Germany, Japan and (South) Korea are rather small countries compared to the US, China, firstly, is a state with about four times as many people as the US. Secondly, China is not under military occupation, but in contrast to the situation of the FRG, Japan or South Korea in the post-war decades, it is a completely sovereign country. And thirdly, the USA succeeded in integration at the height of its economic, political and military power at the time, whereas today it is actually only in the military and, to some extent, in the financial sphere that it is undisputed world power. Its share of the global gross domestic product has already been reduced to a quarter of the global gross domestic product since the 1970s and has remained at this level ever since.



Therefore, the central challenge for the US is to prevent China's economic rise as the workshop of the world from undermining US dominance in the world order. China's regional integration efforts in the Eurasian region (Shanghai Organization, Asia Cooperation Dialogue, Chiang Mai Initiative etc.) are therefore being followed with concern by the US.



The Obama administration had already threatened its biggest competitor with a continental blockade. The combination of resource poverty, high growth rates and an export orientation that has only rudimentarily been reduced by Xi Jinping's domestic market orientation makes China's economic model extremely dependent on foreign countries and on the South China Strait of the Malacca-Persian Gulf, which is the sea route through which around four-fifths of China's foreign trade is conducted. And it is also this external dependency that forces China to pursue its geo-economic-imperial policy - land-grabbing in Africa, numerous trade and economic agreements with South American states, which are based on extractivism. Since this year, China now also has its first military base on the African continent (in Djibouti). Nevertheless, it has systematically avoided a politico-military confrontation with the USA and the 'West', which it could only lose, and has concentrated on its clever foreign trade diplomacy, which also produces many political and social upheavals.



Either way, China's dependence on foreign countries enables the US to threaten China with its own military presence in East Asia. Ultimately, the message is: We can economically stall your country and drive forward the ethnic-civil war-like disintegration of your country, if distribution conflicts between the economically considerably unequal provinces and ethnic groups should then arise and the social needs of the more than 200 million migrant workers* can no longer be satisfied. The USA's China policy thus aims to integrate China by means of containment.



China's 900 billion euro "new Silk Road" is accordingly to be understood as a vehicle with which the "Middle Kingdom" tries to escape an impending continental blockade by land. Nevertheless, the USA - from Afghanistan to Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Middle East - maintains a network of military bases here, which is, however, politically fragile.



The challenge that China poses for the US can - in addition to the existing, good business relations of parts of the Trump administration (including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson) with Russia - also be seen as a central reason why the US has maintained sanctions against Russia and taken some measures against "non-factual" Russian foreign propaganda and has also symbolically operated against Russia and demonstrated strength in Syria, but why at the same time the current government is not intensifying the conflict with Russia for the time being (see also Erhard Crome in this online special issue).



It is conceivable, as already noted, that after the various war disasters in the Middle East the USA under Trump will assess the state of its own state power resources more realistically than before and that beyond a new distribution of tasks and burdens in the NATO alliance, the focus will be on relative reconciliation or at least on a temporary freeze of the conflict with Russia in order to be able to better meet the challenges associated with China. In fact, such an approach would amount to an inversion of Nixon's 1972 Asia policy. At that time, the United States reconciled with China in order to concentrate its forces on the destruction of the Soviet Union, which under US President Ronald Reagan was eventually killed off with the arms race that he pushed through.



Trump can undoubtedly defend his aggressive attitude towards China in a good and credible manner. It is also a useful instrument of domination. With his anti-Chinese rhetoric, Trump is also able to blame China (and Mexico, Germany and Japan) for the social and political crisis at home, which, together with the anti- free trade and anti-establishment sentiment that is so strong in the US, made him take office in the first place.



Indeed, there is no doubt that Trump's pro-capitalist economic policy, which is directed against the trade unions and interests of the working class, will not contain the expansion of precarious employment, the further decline in real wages and the further worsening of social inequality since the beginning of the crisis. On the contrary, its policies will further exacerbate this crisis. Accordingly, successfully diverting attention from the real causes of the crisis by making foreign countries - China, Mexico or the "bad Germans" (Donald Trump) - scapegoats is also a prerequisite for the legitimacy of his government.



However, Trump is not alone in this policy of domination in post-hegemonic times. In the opposite direction, politicians in Germany and Western Europe are also making their mark at the expense of Trump and the USA, and are insuring themselves against the dangers of the post-hegemonic era.



But Trump is not alone with this policy of domination in post-hegemonic times. In the opposite direction, politicians in Germany and Western Europe are also making their mark at the expense of Trump and the USA, assuring themselves and their voters of their own moral superiority. This is probably intended to hide the stale talk about 'Western values' in the face of the social destruction of austerity policies in Southern Europe, NATO war policy or the EU's murderous border policy, including the EU-Turkey deal against people who fled Syria.



In fact, it seems to have become a common means of politics to strengthen one's own position by means of sharp 'populist' criticism of other states and foreign politicians, while at the same time - beyond one's own rhetoric and beyond the attention of journalists and the social mass media, which are constantly in a state of indignation - one pursues politics and above all business as usual. Trump, Merkel, Erdoðan, Kaczynski and the British Conservatives, all of whom have been ranting against the EU, are more similar in this than they think.



However, this practice remains a dangerous game of vabanque. The 'Brexite Accident' of the British Tories shows how you can gamble yourself away in this populist way.[13] And in the case of Brexite, in contrast to the ongoing global militarization, there were not even weapons in play that could quickly turn a war of words into a war of weapons.



NOTES

The masterminds behind this systematic de-politicization of (political) economy were Friedrich August Hayek, James Buchanan and Milton Friedman. Their ideas, developed since the 1940s, were increasingly implemented in the 1970s, for example with the declaration of the independence of central banks (from democratic control).



2] Cf. in detail the example of the USA: Solty, Ingar: The USA under Obama: Charismatic rule, social movements and imperial policy in the global crisis, Hamburg 2013, 15-71.



3] These include the Arab Spring of 2011, the Israeli Spring of 2011, the Wisconsin Uprising against the new Republican governors of the Tea Party movement, the Occupy Wall Street movement and the mass strike movement in the low wage sector in the USA in 2011 under the label "Fight for 15 and a Union", the mass movements of the Indignados and others against the austerity policy of the Troika in the EU in 2011ff, the Canadian Maple Spring of 2012 and the Chilean student and democracy movement of 2012/13; see in more detail Solty, Ingar: Is the Global Crisis Ending the Marriage of Capitalism and Liberal Democracy: (Il-)Legitimate Political Power and the New Global Anti-Capitalist Mass Movements in the Context of the Internationalization of the State, in: Lakitsch, Maximilian (Eds.), Political Power Reconsidered: State Power and Civic Activism between Legitimacy and Violence, Peace Report 2013, Berlin et al. 2014, 161-204, www.academia.edu/5322626/Is_the_Global_Crisis_Ending_the_Marriage_of_Capitalism_and_Liberal_Democracy_Il-legitimate_Political_Power_and_the_New_Global_Anti-Capitalist_Mass_Movements_in_the_Context_of_the_Internationalization_of_the_State



4] Clinton earned an average of around 225,000 US dollars for her numerous speeches to Wall Street, which undoubtedly made it difficult for her to demonstrate her closeness to the people.



5] Cf. Solty, Ingar: "Donald Trump - an American fascist? Legitimation crisis, representation crisis and right-wing populism in the USA", in: Sozialismus, 43rd ed., H.1/2016, p.2-7 (online: www.academia.edu/19949631/Donald_Trump_-_ein_amerikanischer_Faschist_Legitimationskrise_Repr%C3%A4sentationskrise_und_rechter_Populismus_in_den_USA_Donald_Trump_American_Fascist_Legitimation_Crisis_Representation_Crisis_and_Right-Wing_Populism_in_the_United_States_) as well as the following: "How could the ruling block lose control? On the causes of Donald Trump's triumph in the US presidential election", in: Socialism, 43rd ed., H.12/2016, p.2-12, online: www.academia.edu/30151210/Wie_konnte_der_herrschende_Block_die_Kontrolle_verlieren_Zu_den_Ursachen_des_Triumphs_von_Donald_Trump_in_der_US-Pr%C3%A4sidentschaftswahl_How_Did_the_Power_Bloc_Lose_Control_On_the_Origins_of_Donald_Trumps_Triumph_in_the_2016_U.S._Presidential_Election_



6] Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, for example, was CEO of the oil company ExxonMobil from 2006 to 2016, while Trump's Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, former Governor of Texas, also maintains close contacts with the oil and gas industry. He has been on the board of Energy Transfer Partners, one of the largest investors in the USA, since 2015. Among the vast network of oil and gas pipelines the company operates is the Dakota Access Pipeline, whose legislative and political-police enforcement in January 2017 against resistance from indigenous peoples and environmentalists was one of the first acts of Trump's government. Trump also issued various executive orders (dated February 28, March 28, and April 28, 2017) to revoke restrictions on the protection of sensitive water protection zones that stand in the way of oil and gas production and the dumping of energy industry waste in rivers and groundwater.



7] www.nato.int/nato_static_fl2014/assets/pdf/pdf_2017_06/20170629_170629-pr2017-111-en.pdf



8] According to RealClearPolitics, the average of the aggregated values of all major survey institutes between 17 June and 16 August 2017 is 39 percent in favour and 55.6 percent against. No president before him has broken the 40-percent sound barrier downwards so early.



9] According to a study by economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, the top 0.1 percent - that is 160,000 private households with average assets of between 20.6 and 72.8 million US dollars - were also able to increase their share of total US assets during Obama's first term of office from 19 to 22 percent, while the share of the lowest 90 percent of the US population under Obama experienced a further decline in their own share from 25 to 23 percent (cf. for more details Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, "Wealth Inequality in the United States since 1913: Evidence from Capitalized Income Tax Data", National Bureau of Economic Research Working Paper No. 20625 (October 2014), online: gabriel-zucman.eu/files/SaezZucman2016QJE.pdf).



10] For more details see Solty, Ingar: Export world champion in escape causes: The new German foreign policy, the crisis and left alternatives, published by the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, Series Studies, Berlin 2016, www.rosalux.de/fileadmin/rls_uploads/pdfs/Studien/Studie_05-2016_Exportweltmeister.pdf



11] In her beer tent speech at the end of May 2017, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that "we Europeans (...) have to take our own destiny into our own hands" and quickly found an echo. Federal Foreign Minister and SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel stressed that Trump had made "[the West] just a little smaller" because, as SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz agreed with him, the USA was under Trump for "isolationism, state international cooperation". And from this, the neo-liberal-imperial forces continued, the "new responsibility" in the world was derived. "If America wobbles", said the Alliance 90/The Greens' federal chairman Cem Özdemir, "we have to stand."



12] Cf. in more detail Solty, Ingar: Die China-Politik der USA zwischen Einbindung und Eindämmung, in: Das Argument 1-2/2012, 69-81, www.academia.edu/2532270/Die_China-Politik_der_USA_zwischen_Einbindung_und_Eind%C3%A4mmung_U.S._Foreign_Policy_Towards_China_Between_Integration_and_Containment_



13] On the concept and critique of the populism of the neoliberal 'centre' see Solty, Ingar/Werner, Alban: Der indiskrete Charme des Linksspopulismus, in: Das Argument 2/2016, 273-285, Ingar Solty & Alban Werner: Der indiskrete Charme des Linkspopulismus [The Indiscreet Charme of Left-Wing Populism]









Ingar Solty & Alban Werner: Der indiskrete Charme des Linkspopulismus [T...

The article is a rebuttal of Albrecht von Lucke's recent critique of left-wing populism. Engaging with left-wing...



______________________________________________________





_________________________________________________________________



Strongmen

by Rainer Rilling - December 2017



"Chaos", as the scheming Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish reminds the soft-lipped strategist Lord Varys in "Games of Thrones", "is not a pit. Chaos is a ladder." Whether this political wisdom applies to the Trump case is still open. Certainly, the path of a bombastic super-rich with some business experience in the political field ("deal") to the part-time job of a strongman and political autocrat has apparently brought all kinds of hardships from the perspective of Clinton and Obama's liberalism, which could escalate into unpredictable disruption, disorder and chaos. Trump's narcissistic-pharaonic habitus and his pompously intimidating language ("I am the greatest person in the world") do not cover up such shortcomings of a political newbie, but rather make them even more apparent. This initial situation has led to the fact that for over a year now, a large part of the media public has been working on scandals, missteps, clue-lessness or improper political design of the private lifestyle of the new administration and its top family members, who treat state apparatuses as private enterprises.



However, the US administration's moments of chaos have less to do with a person's lack of political know-how, his family and coterie, or mutual adjustment problems between the Outsider Trump and the deeply fissured Republican party. Rather, it has more to do with a strategic policy of fear through insecurity. Security is a powerful political concept of high value. Presidential self-staging in the role of a constantly striving rescuer in times of need would then be a promising method of using chaos as a political ladder. At its core, however, there is a fundamental conflict of direction in the political milieus of the US ruling class: for the Democrats, Trump is a nightmare, because his election victory signaled the possibility of a radically right-wing and possibly longer-term power-capable government alternative to their "grand strategy" of a neoliberally founded, imperial foreign, security, military and economic policy. They therefore also interpreted these alternative positions as a serious frontal attack on the US foreign policy elite, which is closely linked to and dominated by the corporate and financial elite.



Their view of the US role in the world system can be summarized in four points for more than seven decades: the primacy of the US as manager, coordinator and supervisor of global capitalism, the imperatives of the national security state (armed liberalism), liberal ideology and transnational "free trade" ("open economy") as a geopolitical mode of expansion of an informal American Empire that rules through rather than over states and peoples. Already since spring 2016, this elite has understood and fought the positions of Trump as a dangerous dismantling of its strategy and policy of "liberal internationalism". The increasingly appalled statements are countless, the succinct formulation by John Ikenberry (Princeton) on February 1 of this year may suffice: "Trump is an enemy of liberal internationalism. If it gains the upper hand, it will lose" (Ikenberry 2017). The foreign policy establishment sensed an attack on its transmission function, the self-image, interests and world views of the US economic and financial elites. It therefore almost entirely opposed Trump's "America First" and "Fortress America" slogans of economic nationalism and protectionism, the rejection of multilateralism and internationalism and their institutions, the shift towards US-based arms and military policy, the support of like-minded authoritarian right-wing nationalist currents and regimes, and the rejection of progressive civil and human rights policy positions. She perceived and communicated all this as destabilization, turbulence, insecurity, irregularity, anarchy.



So it is not chaos but strategic conflicts driven by different, elite-based basic orientations that trigger the actual global waves of insecurity and disorientation and make any assessment of future developments extremely difficult.



But this uncertainty also reflects the failure of the triumphalist furor of the radical core group of the new administration to do everything at once to push through a sudden shift in the right-wing power bloc of the US as quickly as possible: to fight the key liberal media, to block courts, to restructure political administrations, to remove recalcitrance from the deep state, to destroy the unexpectedly fierce opposition to the movement, to exploit the horror, the divisions and the political weakness of the Democrats, to manage their own electorate in order to stop an exorbitant loss of legitimacy - and then to let the propagated external main enemies or adversaries (Iran, North Korea, China, Mexico, the EU, etc.), who are the main opponents of the new government, take the lead.etc.). Countless globally radiating uncertainties, punctures, leaks, revisions, conversions, conflicts and acts of war such as the dropping of the "mother of all bombs" were the result.



CONSTITUTION



The Trump administration's policy is primarily effective in domestic policy, where numerous examples of labor, social, educational, health, environmental and legal policies can now be found that go far beyond mere revisions of Obama's policies. In the meantime, hundreds of regulations and administrative acts have been rewritten or blocked, crossing borders has been made massively more difficult, dozens of high life-long positions in the judiciary have been filled, LGBT rights have been restricted, etc. The budget variants presented in July and August cancelled dozens of relevant programs and social policy projects - an austerity policy that also affects part of the Republican white voter base. The 'charisma' of these already highly contested and often clearly de-legitimizing activities made it difficult for Trump to push through the central projects head-on and consolidate the political leadership of the new administration. Both failed. Accompanied by ongoing blockades, grotesque personnel chaos and political incapacity to act, the initially formed inner circle of the administration gradually broke down by mid-August 2017.



A powerful troop of generals, experienced in warfare, took over key positions in the administration. Shortly thereafter, Charlotteville and representatives not only of the liberal-liberal IT industry, but also of corporations such as Merck, Under Armour, Intel, Pepsi, G.E., IBM, BlackRock, Wal-Mart, JPMorgan and Walt Disney left the Strategic and Policy Forum as the administration's most prominent industrial advisory body and two other business bodies. What, some will have asked themselves, should representatives of the world's largest companies do with a presidential service provider who covers Nazis and who, after seven months in office, has not been able to realize a single key strategic project?



Apparently, an unusually visible group that extends far beyond the IT industry has distanced itself to some extent from Trump, who, of course, can still count on a dozen or so billionaires from the financial, chemical, automotive, real estate and energy sectors (including, most importantly, the Koch Brothers, valued by Forbes at USD 100 billion) and has filled a number of positions with them and Wall Street insiders. It is not marginalized groups of capital and people, but rather groups representing the mainstream of the US economic elite, who 'invest politically' in the governing rights of the Republicans (from Reagan to Bush to Trump), as the election analyses of Thomas Ferguson et al (2016) have shown. It is unlikely that this sector would support the transition to a protectionist trade and economic policy, which has not yet been discernible.



With the departure of Bannon as leader of the political warriors of the racist-right-wing nationalist wing, the struggles for direction within the state apparatus and the crisis of political leadership have therefore not ended. The processes of significant dis-empowerment of Trump through containment, regulation, blockades and evasion are sometimes accompanied by siren sounds about a "better nationalist grand overall strategy [...] that could represent a benevolent and constructive nationalism - at its core an internationalism with a nationalist accent. (Brand 2017, 74) The question remains as to what political shifts in the current power alliance are now involved and how they are to be classified.



POLITICAL WARRIORS



What shift are we talking about? Does she have a story? When does it start? Was it 1915 when a US president (Woodrow Wilson) first spoke of "America First"?

Was it the anti-New Deal or pro-Nazi currents of the US media mogul William Randolph Hearst, the anti-Semite Henry Ford or the fascist Charles Lindbergh who adopted this slogan against Roosevelt in the 1930s and 1940s? Or the paleoconservatives like Pat Buchanan or William F. Buckley in the 50s? Was it the mobilization of the conservative-right-wing liberal Republican Barry Goldwater in the 1960s (whose Senate seat was followed by John McCain)? Or was its beginning the slow but continuously developing political polarization of the party system and electorate since the 1970s, which reached its first peak in the 1980s with the tenure of Ronald Reagan and then continued under the Bush dynasty? So is the "Trump Event" part of a historical tradition of the political right in the USA - and beyond?



In fact, it was not until the new right-wing current that emerged in the 1960s, driven by the Vietnam War and co-governed for the first time two decades later with Reagan, that a powerful right-wing imperialist movement with hegemony and the ability to govern was constituted, which in the new era of post-Fordist neoliberalism took on the role of strong politics against the dynamics of market dissolution. This was above all the time of the rise of a generation of "political warriors" (Corey Robin) in the quarter century from Reagan to the Bush presidencies and wars, i.e. Rumsfeld, Cheney, Powell, Rice, Wolfowitz or Perle. For them there was no doubt about the global political and historical strength of the USA. They experienced the turn of the 1990s as the greatest triumph in US history: the victory in the Cold War over the enemy of the system. Far and wide no decline of the superpower. In the end, nothing seemed impossible to them - not even an everlasting global American Empire, about which tens of thousands of texts had already been published in the decade before and after 9/11.



For their core business - warfare - these political warriors developed a doctrine and policy of warfare that was unlimited in space and time. They made the option of preventive warfare strong, and they claimed that the USA had sole sovereignty to set unilateral and universally valid rules, including the right to intervene. The norm of formal sovereign equality of states was increasingly rejected by this political right and the US' self-imposed obligation to international law was relativized.



This sovereignist project invoked the civil-religious moral ideology of nationalistic US-American exceptionalism (G. W. Bush: America was "chosen by God and commissioned by history to be a model for the world") and pursued the devaluation and destabilization of trans- and international regimes - whether UNO, NATO or the arms control regimes of the 1970s. In the background was the strategic idea, which had been dominant since the collapse of state socialism, of being able to prevent the emergence of a hegemony in this way, which could compete with the USA and with the imperial power emanating from it. The "grand strategy" of a sovereign, interventionist and borderless world order policy under the sign of the American Empire should make this possible. In terms of directional policy, the Trump campaign and presidency stand in the tradition of this right-wing imperialist policy, but they sharpened it in a nationalist way and pushed the question of the interests of the capitalist overall system into the background, i.e. the question of Empire. This dimension disappears behind the nation-state rhetoric of "America First".



They are empires that, unlike other actors, always have their own relation to what "world" is. Only with them is world order substantially at stake - "Empires are in the business of producing world order" (Maier 2002). "World" itself is of course a historical construct and has only coincided with the real dimension of the "planet" since the last century. Thus, the determination of the imperial not only includes an economics of scale of resource mobilization, but also the intention and the real capacity for world order, i.e. a transformation claim that aims at a new geography of the global and does not remain in the dimension of large territorial states. The ability to form and organize world order is the power that distinguishes empires from other orders. The players in this exclusive business of producing world order can easily be counted on one hand. Where they come together, things get complicated and intense.



The Obama presidency was also about this. Although it was primarily concerned with clearing up the deep crisis of neoliberal capitalism 2007-2011, it continued the policy of military-diplomatic expansion of its predecessors: expanding and consolidating the presence of the "West" vis-à-vis Russia, Obama took over four wars from Bush in 2008 and three more were added at the end of his term of office. At the same time, he massively expanded the US naval forces and ground presence, especially in Japan and South Korea, as well as trade and non-economic activities with a focus on China. However, he missed the central goal of his policy, which was to substantially advance and secure the long-term integration of the imperial hegemonic competitors Russia and China into American-led global capitalism with a political mixture of early intervention, containment and penetration (Samuel Huntington).



STRONGMAN



With the economic rise of the Asian powers, and China in particular, and the associated relative decline in the economic power of the USA and its social crises, as well as the establishment of a global, authoritarian, illiberal, nationalist and politically increasingly right-wing counter-movement, a double crisis of the liberal-imperial political model is thus currently becoming apparent. The figures of this counter-movement include Al Sisi in Egypt, Modi in India, Erdogan in Turkey, Orbán in Hungary, Duterte in the Philippines, Putin in Russia, Temer in Brazil, May in England, Macri in Argentina, Kaczynski in Poland, Berlusconi and Grillo in Italy, Wilders in Holland, Hofer or Stronach in Austria, Blocher in Switzerland, Le Pen in France. And Trump. Certainly, people and constellations are very different, but it combines four characteristics: the great homogenizing narratives of nationalism and/or peoples, often racially and often religiously based, but always drawing exclusions towards others, the foreign and the outside. A political-ideological and cultural "gated capitalism".

The market-radical or etatist-authoritarian, often state-capitalistically founded variants of neoliberalism.

A populist top staff, composed not only of tough guys, but of strongman, strong men who think they need neither elections nor democratic institutions, because they know what the people want and stage themselves as their immediate voice - and they love the worlds of the plutocracy.

The goal of the destruction of the most diverse political (but not the economic!) constitutional and democratic elements of liberalism and any leftist currents.

Depending on their form, they simultaneously mobilize hatred against political elites, playing on the registers of racism, white suprematism, xenophobia, bigotry, anti-feminism, violence, inequality and disregard for the law. Although the political formations of these figurations emerged from four decades of the developmental dynamics of neoliberal capitalism, they drew heavily on ideological and cultural holdings from the first half of the last century. They have a global presence, but they have not consolidated into viable common political-institutional and organizational links. Such a stable framework would be necessary for the construction of a different political world order. At present, one can only speculate about its structure and forms of movement. Admittedly, it seems certain that world order conflicts lead the scale of conflicts.



LITERATURE

Brands, Hal, 2017: U.S. Grand Strategy in an Age of Nationalism: Fortress America and its Alternatives, in: The Washington Quarterly 1/2017,73-94, twq.elliott.gwu.edu/sites/twq.elliott.gwu.edu/files/downloads/TWQ_Spring2017_Brands.pdf



Ferguson, Thomas/Jorgensen, Paul/Chen/Jie, 2016: How Money Drives US Congressional Elections, Institute for New Economic Thinking, Working Paper No.48, 1.8.2016, www.ineteconomics.org/uploads/papers/WP_48_Ferguson_et_al.pdf



Huntington, Samuel P.,1973: Transnational Organizations in World Politics, in: World Politics 3/1973, 344



Ikenberry, John, 2017: The Crisis of Democracy and Liberal Internationalism (Tokyo 1.2.2017), www.u-tokyo.ac.jp/en/news/topics/topics_z0313_00012.html



Maier, Charles S., 2002: An American Empire? In: Harvard Magazine 6/2002, harvardmagazine.com/2002/11/an-american-empire.html



Pitzke, Marc, 2004: The triumph of the Puritans, in: Spiegel Online, 4.11.2004 www.spiegel.de/politik/ausland/wahl-analyse-der-siegeszug-der-puritaner-a-326341.html



Rilling, Rainer, 2008: Cracks in Empire, Berlin, www.rainer-rilling.de/texte/texte_50.pdf



Robin, Corey, 2004: endgame. Conservatives after the Cold War, in: Boston Review 2/2004, bostonreview.net/archives/BR2













































Reply, Reply All or Forward

Send



































16





Settings





marc1seed@yahoo.com



marc1seed@yahoo.com

Edit contact







The Concrete Dystopia

Alex Demirovic - Dec 2019 - Luxemburg



This system binds us to the rule of the past and subjects our living labor capacity to (in)dead capital - high time to break out.



If we think about socialism as an alternative to capitalism and advocate a transformation from one form of society to another, it is because there are concrete reasons for this. One of them is to avoid or eliminate all those conditions that involve or generate so many human sacrifices. There is the sexist degradation and violence in families, there is the harassment in companies and in everyday working life. People are exposed to the risks of the labor market; for many, the low income from a job is not enough to support a family. There are the millions of people who are injured or killed in traffic accidents, who fall ill due to pesticides in food, chemicals in clothing, who die prematurely due to work or particulate matter pollution. We also think of the many who are killed in wars, of all those who are victims of genocide, or of all those who are harassed, tortured, imprisoned by gangs of gangsters, by state police or secret services - also in the name of a better, fairer world, also in the name of socialism. The mining of coal, gold or rare earths exposes people and whole societies to disease and death. Every day people die when they migrate or flee, they are subjected to violence, slavery, forced labor, they lose years of their lives in camps or prisons. These are disturbing contrasts: here the party-goers*, there the homeless lying on the street next to us; here the cruise and sailing ships, there the refugee boats and sea rescue initiatives. The gap between the wealth, legal security or health care, the department stores filled with an unmanageable number of goods, the knowledge of every school of tuna or every square meter of rain forest, the normality of daily school attendance on the one hand and poverty, the nakedness and precariousness of life, the inability to act according to knowledge and to stop the misguided developments on the other hand, is grotesque.



We are stuck in a contradiction. That which kills some allows others to live and live well: the working conditions in the many factories of the world, the CO2 emissions of cars or container ships, the import of fodder from the global soy-growing areas, the nitrate inputs in the soil caused by intensive livestock farming, the transport of lorries through the Alpine valleys, the export of arms or milk. That this contradiction has something to do with capitalism is denied. Firstly, it is admitted that the phenomena described exist, but it is deeply philosophically suspected that they are the result of the human constitution as such: People are selfish and think of themselves first. Secondly, those phenomena could not be attributed to capitalism, because capitalism as such does not exist, but only social market economies with a multitude of free actors. Thirdly, the market is the moment of a process of social differentiation, which shows success in many dimensions: technical and scientific progress, legal security, democracy, economic efficiency, growth, the eradication of poverty, the extension of life expectancy, health care and education. These successes are the result of an undirected modernization that follows systemic demands and cannot be attributed to the moral decisions of the individual. Fourthly, it is suggested that, although there are still many shortcomings, the ideal of perfection is doubtful and things are improving slowly but steadily. The expectation that the next round of modernization will solve the problems is reassuring. The self-protection and self-correction mechanisms were working.



But such an argument is short-sighted and ignores the fact that this is how things have been going back and forth for centuries: sometimes things get better, then they get worse. How often has it been claimed that in capitalist societies there are no economic crises and no poverty, but only full employment? Formally, there is no slavery and yet many people work under conditions of forced labor and debt bondage. The statement that wage labor leads to despair and death can be confirmed by workers in Bangladesh or Ethiopia just as their colleagues did 200 years ago before the Commission of the British Parliament. The questions of minimum wages, the working day, the physical, mental and psychological exhaustion of individuals, the destruction of their everyday ways of life, poor housing, low education, freedom of the press, the right of association, the prevention of democratic self-determination have been repeated since the 18th century. The environmental question appears in ever new forms: Hygiene, air pollution, lack of ventilation in urban areas, destruction of forests and biodiversity, soil degradation, desertification, climate change. None of this is surprising. Again and again, for a brief moment, the problems seem to be solved, the ideology of progress suggests this - until they reappear on a broader scale.



Part of the bourgeoisie sees the problems. It creates countless initiatives and civil society organisations; it has responded with numerous measures for centuries: Peace conferences, human rights, the International Criminal Court, the conventions against torture, the outlawing of weapons, the regulation of the working day, the legal guarantee of trade unions, freedom of the press and science, gender equality, the demand for more sustainability, which is reflected in international agreements, UN programs or global monitoring; also with foundations, development agencies, NGOs, civil society initiatives (International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, WWF, Amnesty International, Transparency International, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Open Society Foundations) Numerous declarations of intent are announced and voluntary or legally binding regulations are adopted. But nothing helps - reality does not follow them.



Another part of the bourgeoisie denies the tendencies of destructiveness, it does not want to perceive reality - climate change does not exist or, if it does, it is God's will; it is not the weapons that kill. Efforts to contain the negative developments are rejected as folly, their failure is pursued. Yet another part of the bourgeoisie and its leaders are well aware of the problems or some of their aspects. There is talk of the need for a major transformation, of redesigning globalization, of creating resilient structures. Prosperity should be distributed more fairly, capitalism should become fairer, as the finance ministers of the G7 countries recently demanded. But despite some insight and a corresponding orientation for action, the bourgeoisie is proving to be faltering, inconsistent or even helpless. This is reflected in their attitude towards the decisions of the World Environment Conference, the Kyoto Protocol, the objectives for sustainable development.



Viewed soberly, this insight does not help them; they do not have the perspective, competence or strength to propose such strategies that could lead to a solution. For capitalist conditions are characterized precisely by the fact that there is no rationality in society as a whole that coordinates the interests of the many and the overall direction of social development. Rather, social development, or rather non-development, results from a multitude of decisions of more or less powerful actors competing with each other. Global or regional companies, political forces, state-organized actors, civil society organizations and movements, the mute practices of the many work with and against each other in planning, ignorance and knowledge exclusion, decisions and non-decisions with different temporal, spatial, social scope, in the definition of the objects and the depth of the measures. This concerns all areas of life. In questions of meat consumption, mobility and settlement, alternative battery-supported e-mobility or to fuel cells, the production of energy, the further development of human genetics and computer science, which could consequently abolish the human species as such, the conflicts over the decision alternatives are obvious. So far, there are no constellations in which the development paths are put to choice; the decisions are still not made on the basis of free insight, the highest level of knowledge and the participation of the many, but strong economic, political, scientific and media interest groups change the natural history of the species and the planet in a possessive way and block changes in collective habits.



There are already numerous approaches with which people in this or that area are already constituting themselves as global collective subjects. The practices are uneven, hesitant and particularistic, and the resistance is therefore strong. Moreover, it is obvious that transformational measures alone will not be sufficient in individual fields, since the processes interlock in many ways. In order to address the problems and to coordinate the ecological, technical, economic, cultural and democratic processes to some extent, and thus to achieve a regulated development aiming at simultaneity, it is necessary to create suitable conditions for action. This means nothing other than that the species must constitute itself as humanity and take its fate into its own hands. It must change over to dealing with the damage, combating its causes, and finding solutions to shape the future.



RULE OF THE UNDEAD



But the bourgeoisie, which devotes so much to modernization, to development, to progress, is surprisingly unable to do so. This has already surprised a radical democrat like Thomas Paine in the 18th century. He observed that the bourgeoisie was prepared to historicise the idea of the social contract: Yes, it is then acknowledged that the commonwealth was once founded by a contract of all with all. But this act of foundation was unique and the heirs and descendants were thus bound until the end of time. Yet, according to Paine, no gender of men, no class and no parliament has the right or the power to bind the descendants in this way. "Each age, each sex must have just such freedom to act for itself in all cases as the ages and sexes before it. The vanity and presumption of wanting to rule even beyond the grave is the most ridiculous and insolent of all tyrants. Man possesses no property in man; neither does any generation in future generations possess property". (Paine 1792, 49) Marx also advocated this radical openness to the future in the wake of Paine, not from the past and memory, but from the future, comprehensive social emancipation should gain its self-understanding, not the dead but the living should determine (cf. Marx 1852, 117).



This demand of Marx is unredeemed. With it he turns against the peculiar culture of the bourgeoisie, which puts its freedom newly won by political revolution into the arguments, the clothes and the architecture of the past of the Roman Empire. According to Marx, the fact that the modern political and social decision-making processes are carried out through ties to the past in such a way that the bourgeoisie is constantly being caught up in its past, in the traumas of its violence, promising remembrance and improvement, and yet is unable to put an end to the violence in the present, is itself no coincidence, but corresponds to the foundations on which the modern bourgeoisie organizes its life and self-preservation. This connection has been emphasized repeatedly since John Locke: it is property and its protection. Property is supposed to bind the following generations. But how does it happen? And above all, why does it happen? Because an everyday wisdom says that nobody takes anything with them when they are dead. So why is there the desire to determine the social dynamics, beyond one's own day, the future? Why, in the name of property titles acquired or to be defended, that is, in the name of something past and dead, are the living disadvantaged, injured or even killed?



Marx refers to this contrast as that between dead and living labor. It is a wrong, crazy relationship, since now the past rules the present, the means of production are used by the workers, not the workers the means of production, not they determine the production processes in free physical and mental freedom, but are incorporated into the dead mechanism of the machines as living appendages (cf. Marx 1890, 445). This dislocation results from the capital relation. Capital is money that exchanges itself with living labor and utilizes it in this way, that is, it returns from circulation to a greater extent than it entered it. Money and capital, for their part, are already dead objects, the result of earlier living labor that the capitalist has appropriated. He uses them to buy means of production to which the wage earners in the production process add their living labor.



"By transforming money into goods that serve as the material formers of a new product or as factors of the work process, by incorporating living labor into their dead objectivity, the capitalist transforms value, decaying, objectified, dead labor into capital, self-utilizing value, a soulful monster that begins to 'work' as if it had love in its body. (Marx 1890, 209) The talk of the dead objectivity that absorbs living labor force is to be taken quite literally. For it is about the preservation of once acquired property titles. The rights of disposal of the acquired working capital assume legal and political conditions. In order to preserve them, the physical integrity and lives of many people are risked, their death is accepted in order to maintain the right to further exploitation of the capital. No one could renounce this right without fear of becoming a victim themselves.



In his study "Rejected Life" Zygmunt Bauman makes it clear that the death zone has expanded and encompasses more than just the area of production. He lists the many consumer goods, the waste generated by mistaken purchases and over-consumption stimulated by the means of advertising, by rapid moral deterioration, by fashion or by built-in obsolescence. What is more, many people no longer even become part of the industrial reserve army, they count as superfluous, as waste. Finally, thirdly, the problems of human waste characterize the whole of social life and generate a waste sui generis: "stillborn, unsuitable, invalid and unrealizable human relationships that bear the stamp of impending disappearance from the outset" (Bauman 2005, 15).



It should not be misunderstood: The stewards of the dead want to rule the living. From their perspective, the utilization of their capital, they take the future into account. But the future is strongly sidelined and pledged to the past. Because the future is fixed on the fact to redeem profit expectations. In interest-bearing capital, according to Marx, the idea of the fetish of capital is complete, that the accumulated, dead work product generates added value due to a secret quality. "One knows, on the other hand, that the preservation, and to this extent also the reproduction of the value of the products of past labor is in fact only the result of their contact with living labor; and secondly, that the command of the products of past labor over living overtime lasts only as long as the capital relationship lasts, the certain social relationship in which past labor independently and overpoweringly confronts living labor. (Marx 1894, 412)



In view of all the challenges that result from the fact that the present and the future are bound to the past, a change in the conditions under which people take the opportunity to shape it themselves is necessary. Past work - as well as the power derived from it and the living conditions connected with it - should not further determine the future. But this should not be misunderstood as a single historical incision from which a certain new relationship immediately emerges, which could then be regarded as ultima ratio and solve all problems. Rather, it is a matter of establishing conditions at the level of the challenges, so that on the basis of the historically acquired experience and the attainable knowledge, with the participation of the many, the objective and social world can be knowledgeably transformed in such a way that everyone can live cooperatively, reconciled with one another and emancipated. This means to avoid carelessness, to take care of the neglected and damaged and to create the new according to the needs. It was a technical misunderstanding to understand the development of productive forces always only as technical progress for the production of larger quantities of goods. The most important productive force is the cooperation of people in a rational relationship with nature. In this sense, the development of productive forces also involves making joint decisions about the means of production, the work products and processes according to aspects of rational metabolism.



WE CALL IT SOCIALISM



For historical reasons, the expectation of solving some of the great problems of social life is linked to socialism. Journalists (cf. SZ, 21.9.2019; NZZ, 20.7.2019) explicitly declare that they want to oppose the popularity of socialism among the population. One argument is that it has proved inefficient and has failed in an authoritarian way. When arguments are made in this way, there is often a sense of malice.



. Not a word is said about the fact that bourgeois forces have contributed significantly to the failure of alternatives. Especially in Germany, after all the crimes committed to prevent alternatives in Eastern Europe since 1917, this is infamous enough. But more than that, it also means that central aims of the Enlightenment are failing: namely the rational shaping of the conditions under which people live. This is precisely what capitalism is unable to do: it has developed productive forces in competition - but it is precisely competition that makes it inefficient, violent and tends to be apocalyptic, because the many are unable to show off their common and cooperative practices.



What matters today is a change in the conditions that block the civilizing, rational development of the productive forces. Historically, market and state have been experimented with to the detriment of the people. The genuine project, which consists of the joint administration of things and the free development of individuals for the self-determined shaping of conditions, has not yet been tried out. It is about time.







LITERATURE

Bauman, Zygmunt, 2005: Rejected life. The Excluded of Modernity, Hamburg

Marx, Karl, 1852: The eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte, in: MEW 8, Berlin

Ders., 1890: The capital. Critique of Political Economy, Vol. 1, in: MEW 23, Berlin

Ders., 1894: The capital. Critique of Political Economy, Vol. 3, in: MEW 25, Berlin

Paine, Thomas, 1792: The Rights of Man, Frankfurt am Main, 1973



_______________________________________________



The World Under Trump

Ingar Solty - December 2017 - Luxemburg - DeepL translation



Much has been written and speculated about Trump in recent weeks. The news is filled to the brim with episodes from the soap opera of the (supposedly) incompetent and dilettante president and his inner conflict in the government. Some people have this confirmed in their opinion by the biased media, and they don't even recognize a tangible scandal when it's obvious; others feel confirmed in their opinion of Trump and overlook what Trump's government has actually done in the last seven months beyond all tweets, verbal faux pas and open lies.



It is therefore time to look at the real workings of the Trump administration, to look at its foreign policy in the interplay with its domestic policy, and to place all of this in the general development of US policy over the past decades.



A number of key questions need to be answered: Is the 45th US President Donald Trump a decline manager, as has already been claimed about Obama after the catastrophic failure of the Bush administration in Iraq and Afghanistan? Do the right-wing authoritarian nationalist and his conservative government, in contrast to the neoliberal universalists around Obama, possibly correctly assess the situation of the USA and the danger of imperial overstretching?



Are they really seeking 'reconciliation' with Russia? Or do Trump, who wants to "make America great again", and his government embody the national hubris that prevents the US from exercising hegemony and plunges it into military adventures, including the nuclear conflict with North Korea, as the Economist recently conjectured on its front page? Is there even the danger of an uncontrolled war - possibly triggered by a trump tweet? And what does the global conflict surrounding Trump actually say about the way in which rule is exercised today in crisis-ridden capitalism?



THE TRANSNATIONAL POWER BLOC AND THE NEOLIBERAL-IMPERIAL CONSENSUS



It is a fact that thinking about the USA means thinking about the USA in the world, because the world as we know it today would be impossible to think without the USA.



Its world politics have created the world of today. Thus, after 1945, at the height of its power and equipped with the appropriate power resources, the US state made it its task to reconstruct international capitalism and to protect it against anti-capitalist upheavals in the socialist direction and against protectionist fragmentation of the world market and the formation of economic blocs. To this end, the USA created structures of international and transnational statehood such as the Bretton Woods System, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in international financial policy, the GATT (now WTO) in world trade policy, which functions like the germ of a world capitalist constitution, and international political forums such as the Trilateral Commission, the Davos World Economic Summit or the G2, G7, G8 and G20 summits.



The political goal was to enforce the same rules for the free development of capitalism worldwide, as unrestrictedly as possible, in the nation-states, which were becoming increasingly numerous in the course of the wave of decolonization in the post-war period - unrestrictedly, of course, from the shackles of the nation-state liberal democracies and their processes.[1] Of course, it is always the globally dominant and most competitive capital in its urge to expand that profits most from this.



In this way, capitalist relations of production became transnationalized under the direction of the USA, and with the multi- and transnational corporations and their institutions, the beginnings of a transnationalized bourgeoisie emerged, which has maintained its increasing coherence through economic interdependencies, internationalized supervisory boards, international institutions and forums, all the way to internationalized holiday resorts and marriages of the global 0.1 percent.



As a capital fraction, this transnationalized capitalist class became dominant in the international system. As in the major capitalist crisis of the 1970s, for example, in the crisis of Fordism with a deep profit squeeze and strong tensions between global North and global South and between the Western powers (USA versus FRG/Japan), as in the two preceding major capitalist crises, With the Great Depression of 1873-1896 and the Great Depression of 1929-1939 threatening a relapse into protectionism, the forms of international and transnational statehood created by the U.S. proved robust enough to prevent further fragmentation of the world capitalist market.



In fact, the result of this crisis was a deepening of world market integration.



The transnational capital fractions that dominate the power blocks of the individual nation states are united by a political consensus. This consensus is cross-party and cross-milieu in all countries of the 'West'. Against the background of the collapse of real socialism and the weakness of anti-capitalist forces in the 1990s, it also encompassed the social democratic parties that emerged from the labor movement as well as the green-alternative center-left parties that emerged from the New Left. The political consensus of these forces, formulated in the language of "lack of alternatives", can be described as follows: inwardly, i.e. in economic, labor market and social policy, the orientation is neo-liberal and market-oriented; in outward economic policy, the economic policy orientation is transnational and pro "free trade"; and in classical foreign and security policy, an imperial-interventionist approach is advocated.



The rise to power of center-left parties - Clinton's New Democrats in the USA, Blair's New Labour in Britain and Schröder's red-green coalition of the "new center" in Germany - made this neoliberalism hegemonic. At that time, as many as eleven of the 15 member states of the European Union were governed by such center-left parties or coalitions. However, the contradictions of this hegemonialization of neoliberalism and its global (financial) crisis since 2007 have led to deep political rifts.



Since the failure of the green capitalism reforms from above and the global austerity policy turnaround of summer 2010[2], accompanied by worldwide mass protests[3], two striking developments can be observed in the political systems in the 'West': Firstly, the political system is 'fraying' into a right-wing authoritarian nationalism (US President Donald Trump, UKIP, Front National, AfD, Sweden Democrats, etc.), which - although it was originally oriented more towards market radicalism - is becoming more or less national-social in the course of the influx of new voter strata from the traditional working class. Secondly, new forces have emerged on the left - with varying degrees of strength - which, within the framework of a new class politics, are spelling out a solidary-inclusive way out of the crisis (Bernie Sanders, Jeremy Corbyn, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, DIE LINKE, Podemos etc.) or, like the SYRIZA government that came to power in Greece in January 2015, have tried to implement it under the most difficult conditions until they were then brought to failure after only six months due to foreign policy pressure from the German-dominated European Union. The hegemonic erosion of the neoliberal-imperial "center" thus leads to a constellation with three poles and political alternative projects.



THE POWER BLOCK, THE TRANSNATIONALIZED CAPITAL FRACTION AND THE CHOICE OF TRUMP



From the perspective of the dominant transnational-imperial faction in the "bloc in power" (Nicos Poulantzas) in the USA, the election of Trump was not envisaged. Even the nomination of Trump as the Republican presidential candidate was a triumph of the radical right wing in the party over the establishment. After this, a large part of the economic, political (especially foreign policy) and elite in the bourgeois media defected to Hillary Clinton, who embodied the neoliberal-imperial consensus in a special way and, as a former First Lady and Secretary of State with close ties to the New York financial world, was rightly considered an establishment candidate.4]



It was a novelty that even the former Republican presidents and architects of the two Iraq wars, George Bush and George W. Bush, refused to support the already nominated Trump. Former First Lady Laura Bush and George W. Bush's Vice President Dick Cheney even more or less openly supported Clinton, while neocons such as Robert Kagan and Max Boot, some of the crucial intellectual masterminds behind the Iraq war and the "war on terror", were again on the foreign policy advisory staff of Clinton's campaign team. The deposition from the Republican Party reached its climax with an open letter in which more than 50 prominent Republican foreign policy advisers positioned themselves against Trump and denounced him as a "threat to national security" of the USA.



The election victory of Donald Trump thus initially did not correspond to the interests of the ruling class in the USA. On the contrary: it marked a temporary loss of control. But what was less decisive from the perspective of the economically and politically powerful was the plebeian disgust of Trump, who, as a New York real estate capitalist and multi-billionaire, may be flesh and blood from their flesh, but with his anti-Muslim and anti-Mexican racket racism and sexism he speaks as if from the gutter. Rather, it was Trump's rhetorical disengagement from their foreign and economic policy consensus that made him ineligible and dangerous from their point of view.



During the election campaign, for example, Trump had announced a move away from free trade (non-ratification of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and TTIP, abolition or renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, punitive tariffs for China, Mexico and Germany with their high current account surpluses, etc.).) as well as a break with the US Empire (criticism of the failed "war on terror", which - according to Brown University calculations - has now cost the USA 4.79 trillion US dollars, questioning the NATO treaty, rhetorical breach of Article 5, which regulates the obligation to form alliances, etc.).



It was these popular positions that brought Trump to power against the will of the trans-nationalized capitalist faction, against the background of the crisis of capitalism and supported by a massive anti-establishment mood in the USA in the context of a deep crisis of political representation.5] In the race of the two most unpopular candidates* ever to run for the office of US president, he won hardly more votes than the Republican candidates John McCain (2008) and Mitt Romney (2012), who had previously lost to Obama, and even lost what is called the popular vote.



But Hillary Clinton's unpopularity and weakness in mobilization - which had been installed by the Democratic Party leadership with all fair and unfair means against the extremely popular socialist Bernie Sanders as the presidential candidate - were so pronounced that Trump's message against the elites, against free trade and empire and with its racist and demagogic thematization of the social question in the populous and thus electorally decisive floating voter states (Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania) of the de-industrialized and free-trade devastated Midwest.



The nervousness of the ruling class following this loss of control was also to be felt internationally - especially in Germany, which in relation to the USA still has a larger trade surplus than China and would therefore be most affected by (selective) protectionism on the part of the USA. In fact, such a policy would fundamentally call into question Germany's export-oriented economic and growth model and the political and social basis of "German crisis corporatism" (Hans-Jürgen Urban) - especially since Germany's austerity-oriented EU policy has considerably weakened its own sales markets in southern Europe, which has been accompanied by a clear shift in export dependency - away from Europe and towards overseas, especially China and the US.



The question that arose after Trump's election victory in November 2016 was whether he (could) actually make a protectionist anti-imperialist change of course against the dominant trans-nationalized capital faction in the US power bloc or whether this faction would succeed in bringing Trump under control. The loss of control in the elections had made three scenarios conceivable: first, a social-national fascization and a (right-wing) Keynesian course that would answer the social question from the right; second, the containment of Trump in the class interest of the transnational-imperial capital fraction in the US power bloc while at the same time implementing all those radical right-wing socio-political projects that are less in touch with the core interests of the economically and politically ruling classes; and third, a development that could be described with the German-American political scientist Franz Neumann as a non-state or "right-wing" development. This is a constellation in which - to the point of political ungovernability and paralysis - the struggle for regaining control is fought between the individual state apparatuses, between the states and the national government, and also within the government.



It is not the place to trace here which indicators initially made scenario one and three plausible. This is particularly true because the battles over a containment trump at the various levels of the state's power also brought elements of scenario three with them in the context of this containment scenario. What is certain is that there is a huge difference between Trump's campaign rhetoric and his real politics.



Trump has been systematically perpetrating fraud on its voter base for seven months. The containment of Trump by the neoliberal-imperial forces in the US power bloc is quite obvious. It can be seen, on the one hand, in the composition of his ministerial team and, on the other, in the concrete political decisions and actions taken by Trump's governments to date.



Trump was elected as an anti-establishment politician. However, the government is the richest in the history of the United States, if one adds up the private wealth of its members. It is composed primarily of high-ranking representatives of, first, Wall Street finance capital, which Trump had attacked on behalf of the working class during the election campaign (these include Trump's chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Trump's foreign policy adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner), secondly, representatives of the fossil energy industry and the pipeline companies (Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Environment Secretary Scott Pruitt) and thirdly, top members of the military and energy industry. foreign policy and the old Bush administration (Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Secretary of Homeland Security and soon to be White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell, Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao).



This richest government of all governments is now - quite banally - making policy for the rich, serving particular capital interests, especially in energy and environmental policy,[6] and even the most particular capital interests from Donald Trump's immediate personal and family environment. The list of radical market reforms is long. It includes first and foremost a legally controversial compulsion to deregulate, a hiring freeze in the public sector followed by a plan for the systematic reduction of public employment and infrastructure, massive tax cuts for capital, including a further reduction in corporate tax from 35 to 15 percent, and a budget for 2018 that provides for the reduction and cancellation without replacement of more than 60 (social) policy programs.



The budget for the coming year provides for increases in three areas alone: 54 billion US dollars in additional spending on armaments, as well as an increase in the budget for the Department of Homeland Security (i.e. internal surveillance) and war veterans' assistance. Trump has also asked Congress to increase the Department of Defense's budget by 30 billion US dollars.



In short, while the ax is being wielded in the social sector and public infrastructure on which the working class depends, the country's government is continuing to arm itself with by far the highest military spending in the world anyway, and has decided to spend another ten percent more on war material. In the meantime, the so-called defense budget of the USA amounts to 639 billion US dollars. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), this corresponds to approximately three times China's military expenditure (US$215 billion) and ten times Russia's military expenditure (US$69.2 billion), whose "threat" is the reason for the increase in expenditure on war material in almost all NATO states.



The arms expenditure of all NATO states taken together, officially 945.96 billion euros, exceeds Chinese arms expenditure by more than four times and Russian arms expenditure by more than thirteen times.[7] The armament spiral is thus continuing to spiral upwards and the question must be allowed: Who is actually threatening whom?



In any case, the political decisions of the Trump government so far speak a clear language: we are dealing with scenario two, a political containment. Internally, the Trump government is radicalizing the neoliberal program. At the same time, however, it aggravates the social crisis, which is largely responsible for the anti-establishment mood in the country and which only washed Trump into the office of president. Barely given a mandate and with increasingly diminishing domestic political legitimacy,[8]



Trump is basically undermining the basis of support for his own government. Externally, on the other hand, the Trump government relies on a policy of strength, including the threat of nuclear weapons deployment (for example against North Korea, after Trump had stressed during the election campaign that as president he would never allow himself to be drawn into a conflict on the Korean peninsula), and the arms race escalates.



The extent to which a containment can also be spoken of in foreign policy terms can best be answered if we look at the question of break or continuity with regard to the Obama and other previous administrations. In this context, as already mentioned, it is crucial not to be guided and blinded by rhetoric and the many heated debates in the public debate about Trump's (foreign) policy, but to look at the real political decisions.



In terms of trade policy, Trump has so far shown few signs of protectionist ambitions, even though he had threatened during the election campaign to impose a 45 percent tariff on China's goods, to renegotiate or even suspend NAFTA altogether and to burden Mexico with import duties of between 15 and 35 percent. It is true that Trump, probably at the urging of his campaign consultant and election victory architect Steve Bannon, who stands for a protectionist policy, actually declared the Transpacific Partnership and the Transatlantic Investment Protection Agreement (TTIP) dead right at the beginning.



In the course of the gradual formation of the government, however, it became quite clear that the free-trade imperialist wing was dominant in Trump's cabinet. It can be seen that since the spring Trump has taken a few personnel decisions and probably also at the insistence of Steve Bannon to take some countermeasures. Indications of this are the appointment of Robert Lightizer, who is relatively critical of free trade, as US Trade Representative, thus forming a kind of corrective to Wall Street investment banker and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. The same applies to the creation of the National Trade Council on 29 April, a new authority headed by the protectionist economist Peter Navarro and intended primarily to protect the US arms industry. However, the gradual dis-empowerment of free-trade and Empire-critical Steve Bannon - from his removal from the National Security Council in early April 2017 until his final dismissal in the second half of August - are clear signs that the neoliberal-imperial forces in the Trump government have gained the upper hand.



In fact, however, not only the personnel but also the actions of the Trump governments to date hardly suggest a (selective) protectionist change of course by the US. The Obama administration had already made accusations against China (and Germany) of unfair behavior and currency manipulation after it had changed its austerity policy in 2010 with the goals of export orientation and re-industrialization. Moreover, under Obama there had already been some isolated punitive tariffs (such as against the Chinese steel industry). These have not yet been systematically expanded by the Trump administration.



Changes in foreign policy under Trump can undoubtedly be observed with regard to Cuba and also Iran (see Ali Fathollah-Nejad on Iran in detail in this online special issue), where the Trump administration has called Obama's cautious rapprochement policy into question. Apart from that, however, the signs point to continuity - if one disregards the differences between Obama's soft power discourse and Trump's hard power rhetoric. Trump has now also withdrawn his criticism of the "war on terror".

With regard to the war in Afghanistan, he no longer speaks of a "terrible mistake" but of a necessity. Very soon, there was no longer any talk of a troop withdrawal, but rather of the U.S. continuing to station soldiers in Afghanistan under Trump's command; and at the end of August 2017, the Trump government - to the cheers of its NATO partners - then announced an intensification of the war waged by the U.S. and NATO since 2001. A total of 15 countries are now planning to increase their troop contingents in Afghanistan.



With regard to Syria, it is nevertheless highly likely that the US bombing of an airport under the control of the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad in April 2017 was more symbolic in nature. The Russian side, allied with the Assad government, was warned and the airport was back in operation after a very short time. The bombing with Tomahawk missiles possibly even served to smooth the waves of domestic politics, after the Democratic establishment in particular had tried for months to blame not its own austerity policy and the worsening of social inequality and the massive expansion of poorly paid and precarious working conditions under crisis president Obama, but Russian hackers for the defeat of Clinton (on Syria policy see in detail Miriam Younes in this online special edition).



What is gradually becoming apparent is that the Trump government, in the context of dwindling US power resources, apparently wants to concentrate its forces on its main adversary: China. This could be achieved by Trump pushing more strongly for a division of labor in war policy with the other NATO states. The threat that, if necessary, Article 5 of the NATO Treaty (Alliance Case Article) would only be valid if the NATO states also fulfill the requirement that they spend two per cent of their respective gross domestic product on armaments can be interpreted in this direction. It is conceivable, for example, that the German-dominated EU will soon become more involved in the wars on the expanded external borders of the EU so that the USA can concentrate on its geopolitical role in the Pacific region. This would, however, be entirely in keeping with Germany's efforts for "more responsibility", which have been greatly intensified in recent years[10]; and it is precisely the anti-trump rhetoric - put forward in unison by the neoliberal-imperial forces between the CDU and Bündnis 90/Die Grünen - that ultimately serves this purpose.[11]



But even this policy of Trump is not an about-face. The USA's China policy under Trump (see in detail Jan Turowski in this online special edition) is characterized less by dis- than by continuity. Undoubtedly, Trump's rhetorical break with the "One China Policy" and his pro-Taiwanese signals - such as the acceptance of the congratulatory call from Taiwan a few weeks after his election victory - are new in their diplomatic ingenuity. However, the US had already announced its "shift to Asia" under the Obama administration, basically at the same time as the global turnaround in austerity policy in spring/summer 2010 (around the G20 summit in Toronto). Linked to this is the declared intention to make the 21st century "America's Pacific Century", as former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called it in a highly acclaimed essay in Foreign Affairs. Since then, the US has intensified its efforts to negotiate bilateral military agreements with competing states bordering on China and to establish itself - with an expansion of its troop deployments from Darwin in Australia to the US base in Okinawa in Japan as well as with a regular battleship presence - as a geopolitical regulatory power in the South China Sea [12].



For the USA as a hegemonial power, China is undoubtedly the central challenge. It is historically without parallel for the USA. After the end of the Second World War, the USA developed the project of global capitalism out of fear of a relapse into the economic crisis ("Great Depression"), as described at the beginning of this article, and implemented it initially in the "West".



However, in 1945 the USA was at the height of its economic and political power. It accounted for almost half of the global economic output, was the creditor nation of the 'victorious powers' Great Britain and France, and was the military occupying power in Germany, Japan and then also (South) Korea. The integration of the last three countries in particular, which were highly important geo-politically for them, into the US-dominated capitalist world order - with the help of economic aid such as the Marshall Plan, unilaterally advantageous trade relations etc. - was only possible against this background.



The situation today is completely different. While Germany, Japan and (South) Korea are rather small countries compared to the US, China, firstly, is a state with about four times as many people as the US. Secondly, China is not under military occupation, but in contrast to the situation of the FRG, Japan or South Korea in the post-war decades, it is a completely sovereign country. And thirdly, the USA succeeded in integration at the height of its economic, political and military power at the time, whereas today it is actually only in the military and, to some extent, in the financial sphere that it is undisputed world power. Its share of the global gross domestic product has already been reduced to a quarter of the global gross domestic product since the 1970s and has remained at this level ever since.



Therefore, the central challenge for the US is to prevent China's economic rise as the workshop of the world from undermining US dominance in the world order. China's regional integration efforts in the Eurasian region (Shanghai Organization, Asia Cooperation Dialogue, Chiang Mai Initiative etc.) are therefore being followed with concern by the US.



The Obama administration had already threatened its biggest competitor with a continental blockade. The combination of resource poverty, high growth rates and an export orientation that has only rudimentarily been reduced by Xi Jinping's domestic market orientation makes China's economic model extremely dependent on foreign countries and on the South China Strait of the Malacca-Persian Gulf, which is the sea route through which around four-fifths of China's foreign trade is conducted. And it is also this external dependency that forces China to pursue its geo-economic-imperial policy - land-grabbing in Africa, numerous trade and economic agreements with South American states, which are based on extractivism. Since this year, China now also has its first military base on the African continent (in Djibouti). Nevertheless, it has systematically avoided a politico-military confrontation with the USA and the 'West', which it could only lose, and has concentrated on its clever foreign trade diplomacy, which also produces many political and social upheavals.



Either way, China's dependence on foreign countries enables the US to threaten China with its own military presence in East Asia. Ultimately, the message is: We can economically stall your country and drive forward the ethnic-civil war-like disintegration of your country, if distribution conflicts between the economically considerably unequal provinces and ethnic groups should then arise and the social needs of the more than 200 million migrant workers* can no longer be satisfied. The USA's China policy thus aims to integrate China by means of containment.



China's 900 billion euro "new Silk Road" is accordingly to be understood as a vehicle with which the "Middle Kingdom" tries to escape an impending continental blockade by land. Nevertheless, the USA - from Afghanistan to Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Middle East - maintains a network of military bases here, which is, however, politically fragile.



The challenge that China poses for the US can - in addition to the existing, good business relations of parts of the Trump administration (including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson) with Russia - also be seen as a central reason why the US has maintained sanctions against Russia and taken some measures against "non-factual" Russian foreign propaganda and has also symbolically operated against Russia and demonstrated strength in Syria, but why at the same time the current government is not intensifying the conflict with Russia for the time being (see also Erhard Crome in this online special issue).



It is conceivable, as already noted, that after the various war disasters in the Middle East the USA under Trump will assess the state of its own state power resources more realistically than before and that beyond a new distribution of tasks and burdens in the NATO alliance, the focus will be on relative reconciliation or at least on a temporary freeze of the conflict with Russia in order to be able to better meet the challenges associated with China. In fact, such an approach would amount to an inversion of Nixon's 1972 Asia policy. At that time, the United States reconciled with China in order to concentrate its forces on the destruction of the Soviet Union, which under US President Ronald Reagan was eventually killed off with the arms race that he pushed through.



Trump can undoubtedly defend his aggressive attitude towards China in a good and credible manner. It is also a useful instrument of domination. With his anti-Chinese rhetoric, Trump is also able to blame China (and Mexico, Germany and Japan) for the social and political crisis at home, which, together with the anti- free trade and anti-establishment sentiment that is so strong in the US, made him take office in the first place.



Indeed, there is no doubt that Trump's pro-capitalist economic policy, which is directed against the trade unions and interests of the working class, will not contain the expansion of precarious employment, the further decline in real wages and the further worsening of social inequality since the beginning of the crisis. On the contrary, its policies will further exacerbate this crisis. Accordingly, successfully diverting attention from the real causes of the crisis by making foreign countries - China, Mexico or the "bad Germans" (Donald Trump) - scapegoats is also a prerequisite for the legitimacy of his government.



However, Trump is not alone in this policy of domination in post-hegemonic times. In the opposite direction, politicians in Germany and Western Europe are also making their mark at the expense of Trump and the USA, and are insuring themselves against the dangers of the post-hegemonic era.



But Trump is not alone with this policy of domination in post-hegemonic times. In the opposite direction, politicians in Germany and Western Europe are also making their mark at the expense of Trump and the USA, assuring themselves and their voters of their own moral superiority. This is probably intended to hide the stale talk about 'Western values' in the face of the social destruction of austerity policies in Southern Europe, NATO war policy or the EU's murderous border policy, including the EU-Turkey deal against people who fled Syria.



In fact, it seems to have become a common means of politics to strengthen one's own position by means of sharp 'populist' criticism of other states and foreign politicians, while at the same time - beyond one's own rhetoric and beyond the attention of journalists and the social mass media, which are constantly in a state of indignation - one pursues politics and above all business as usual. Trump, Merkel, Erdoðan, Kaczynski and the British Conservatives, all of whom have been ranting against the EU, are more similar in this than they think.



However, this practice remains a dangerous game of vabanque. The 'Brexite Accident' of the British Tories shows how you can gamble yourself away in this populist way.[13] And in the case of Brexite, in contrast to the ongoing global militarization, there were not even weapons in play that could quickly turn a war of words into a war of weapons.



NOTES

The masterminds behind this systematic de-politicization of (political) economy were Friedrich August Hayek, James Buchanan and Milton Friedman. Their ideas, developed since the 1940s, were increasingly implemented in the 1970s, for example with the declaration of the independence of central banks (from democratic control).



2] Cf. in detail the example of the USA: Solty, Ingar: The USA under Obama: Charismatic rule, social movements and imperial policy in the global crisis, Hamburg 2013, 15-71.



3] These include the Arab Spring of 2011, the Israeli Spring of 2011, the Wisconsin Uprising against the new Republican governors of the Tea Party movement, the Occupy Wall Street movement and the mass strike movement in the low wage sector in the USA in 2011 under the label "Fight for 15 and a Union", the mass movements of the Indignados and others against the austerity policy of the Troika in the EU in 2011ff, the Canadian Maple Spring of 2012 and the Chilean student and democracy movement of 2012/13; see in more detail Solty, Ingar: Is the Global Crisis Ending the Marriage of Capitalism and Liberal Democracy: (Il-)Legitimate Political Power and the New Global Anti-Capitalist Mass Movements in the Context of the Internationalization of the State, in: Lakitsch, Maximilian (Eds.), Political Power Reconsidered: State Power and Civic Activism between Legitimacy and Violence, Peace Report 2013, Berlin et al. 2014, 161-204, www.academia.edu/5322626/Is_the_Global_Crisis_Ending_the_Marriage_of_Capitalism_and_Liberal_Democracy_Il-legitimate_Political_Power_and_the_New_Global_Anti-Capitalist_Mass_Movements_in_the_Context_of_the_Internationalization_of_the_State



4] Clinton earned an average of around 225,000 US dollars for her numerous speeches to Wall Street, which undoubtedly made it difficult for her to demonstrate her closeness to the people.



5] Cf. Solty, Ingar: "Donald Trump - an American fascist? Legitimation crisis, representation crisis and right-wing populism in the USA", in: Sozialismus, 43rd ed., H.1/2016, p.2-7 (online: www.academia.edu/19949631/Donald_Trump_-_ein_amerikanischer_Faschist_Legitimationskrise_Repr%C3%A4sentationskrise_und_rechter_Populismus_in_den_USA_Donald_Trump_American_Fascist_Legitimation_Crisis_Representation_Crisis_and_Right-Wing_Populism_in_the_United_States_) as well as the following: "How could the ruling block lose control? On the causes of Donald Trump's triumph in the US presidential election", in: Socialism, 43rd ed., H.12/2016, p.2-12, online: www.academia.edu/30151210/Wie_konnte_der_herrschende_Block_die_Kontrolle_verlieren_Zu_den_Ursachen_des_Triumphs_von_Donald_Trump_in_der_US-Pr%C3%A4sidentschaftswahl_How_Did_the_Power_Bloc_Lose_Control_On_the_Origins_of_Donald_Trumps_Triumph_in_the_2016_U.S._Presidential_Election_



6] Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, for example, was CEO of the oil company ExxonMobil from 2006 to 2016, while Trump's Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, former Governor of Texas, also maintains close contacts with the oil and gas industry. He has been on the board of Energy Transfer Partners, one of the largest investors in the USA, since 2015. Among the vast network of oil and gas pipelines the company operates is the Dakota Access Pipeline, whose legislative and political-police enforcement in January 2017 against resistance from indigenous peoples and environmentalists was one of the first acts of Trump's government. Trump also issued various executive orders (dated February 28, March 28, and April 28, 2017) to revoke restrictions on the protection of sensitive water protection zones that stand in the way of oil and gas production and the dumping of energy industry waste in rivers and groundwater.



7] www.nato.int/nato_static_fl2014/assets/pdf/pdf_2017_06/20170629_170629-pr2017-111-en.pdf



8] According to RealClearPolitics, the average of the aggregated values of all major survey institutes between 17 June and 16 August 2017 is 39 percent in favour and 55.6 percent against. No president before him has broken the 40-percent sound barrier downwards so early.



9] According to a study by economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, the top 0.1 percent - that is 160,000 private households with average assets of between 20.6 and 72.8 million US dollars - were also able to increase their share of total US assets during Obama's first term of office from 19 to 22 percent, while the share of the lowest 90 percent of the US population under Obama experienced a further decline in their own share from 25 to 23 percent (cf. for more details Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, "Wealth Inequality in the United States since 1913: Evidence from Capitalized Income Tax Data", National Bureau of Economic Research Working Paper No. 20625 (October 2014), online: gabriel-zucman.eu/files/SaezZucman2016QJE.pdf).



10] For more details see Solty, Ingar: Export world champion in escape causes: The new German foreign policy, the crisis and left alternatives, published by the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, Series Studies, Berlin 2016, www.rosalux.de/fileadmin/rls_uploads/pdfs/Studien/Studie_05-2016_Exportweltmeister.pdf



11] In her beer tent speech at the end of May 2017, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that "we Europeans (...) have to take our own destiny into our own hands" and quickly found an echo. Federal Foreign Minister and SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel stressed that Trump had made "[the West] just a little smaller" because, as SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz agreed with him, the USA was under Trump for "isolationism, state international cooperation". And from this, the neo-liberal-imperial forces continued, the "new responsibility" in the world was derived. "If America wobbles", said the Alliance 90/The Greens' federal chairman Cem Özdemir, "we have to stand."



12] Cf. in more detail Solty, Ingar: Die China-Politik der USA zwischen Einbindung und Eindämmung, in: Das Argument 1-2/2012, 69-81, www.academia.edu/2532270/Die_China-Politik_der_USA_zwischen_Einbindung_und_Eind%C3%A4mmung_U.S._Foreign_Policy_Towards_China_Between_Integration_and_Containment_



13] On the concept and critique of the populism of the neoliberal 'centre' see Solty, Ingar/Werner, Alban: Der indiskrete Charme des Linksspopulismus, in: Das Argument 2/2016, 273-285, Ingar Solty & Alban Werner: Der indiskrete Charme des Linkspopulismus [The Indiscreet Charme of Left-Wing Populism]









Ingar Solty & Alban Werner: Der indiskrete Charme des Linkspopulismus [T...

The article is a rebuttal of Albrecht von Lucke's recent critique of left-wing populism. Engaging with left-wing...



______________________________________________________





_________________________________________________________________



Strongmen

by Rainer Rilling - December 2017



"Chaos", as the scheming Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish reminds the soft-lipped strategist Lord Varys in "Games of Thrones", "is not a pit. Chaos is a ladder." Whether this political wisdom applies to the Trump case is still open. Certainly, the path of a bombastic super-rich with some business experience in the political field ("deal") to the part-time job of a strongman and political autocrat has apparently brought all kinds of hardships from the perspective of Clinton and Obama's liberalism, which could escalate into unpredictable disruption, disorder and chaos. Trump's narcissistic-pharaonic habitus and his pompously intimidating language ("I am the greatest person in the world") do not cover up such shortcomings of a political newbie, but rather make them even more apparent. This initial situation has led to the fact that for over a year now, a large part of the media public has been working on scandals, missteps, clue-lessness or improper political design of the private lifestyle of the new administration and its top family members, who treat state apparatuses as private enterprises.



However, the US administration's moments of chaos have less to do with a person's lack of political know-how, his family and coterie, or mutual adjustment problems between the Outsider Trump and the deeply fissured Republican party. Rather, it has more to do with a strategic policy of fear through insecurity. Security is a powerful political concept of high value. Presidential self-staging in the role of a constantly striving rescuer in times of need would then be a promising method of using chaos as a political ladder. At its core, however, there is a fundamental conflict of direction in the political milieus of the US ruling class: for the Democrats, Trump is a nightmare, because his election victory signaled the possibility of a radically right-wing and possibly longer-term power-capable government alternative to their "grand strategy" of a neoliberally founded, imperial foreign, security, military and economic policy. They therefore also interpreted these alternative positions as a serious frontal attack on the US foreign policy elite, which is closely linked to and dominated by the corporate and financial elite.



Their view of the US role in the world system can be summarized in four points for more than seven decades: the primacy of the US as manager, coordinator and supervisor of global capitalism, the imperatives of the national security state (armed liberalism), liberal ideology and transnational "free trade" ("open economy") as a geopolitical mode of expansion of an informal American Empire that rules through rather than over states and peoples. Already since spring 2016, this elite has understood and fought the positions of Trump as a dangerous dismantling of its strategy and policy of "liberal internationalism". The increasingly appalled statements are countless, the succinct formulation by John Ikenberry (Princeton) on February 1 of this year may suffice: "Trump is an enemy of liberal internationalism. If it gains the upper hand, it will lose" (Ikenberry 2017). The foreign policy establishment sensed an attack on its transmission function, the self-image, interests and world views of the US economic and financial elites. It therefore almost entirely opposed Trump's "America First" and "Fortress America" slogans of economic nationalism and protectionism, the rejection of multilateralism and internationalism and their institutions, the shift towards US-based arms and military policy, the support of like-minded authoritarian right-wing nationalist currents and regimes, and the rejection of progressive civil and human rights policy positions. She perceived and communicated all this as destabilization, turbulence, insecurity, irregularity, anarchy.



So it is not chaos but strategic conflicts driven by different, elite-based basic orientations that trigger the actual global waves of insecurity and disorientation and make any assessment of future developments extremely difficult.



But this uncertainty also reflects the failure of the triumphalist furor of the radical core group of the new administration to do everything at once to push through a sudden shift in the right-wing power bloc of the US as quickly as possible: to fight the key liberal media, to block courts, to restructure political administrations, to remove recalcitrance from the deep state, to destroy the unexpectedly fierce opposition to the movement, to exploit the horror, the divisions and the political weakness of the Democrats, to manage their own electorate in order to stop an exorbitant loss of legitimacy - and then to let the propagated external main enemies or adversaries (Iran, North Korea, China, Mexico, the EU, etc.), who are the main opponents of the new government, take the lead.etc.). Countless globally radiating uncertainties, punctures, leaks, revisions, conversions, conflicts and acts of war such as the dropping of the "mother of all bombs" were the result.



CONSTITUTION



The Trump administration's policy is primarily effective in domestic policy, where numerous examples of labor, social, educational, health, environmental and legal policies can now be found that go far beyond mere revisions of Obama's policies. In the meantime, hundreds of regulations and administrative acts have been rewritten or blocked, crossing borders has been made massively more difficult, dozens of high life-long positions in the judiciary have been filled, LGBT rights have been restricted, etc. The budget variants presented in July and August cancelled dozens of relevant programs and social policy projects - an austerity policy that also affects part of the Republican white voter base. The 'charisma' of these already highly contested and often clearly de-legitimizing activities made it difficult for Trump to push through the central projects head-on and consolidate the political leadership of the new administration. Both failed. Accompanied by ongoing blockades, grotesque personnel chaos and political incapacity to act, the initially formed inner circle of the administration gradually broke down by mid-August 2017.



A powerful troop of generals, experienced in warfare, took over key positions in the administration. Shortly thereafter, Charlotteville and representatives not only of the liberal-liberal IT industry, but also of corporations such as Merck, Under Armour, Intel, Pepsi, G.E., IBM, BlackRock, Wal-Mart, JPMorgan and Walt Disney left the Strategic and Policy Forum as the administration's most prominent industrial advisory body and two other business bodies. What, some will have asked themselves, should representatives of the world's largest companies do with a presidential service provider who covers Nazis and who, after seven months in office, has not been able to realize a single key strategic project?



Apparently, an unusually visible group that extends far beyond the IT industry has distanced itself to some extent from Trump, who, of course, can still count on a dozen or so billionaires from the financial, chemical, automotive, real estate and energy sectors (including, most importantly, the Koch Brothers, valued by Forbes at USD 100 billion) and has filled a number of positions with them and Wall Street insiders. It is not marginalized groups of capital and people, but rather groups representing the mainstream of the US economic elite, who 'invest politically' in the governing rights of the Republicans (from Reagan to Bush to Trump), as the election analyses of Thomas Ferguson et al (2016) have shown. It is unlikely that this sector would support the transition to a protectionist trade and economic policy, which has not yet been discernible.



With the departure of Bannon as leader of the political warriors of the racist-right-wing nationalist wing, the struggles for direction within the state apparatus and the crisis of political leadership have therefore not ended. The processes of significant dis-empowerment of Trump through containment, regulation, blockades and evasion are sometimes accompanied by siren sounds about a "better nationalist grand overall strategy [...] that could represent a benevolent and constructive nationalism - at its core an internationalism with a nationalist accent. (Brand 2017, 74) The question remains as to what political shifts in the current power alliance are now involved and how they are to be classified.



POLITICAL WARRIORS



What shift are we talking about? Does she have a story? When does it start? Was it 1915 when a US president (Woodrow Wilson) first spoke of "America First"?

Was it the anti-New Deal or pro-Nazi currents of the US media mogul William Randolph Hearst, the anti-Semite Henry Ford or the fascist Charles Lindbergh who adopted this slogan against Roosevelt in the 1930s and 1940s? Or the paleoconservatives like Pat Buchanan or William F. Buckley in the 50s? Was it the mobilization of the conservative-right-wing liberal Republican Barry Goldwater in the 1960s (whose Senate seat was followed by John McCain)? Or was its beginning the slow but continuously developing political polarization of the party system and electorate since the 1970s, which reached its first peak in the 1980s with the tenure of Ronald Reagan and then continued under the Bush dynasty? So is the "Trump Event" part of a historical tradition of the political right in the USA - and beyond?



In fact, it was not until the new right-wing current that emerged in the 1960s, driven by the Vietnam War and co-governed for the first time two decades later with Reagan, that a powerful right-wing imperialist movement with hegemony and the ability to govern was constituted, which in the new era of post-Fordist neoliberalism took on the role of strong politics against the dynamics of market dissolution. This was above all the time of the rise of a generation of "political warriors" (Corey Robin) in the quarter century from Reagan to the Bush presidencies and wars, i.e. Rumsfeld, Cheney, Powell, Rice, Wolfowitz or Perle. For them there was no doubt about the global political and historical strength of the USA. They experienced the turn of the 1990s as the greatest triumph in US history: the victory in the Cold War over the enemy of the system. Far and wide no decline of the superpower. In the end, nothing seemed impossible to them - not even an everlasting global American Empire, about which tens of thousands of texts had already been published in the decade before and after 9/11.



For their core business - warfare - these political warriors developed a doctrine and policy of warfare that was unlimited in space and time. They made the option of preventive warfare strong, and they claimed that the USA had sole sovereignty to set unilateral and universally valid rules, including the right to intervene. The norm of formal sovereign equality of states was increasingly rejected by this political right and the US' self-imposed obligation to international law was relativized.



This sovereignist project invoked the civil-religious moral ideology of nationalistic US-American exceptionalism (G. W. Bush: America was "chosen by God and commissioned by history to be a model for the world") and pursued the devaluation and destabilization of trans- and international regimes - whether UNO, NATO or the arms control regimes of the 1970s. In the background was the strategic idea, which had been dominant since the collapse of state socialism, of being able to prevent the emergence of a hegemony in this way, which could compete with the USA and with the imperial power emanating from it. The "grand strategy" of a sovereign, interventionist and borderless world order policy under the sign of the American Empire should make this possible. In terms of directional policy, the Trump campaign and presidency stand in the tradition of this right-wing imperialist policy, but they sharpened it in a nationalist way and pushed the question of the interests of the capitalist overall system into the background, i.e. the question of Empire. This dimension disappears behind the nation-state rhetoric of "America First".



They are empires that, unlike other actors, always have their own relation to what "world" is. Only with them is world order substantially at stake - "Empires are in the business of producing world order" (Maier 2002). "World" itself is of course a historical construct and has only coincided with the real dimension of the "planet" since the last century. Thus, the determination of the imperial not only includes an economics of scale of resource mobilization, but also the intention and the real capacity for world order, i.e. a transformation claim that aims at a new geography of the global and does not remain in the dimension of large territorial states. The ability to form and organize world order is the power that distinguishes empires from other orders. The players in this exclusive business of producing world order can easily be counted on one hand. Where they come together, things get complicated and intense.



The Obama presidency was also about this. Although it was primarily concerned with clearing up the deep crisis of neoliberal capitalism 2007-2011, it continued the policy of military-diplomatic expansion of its predecessors: expanding and consolidating the presence of the "West" vis-à-vis Russia, Obama took over four wars from Bush in 2008 and three more were added at the end of his term of office. At the same time, he massively expanded the US naval forces and ground presence, especially in Japan and South Korea, as well as trade and non-economic activities with a focus on China. However, he missed the central goal of his policy, which was to substantially advance and secure the long-term integration of the imperial hegemonic competitors Russia and China into American-led global capitalism with a political mixture of early intervention, containment and penetration (Samuel Huntington).



STRONGMAN



With the economic rise of the Asian powers, and China in particular, and the associated relative decline in the economic power of the USA and its social crises, as well as the establishment of a global, authoritarian, illiberal, nationalist and politically increasingly right-wing counter-movement, a double crisis of the liberal-imperial political model is thus currently becoming apparent. The figures of this counter-movement include Al Sisi in Egypt, Modi in India, Erdogan in Turkey, Orbán in Hungary, Duterte in the Philippines, Putin in Russia, Temer in Brazil, May in England, Macri in Argentina, Kaczynski in Poland, Berlusconi and Grillo in Italy, Wilders in Holland, Hofer or Stronach in Austria, Blocher in Switzerland, Le Pen in France. And Trump. Certainly, people and constellations are very different, but it combines four characteristics: the great homogenizing narratives of nationalism and/or peoples, often racially and often religiously based, but always drawing exclusions towards others, the foreign and the outside. A political-ideological and cultural "gated capitalism".

The market-radical or etatist-authoritarian, often state-capitalistically founded variants of neoliberalism.

A populist top staff, composed not only of tough guys, but of strongman, strong men who think they need neither elections nor democratic institutions, because they know what the people want and stage themselves as their immediate voice - and they love the worlds of the plutocracy.

The goal of the destruction of the most diverse political (but not the economic!) constitutional and democratic elements of liberalism and any leftist currents.

Depending on their form, they simultaneously mobilize hatred against political elites, playing on the registers of racism, white suprematism, xenophobia, bigotry, anti-feminism, violence, inequality and disregard for the law. Although the political formations of these figurations emerged from four decades of the developmental dynamics of neoliberal capitalism, they drew heavily on ideological and cultural holdings from the first half of the last century. They have a global presence, but they have not consolidated into viable common political-institutional and organizational links. Such a stable framework would be necessary for the construction of a different political world order. At present, one can only speculate about its structure and forms of movement. Admittedly, it seems certain that world order conflicts lead the scale of conflicts.



LITERATURE

Brands, Hal, 2017: U.S. Grand Strategy in an Age of Nationalism: Fortress America and its Alternatives, in: The Washington Quarterly 1/2017,73-94, twq.elliott.gwu.edu/sites/twq.elliott.gwu.edu/files/downloads/TWQ_Spring2017_Brands.pdf



Ferguson, Thomas/Jorgensen, Paul/Chen/Jie, 2016: How Money Drives US Congressional Elections, Institute for New Economic Thinking, Working Paper No.48, 1.8.2016, www.ineteconomics.org/uploads/papers/WP_48_Ferguson_et_al.pdf



Huntington, Samuel P.,1973: Transnational Organizations in World Politics, in: World Politics 3/1973, 344



Ikenberry, John, 2017: The Crisis of Democracy and Liberal Internationalism (Tokyo 1.2.2017), www.u-tokyo.ac.jp/en/news/topics/topics_z0313_00012.html



Maier, Charles S., 2002: An American Empire? In: Harvard Magazine 6/2002, harvardmagazine.com/2002/11/an-american-empire.html



Pitzke, Marc, 2004: The triumph of the Puritans, in: Spiegel Online, 4.11.2004 www.spiegel.de/politik/ausland/wahl-analyse-der-siegeszug-der-puritaner-a-326341.html



Rilling, Rainer, 2008: Cracks in Empire, Berlin, www.rainer-rilling.de/texte/texte_50.pdf



Robin, Corey, 2004: endgame. Conservatives after the Cold War, in: Boston Review 2/2004, bostonreview.net/archives/BR2













































Reply, Reply All or Forward

Send



































16





Settings





marc1seed@yahoo.com



marc1seed@yahoo.com

Edit contact











The Concrete Dystopia

Alex Demirovic - Dec 2019 - Luxemburg



This system binds us to the rule of the past and subjects our living labor capacity to (in)dead capital - high time to break out.



If we think about socialism as an alternative to capitalism and advocate a transformation from one form of society to another, it is because there are concrete reasons for this. One of them is to avoid or eliminate all those conditions that involve or generate so many human sacrifices. There is the sexist degradation and violence in families, there is the harassment in companies and in everyday working life. People are exposed to the risks of the labor market; for many, the low income from a job is not enough to support a family. There are the millions of people who are injured or killed in traffic accidents, who fall ill due to pesticides in food, chemicals in clothing, who die prematurely due to work or particulate matter pollution. We also think of the many who are killed in wars, of all those who are victims of genocide, or of all those who are harassed, tortured, imprisoned by gangs of gangsters, by state police or secret services - also in the name of a better, fairer world, also in the name of socialism. The mining of coal, gold or rare earths exposes people and whole societies to disease and death. Every day people die when they migrate or flee, they are subjected to violence, slavery, forced labor, they lose years of their lives in camps or prisons. These are disturbing contrasts: here the party-goers*, there the homeless lying on the street next to us; here the cruise and sailing ships, there the refugee boats and sea rescue initiatives. The gap between the wealth, legal security or health care, the department stores filled with an unmanageable number of goods, the knowledge of every school of tuna or every square meter of rain forest, the normality of daily school attendance on the one hand and poverty, the nakedness and precariousness of life, the inability to act according to knowledge and to stop the misguided developments on the other hand, is grotesque.



We are stuck in a contradiction. That which kills some allows others to live and live well: the working conditions in the many factories of the world, the CO2 emissions of cars or container ships, the import of fodder from the global soy-growing areas, the nitrate inputs in the soil caused by intensive livestock farming, the transport of lorries through the Alpine valleys, the export of arms or milk. That this contradiction has something to do with capitalism is denied. Firstly, it is admitted that the phenomena described exist, but it is deeply philosophically suspected that they are the result of the human constitution as such: People are selfish and think of themselves first. Secondly, those phenomena could not be attributed to capitalism, because capitalism as such does not exist, but only social market economies with a multitude of free actors. Thirdly, the market is the moment of a process of social differentiation, which shows success in many dimensions: technical and scientific progress, legal security, democracy, economic efficiency, growth, the eradication of poverty, the extension of life expectancy, health care and education. These successes are the result of an undirected modernization that follows systemic demands and cannot be attributed to the moral decisions of the individual. Fourthly, it is suggested that, although there are still many shortcomings, the ideal of perfection is doubtful and things are improving slowly but steadily. The expectation that the next round of modernization will solve the problems is reassuring. The self-protection and self-correction mechanisms were working.



But such an argument is short-sighted and ignores the fact that this is how things have been going back and forth for centuries: sometimes things get better, then they get worse. How often has it been claimed that in capitalist societies there are no economic crises and no poverty, but only full employment? Formally, there is no slavery and yet many people work under conditions of forced labor and debt bondage. The statement that wage labor leads to despair and death can be confirmed by workers in Bangladesh or Ethiopia just as their colleagues did 200 years ago before the Commission of the British Parliament. The questions of minimum wages, the working day, the physical, mental and psychological exhaustion of individuals, the destruction of their everyday ways of life, poor housing, low education, freedom of the press, the right of association, the prevention of democratic self-determination have been repeated since the 18th century. The environmental question appears in ever new forms: Hygiene, air pollution, lack of ventilation in urban areas, destruction of forests and biodiversity, soil degradation, desertification, climate change. None of this is surprising. Again and again, for a brief moment, the problems seem to be solved, the ideology of progress suggests this - until they reappear on a broader scale.



Part of the bourgeoisie sees the problems. It creates countless initiatives and civil society organisations; it has responded with numerous measures for centuries: Peace conferences, human rights, the International Criminal Court, the conventions against torture, the outlawing of weapons, the regulation of the working day, the legal guarantee of trade unions, freedom of the press and science, gender equality, the demand for more sustainability, which is reflected in international agreements, UN programs or global monitoring; also with foundations, development agencies, NGOs, civil society initiatives (International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, WWF, Amnesty International, Transparency International, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Open Society Foundations) Numerous declarations of intent are announced and voluntary or legally binding regulations are adopted. But nothing helps - reality does not follow them.



Another part of the bourgeoisie denies the tendencies of destructiveness, it does not want to perceive reality - climate change does not exist or, if it does, it is God's will; it is not the weapons that kill. Efforts to contain the negative developments are rejected as folly, their failure is pursued. Yet another part of the bourgeoisie and its leaders are well aware of the problems or some of their aspects. There is talk of the need for a major transformation, of redesigning globalization, of creating resilient structures. Prosperity should be distributed more fairly, capitalism should become fairer, as the finance ministers of the G7 countries recently demanded. But despite some insight and a corresponding orientation for action, the bourgeoisie is proving to be faltering, inconsistent or even helpless. This is reflected in their attitude towards the decisions of the World Environment Conference, the Kyoto Protocol, the objectives for sustainable development.



Viewed soberly, this insight does not help them; they do not have the perspective, competence or strength to propose such strategies that could lead to a solution. For capitalist conditions are characterized precisely by the fact that there is no rationality in society as a whole that coordinates the interests of the many and the overall direction of social development. Rather, social development, or rather non-development, results from a multitude of decisions of more or less powerful actors competing with each other. Global or regional companies, political forces, state-organized actors, civil society organizations and movements, the mute practices of the many work with and against each other in planning, ignorance and knowledge exclusion, decisions and non-decisions with different temporal, spatial, social scope, in the definition of the objects and the depth of the measures. This concerns all areas of life. In questions of meat consumption, mobility and settlement, alternative battery-supported e-mobility or to fuel cells, the production of energy, the further development of human genetics and computer science, which could consequently abolish the human species as such, the conflicts over the decision alternatives are obvious. So far, there are no constellations in which the development paths are put to choice; the decisions are still not made on the basis of free insight, the highest level of knowledge and the participation of the many, but strong economic, political, scientific and media interest groups change the natural history of the species and the planet in a possessive way and block changes in collective habits.



There are already numerous approaches with which people in this or that area are already constituting themselves as global collective subjects. The practices are uneven, hesitant and particularistic, and the resistance is therefore strong. Moreover, it is obvious that transformational measures alone will not be sufficient in individual fields, since the processes interlock in many ways. In order to address the problems and to coordinate the ecological, technical, economic, cultural and democratic processes to some extent, and thus to achieve a regulated development aiming at simultaneity, it is necessary to create suitable conditions for action. This means nothing other than that the species must constitute itself as humanity and take its fate into its own hands. It must change over to dealing with the damage, combating its causes, and finding solutions to shape the future.



RULE OF THE UNDEAD



But the bourgeoisie, which devotes so much to modernization, to development, to progress, is surprisingly unable to do so. This has already surprised a radical democrat like Thomas Paine in the 18th century. He observed that the bourgeoisie was prepared to historicise the idea of the social contract: Yes, it is then acknowledged that the commonwealth was once founded by a contract of all with all. But this act of foundation was unique and the heirs and descendants were thus bound until the end of time. Yet, according to Paine, no gender of men, no class and no parliament has the right or the power to bind the descendants in this way. "Each age, each sex must have just such freedom to act for itself in all cases as the ages and sexes before it. The vanity and presumption of wanting to rule even beyond the grave is the most ridiculous and insolent of all tyrants. Man possesses no property in man; neither does any generation in future generations possess property". (Paine 1792, 49) Marx also advocated this radical openness to the future in the wake of Paine, not from the past and memory, but from the future, comprehensive social emancipation should gain its self-understanding, not the dead but the living should determine (cf. Marx 1852, 117).



This demand of Marx is unredeemed. With it he turns against the peculiar culture of the bourgeoisie, which puts its freedom newly won by political revolution into the arguments, the clothes and the architecture of the past of the Roman Empire. According to Marx, the fact that the modern political and social decision-making processes are carried out through ties to the past in such a way that the bourgeoisie is constantly being caught up in its past, in the traumas of its violence, promising remembrance and improvement, and yet is unable to put an end to the violence in the present, is itself no coincidence, but corresponds to the foundations on which the modern bourgeoisie organizes its life and self-preservation. This connection has been emphasized repeatedly since John Locke: it is property and its protection. Property is supposed to bind the following generations. But how does it happen? And above all, why does it happen? Because an everyday wisdom says that nobody takes anything with them when they are dead. So why is there the desire to determine the social dynamics, beyond one's own day, the future? Why, in the name of property titles acquired or to be defended, that is, in the name of something past and dead, are the living disadvantaged, injured or even killed?



Marx refers to this contrast as that between dead and living labor. It is a wrong, crazy relationship, since now the past rules the present, the means of production are used by the workers, not the workers the means of production, not they determine the production processes in free physical and mental freedom, but are incorporated into the dead mechanism of the machines as living appendages (cf. Marx 1890, 445). This dislocation results from the capital relation. Capital is money that exchanges itself with living labor and utilizes it in this way, that is, it returns from circulation to a greater extent than it entered it. Money and capital, for their part, are already dead objects, the result of earlier living labor that the capitalist has appropriated. He uses them to buy means of production to which the wage earners in the production process add their living labor.



"By transforming money into goods that serve as the material formers of a new product or as factors of the work process, by incorporating living labor into their dead objectivity, the capitalist transforms value, decaying, objectified, dead labor into capital, self-utilizing value, a soulful monster that begins to 'work' as if it had love in its body. (Marx 1890, 209) The talk of the dead objectivity that absorbs living labor force is to be taken quite literally. For it is about the preservation of once acquired property titles. The rights of disposal of the acquired working capital assume legal and political conditions. In order to preserve them, the physical integrity and lives of many people are risked, their death is accepted in order to maintain the right to further exploitation of the capital. No one could renounce this right without fear of becoming a victim themselves.



In his study "Rejected Life" Zygmunt Bauman makes it clear that the death zone has expanded and encompasses more than just the area of production. He lists the many consumer goods, the waste generated by mistaken purchases and over-consumption stimulated by the means of advertising, by rapid moral deterioration, by fashion or by built-in obsolescence. What is more, many people no longer even become part of the industrial reserve army, they count as superfluous, as waste. Finally, thirdly, the problems of human waste characterize the whole of social life and generate a waste sui generis: "stillborn, unsuitable, invalid and unrealizable human relationships that bear the stamp of impending disappearance from the outset" (Bauman 2005, 15).



It should not be misunderstood: The stewards of the dead want to rule the living. From their perspective, the utilization of their capital, they take the future into account. But the future is strongly sidelined and pledged to the past. Because the future is fixed on the fact to redeem profit expectations. In interest-bearing capital, according to Marx, the idea of the fetish of capital is complete, that the accumulated, dead work product generates added value due to a secret quality. "One knows, on the other hand, that the preservation, and to this extent also the reproduction of the value of the products of past labor is in fact only the result of their contact with living labor; and secondly, that the command of the products of past labor over living overtime lasts only as long as the capital relationship lasts, the certain social relationship in which past labor independently and overpoweringly confronts living labor. (Marx 1894, 412)



In view of all the challenges that result from the fact that the present and the future are bound to the past, a change in the conditions under which people take the opportunity to shape it themselves is necessary. Past work - as well as the power derived from it and the living conditions connected with it - should not further determine the future. But this should not be misunderstood as a single historical incision from which a certain new relationship immediately emerges, which could then be regarded as ultima ratio and solve all problems. Rather, it is a matter of establishing conditions at the level of the challenges, so that on the basis of the historically acquired experience and the attainable knowledge, with the participation of the many, the objective and social world can be knowledgeably transformed in such a way that everyone can live cooperatively, reconciled with one another and emancipated. This means to avoid carelessness, to take care of the neglected and damaged and to create the new according to the needs. It was a technical misunderstanding to understand the development of productive forces always only as technical progress for the production of larger quantities of goods. The most important productive force is the cooperation of people in a rational relationship with nature. In this sense, the development of productive forces also involves making joint decisions about the means of production, the work products and processes according to aspects of rational metabolism.



WE CALL IT SOCIALISM



For historical reasons, the expectation of solving some of the great problems of social life is linked to socialism. Journalists (cf. SZ, 21.9.2019; NZZ, 20.7.2019) explicitly declare that they want to oppose the popularity of socialism among the population. One argument is that it has proved inefficient and has failed in an authoritarian way. When arguments are made in this way, there is often a sense of malice.



. Not a word is said about the fact that bourgeois forces have contributed significantly to the failure of alternatives. Especially in Germany, after all the crimes committed to prevent alternatives in Eastern Europe since 1917, this is infamous enough. But more than that, it also means that central aims of the Enlightenment are failing: namely the rational shaping of the conditions under which people live. This is precisely what capitalism is unable to do: it has developed productive forces in competition - but it is precisely competition that makes it inefficient, violent and tends to be apocalyptic, because the many are unable to show off their common and cooperative practices.



What matters today is a change in the conditions that block the civilizing, rational development of the productive forces. Historically, market and state have been experimented with to the detriment of the people. The genuine project, which consists of the joint administration of things and the free development of individuals for the self-determined shaping of conditions, has not yet been tried out. It is about time.







LITERATURE

Bauman, Zygmunt, 2005: Rejected life. The Excluded of Modernity, Hamburg

Marx, Karl, 1852: The eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte, in: MEW 8, Berlin

Ders., 1890: The capital. Critique of Political Economy, Vol. 1, in: MEW 23, Berlin

Ders., 1894: The capital. Critique of Political Economy, Vol. 3, in: MEW 25, Berlin

Paine, Thomas, 1792: The Rights of Man, Frankfurt am Main, 1973



_______________________________________________



The World Under Trump

Ingar Solty - December 2017 - Luxemburg - DeepL translation



Much has been written and speculated about Trump in recent weeks. The news is filled to the brim with episodes from the soap opera of the (supposedly) incompetent and dilettante president and his inner conflict in the government. Some people have this confirmed in their opinion by the biased media, and they don't even recognize a tangible scandal when it's obvious; others feel confirmed in their opinion of Trump and overlook what Trump's government has actually done in the last seven months beyond all tweets, verbal faux pas and open lies.



It is therefore time to look at the real workings of the Trump administration, to look at its foreign policy in the interplay with its domestic policy, and to place all of this in the general development of US policy over the past decades.



A number of key questions need to be answered: Is the 45th US President Donald Trump a decline manager, as has already been claimed about Obama after the catastrophic failure of the Bush administration in Iraq and Afghanistan? Do the right-wing authoritarian nationalist and his conservative government, in contrast to the neoliberal universalists around Obama, possibly correctly assess the situation of the USA and the danger of imperial overstretching?



Are they really seeking 'reconciliation' with Russia? Or do Trump, who wants to "make America great again", and his government embody the national hubris that prevents the US from exercising hegemony and plunges it into military adventures, including the nuclear conflict with North Korea, as the Economist recently conjectured on its front page? Is there even the danger of an uncontrolled war - possibly triggered by a trump tweet? And what does the global conflict surrounding Trump actually say about the way in which rule is exercised today in crisis-ridden capitalism?



THE TRANSNATIONAL POWER BLOC AND THE NEOLIBERAL-IMPERIAL CONSENSUS



It is a fact that thinking about the USA means thinking about the USA in the world, because the world as we know it today would be impossible to think without the USA.



Its world politics have created the world of today. Thus, after 1945, at the height of its power and equipped with the appropriate power resources, the US state made it its task to reconstruct international capitalism and to protect it against anti-capitalist upheavals in the socialist direction and against protectionist fragmentation of the world market and the formation of economic blocs. To this end, the USA created structures of international and transnational statehood such as the Bretton Woods System, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in international financial policy, the GATT (now WTO) in world trade policy, which functions like the germ of a world capitalist constitution, and international political forums such as the Trilateral Commission, the Davos World Economic Summit or the G2, G7, G8 and G20 summits.



The political goal was to enforce the same rules for the free development of capitalism worldwide, as unrestrictedly as possible, in the nation-states, which were becoming increasingly numerous in the course of the wave of decolonization in the post-war period - unrestrictedly, of course, from the shackles of the nation-state liberal democracies and their processes.[1] Of course, it is always the globally dominant and most competitive capital in its urge to expand that profits most from this.



In this way, capitalist relations of production became transnationalized under the direction of the USA, and with the multi- and transnational corporations and their institutions, the beginnings of a transnationalized bourgeoisie emerged, which has maintained its increasing coherence through economic interdependencies, internationalized supervisory boards, international institutions and forums, all the way to internationalized holiday resorts and marriages of the global 0.1 percent.



As a capital fraction, this transnationalized capitalist class became dominant in the international system. As in the major capitalist crisis of the 1970s, for example, in the crisis of Fordism with a deep profit squeeze and strong tensions between global North and global South and between the Western powers (USA versus FRG/Japan), as in the two preceding major capitalist crises, With the Great Depression of 1873-1896 and the Great Depression of 1929-1939 threatening a relapse into protectionism, the forms of international and transnational statehood created by the U.S. proved robust enough to prevent further fragmentation of the world capitalist market.



In fact, the result of this crisis was a deepening of world market integration.



The transnational capital fractions that dominate the power blocks of the individual nation states are united by a political consensus. This consensus is cross-party and cross-milieu in all countries of the 'West'. Against the background of the collapse of real socialism and the weakness of anti-capitalist forces in the 1990s, it also encompassed the social democratic parties that emerged from the labor movement as well as the green-alternative center-left parties that emerged from the New Left. The political consensus of these forces, formulated in the language of "lack of alternatives", can be described as follows: inwardly, i.e. in economic, labor market and social policy, the orientation is neo-liberal and market-oriented; in outward economic policy, the economic policy orientation is transnational and pro "free trade"; and in classical foreign and security policy, an imperial-interventionist approach is advocated.



The rise to power of center-left parties - Clinton's New Democrats in the USA, Blair's New Labour in Britain and Schröder's red-green coalition of the "new center" in Germany - made this neoliberalism hegemonic. At that time, as many as eleven of the 15 member states of the European Union were governed by such center-left parties or coalitions. However, the contradictions of this hegemonialization of neoliberalism and its global (financial) crisis since 2007 have led to deep political rifts.



Since the failure of the green capitalism reforms from above and the global austerity policy turnaround of summer 2010[2], accompanied by worldwide mass protests[3], two striking developments can be observed in the political systems in the 'West': Firstly, the political system is 'fraying' into a right-wing authoritarian nationalism (US President Donald Trump, UKIP, Front National, AfD, Sweden Democrats, etc.), which - although it was originally oriented more towards market radicalism - is becoming more or less national-social in the course of the influx of new voter strata from the traditional working class. Secondly, new forces have emerged on the left - with varying degrees of strength - which, within the framework of a new class politics, are spelling out a solidary-inclusive way out of the crisis (Bernie Sanders, Jeremy Corbyn, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, DIE LINKE, Podemos etc.) or, like the SYRIZA government that came to power in Greece in January 2015, have tried to implement it under the most difficult conditions until they were then brought to failure after only six months due to foreign policy pressure from the German-dominated European Union. The hegemonic erosion of the neoliberal-imperial "center" thus leads to a constellation with three poles and political alternative projects.



THE POWER BLOCK, THE TRANSNATIONALIZED CAPITAL FRACTION AND THE CHOICE OF TRUMP



From the perspective of the dominant transnational-imperial faction in the "bloc in power" (Nicos Poulantzas) in the USA, the election of Trump was not envisaged. Even the nomination of Trump as the Republican presidential candidate was a triumph of the radical right wing in the party over the establishment. After this, a large part of the economic, political (especially foreign policy) and elite in the bourgeois media defected to Hillary Clinton, who embodied the neoliberal-imperial consensus in a special way and, as a former First Lady and Secretary of State with close ties to the New York financial world, was rightly considered an establishment candidate.4]



It was a novelty that even the former Republican presidents and architects of the two Iraq wars, George Bush and George W. Bush, refused to support the already nominated Trump. Former First Lady Laura Bush and George W. Bush's Vice President Dick Cheney even more or less openly supported Clinton, while neocons such as Robert Kagan and Max Boot, some of the crucial intellectual masterminds behind the Iraq war and the "war on terror", were again on the foreign policy advisory staff of Clinton's campaign team. The deposition from the Republican Party reached its climax with an open letter in which more than 50 prominent Republican foreign policy advisers positioned themselves against Trump and denounced him as a "threat to national security" of the USA.



The election victory of Donald Trump thus initially did not correspond to the interests of the ruling class in the USA. On the contrary: it marked a temporary loss of control. But what was less decisive from the perspective of the economically and politically powerful was the plebeian disgust of Trump, who, as a New York real estate capitalist and multi-billionaire, may be flesh and blood from their flesh, but with his anti-Muslim and anti-Mexican racket racism and sexism he speaks as if from the gutter. Rather, it was Trump's rhetorical disengagement from their foreign and economic policy consensus that made him ineligible and dangerous from their point of view.



During the election campaign, for example, Trump had announced a move away from free trade (non-ratification of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and TTIP, abolition or renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, punitive tariffs for China, Mexico and Germany with their high current account surpluses, etc.).) as well as a break with the US Empire (criticism of the failed "war on terror", which - according to Brown University calculations - has now cost the USA 4.79 trillion US dollars, questioning the NATO treaty, rhetorical breach of Article 5, which regulates the obligation to form alliances, etc.).



It was these popular positions that brought Trump to power against the will of the trans-nationalized capitalist faction, against the background of the crisis of capitalism and supported by a massive anti-establishment mood in the USA in the context of a deep crisis of political representation.5] In the race of the two most unpopular candidates* ever to run for the office of US president, he won hardly more votes than the Republican candidates John McCain (2008) and Mitt Romney (2012), who had previously lost to Obama, and even lost what is called the popular vote.



But Hillary Clinton's unpopularity and weakness in mobilization - which had been installed by the Democratic Party leadership with all fair and unfair means against the extremely popular socialist Bernie Sanders as the presidential candidate - were so pronounced that Trump's message against the elites, against free trade and empire and with its racist and demagogic thematization of the social question in the populous and thus electorally decisive floating voter states (Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania) of the de-industrialized and free-trade devastated Midwest.



The nervousness of the ruling class following this loss of control was also to be felt internationally - especially in Germany, which in relation to the USA still has a larger trade surplus than China and would therefore be most affected by (selective) protectionism on the part of the USA. In fact, such a policy would fundamentally call into question Germany's export-oriented economic and growth model and the political and social basis of "German crisis corporatism" (Hans-Jürgen Urban) - especially since Germany's austerity-oriented EU policy has considerably weakened its own sales markets in southern Europe, which has been accompanied by a clear shift in export dependency - away from Europe and towards overseas, especially China and the US.



The question that arose after Trump's election victory in November 2016 was whether he (could) actually make a protectionist anti-imperialist change of course against the dominant trans-nationalized capital faction in the US power bloc or whether this faction would succeed in bringing Trump under control. The loss of control in the elections had made three scenarios conceivable: first, a social-national fascization and a (right-wing) Keynesian course that would answer the social question from the right; second, the containment of Trump in the class interest of the transnational-imperial capital fraction in the US power bloc while at the same time implementing all those radical right-wing socio-political projects that are less in touch with the core interests of the economically and politically ruling classes; and third, a development that could be described with the German-American political scientist Franz Neumann as a non-state or "right-wing" development. This is a constellation in which - to the point of political ungovernability and paralysis - the struggle for regaining control is fought between the individual state apparatuses, between the states and the national government, and also within the government.



It is not the place to trace here which indicators initially made scenario one and three plausible. This is particularly true because the battles over a containment trump at the various levels of the state's power also brought elements of scenario three with them in the context of this containment scenario. What is certain is that there is a huge difference between Trump's campaign rhetoric and his real politics.



Trump has been systematically perpetrating fraud on its voter base for seven months. The containment of Trump by the neoliberal-imperial forces in the US power bloc is quite obvious. It can be seen, on the one hand, in the composition of his ministerial team and, on the other, in the concrete political decisions and actions taken by Trump's governments to date.



Trump was elected as an anti-establishment politician. However, the government is the richest in the history of the United States, if one adds up the private wealth of its members. It is composed primarily of high-ranking representatives of, first, Wall Street finance capital, which Trump had attacked on behalf of the working class during the election campaign (these include Trump's chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Trump's foreign policy adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner), secondly, representatives of the fossil energy industry and the pipeline companies (Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Environment Secretary Scott Pruitt) and thirdly, top members of the military and energy industry. foreign policy and the old Bush administration (Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Secretary of Homeland Security and soon to be White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell, Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao).



This richest government of all governments is now - quite banally - making policy for the rich, serving particular capital interests, especially in energy and environmental policy,[6] and even the most particular capital interests from Donald Trump's immediate personal and family environment. The list of radical market reforms is long. It includes first and foremost a legally controversial compulsion to deregulate, a hiring freeze in the public sector followed by a plan for the systematic reduction of public employment and infrastructure, massive tax cuts for capital, including a further reduction in corporate tax from 35 to 15 percent, and a budget for 2018 that provides for the reduction and cancellation without replacement of more than 60 (social) policy programs.



The budget for the coming year provides for increases in three areas alone: 54 billion US dollars in additional spending on armaments, as well as an increase in the budget for the Department of Homeland Security (i.e. internal surveillance) and war veterans' assistance. Trump has also asked Congress to increase the Department of Defense's budget by 30 billion US dollars.



In short, while the ax is being wielded in the social sector and public infrastructure on which the working class depends, the country's government is continuing to arm itself with by far the highest military spending in the world anyway, and has decided to spend another ten percent more on war material. In the meantime, the so-called defense budget of the USA amounts to 639 billion US dollars. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), this corresponds to approximately three times China's military expenditure (US$215 billion) and ten times Russia's military expenditure (US$69.2 billion), whose "threat" is the reason for the increase in expenditure on war material in almost all NATO states.



The arms expenditure of all NATO states taken together, officially 945.96 billion euros, exceeds Chinese arms expenditure by more than four times and Russian arms expenditure by more than thirteen times.[7] The armament spiral is thus continuing to spiral upwards and the question must be allowed: Who is actually threatening whom?



In any case, the political decisions of the Trump government so far speak a clear language: we are dealing with scenario two, a political containment. Internally, the Trump government is radicalizing the neoliberal program. At the same time, however, it aggravates the social crisis, which is largely responsible for the anti-establishment mood in the country and which only washed Trump into the office of president. Barely given a mandate and with increasingly diminishing domestic political legitimacy,[8]



Trump is basically undermining the basis of support for his own government. Externally, on the other hand, the Trump government relies on a policy of strength, including the threat of nuclear weapons deployment (for example against North Korea, after Trump had stressed during the election campaign that as president he would never allow himself to be drawn into a conflict on the Korean peninsula), and the arms race escalates.



The extent to which a containment can also be spoken of in foreign policy terms can best be answered if we look at the question of break or continuity with regard to the Obama and other previous administrations. In this context, as already mentioned, it is crucial not to be guided and blinded by rhetoric and the many heated debates in the public debate about Trump's (foreign) policy, but to look at the real political decisions.



In terms of trade policy, Trump has so far shown few signs of protectionist ambitions, even though he had threatened during the election campaign to impose a 45 percent tariff on China's goods, to renegotiate or even suspend NAFTA altogether and to burden Mexico with import duties of between 15 and 35 percent. It is true that Trump, probably at the urging of his campaign consultant and election victory architect Steve Bannon, who stands for a protectionist policy, actually declared the Transpacific Partnership and the Transatlantic Investment Protection Agreement (TTIP) dead right at the beginning.



In the course of the gradual formation of the government, however, it became quite clear that the free-trade imperialist wing was dominant in Trump's cabinet. It can be seen that since the spring Trump has taken a few personnel decisions and probably also at the insistence of Steve Bannon to take some countermeasures. Indications of this are the appointment of Robert Lightizer, who is relatively critical of free trade, as US Trade Representative, thus forming a kind of corrective to Wall Street investment banker and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. The same applies to the creation of the National Trade Council on 29 April, a new authority headed by the protectionist economist Peter Navarro and intended primarily to protect the US arms industry. However, the gradual dis-empowerment of free-trade and Empire-critical Steve Bannon - from his removal from the National Security Council in early April 2017 until his final dismissal in the second half of August - are clear signs that the neoliberal-imperial forces in the Trump government have gained the upper hand.



In fact, however, not only the personnel but also the actions of the Trump governments to date hardly suggest a (selective) protectionist change of course by the US. The Obama administration had already made accusations against China (and Germany) of unfair behavior and currency manipulation after it had changed its austerity policy in 2010 with the goals of export orientation and re-industrialization. Moreover, under Obama there had already been some isolated punitive tariffs (such as against the Chinese steel industry). These have not yet been systematically expanded by the Trump administration.



Changes in foreign policy under Trump can undoubtedly be observed with regard to Cuba and also Iran (see Ali Fathollah-Nejad on Iran in detail in this online special issue), where the Trump administration has called Obama's cautious rapprochement policy into question. Apart from that, however, the signs point to continuity - if one disregards the differences between Obama's soft power discourse and Trump's hard power rhetoric. Trump has now also withdrawn his criticism of the "war on terror".

With regard to the war in Afghanistan, he no longer speaks of a "terrible mistake" but of a necessity. Very soon, there was no longer any talk of a troop withdrawal, but rather of the U.S. continuing to station soldiers in Afghanistan under Trump's command; and at the end of August 2017, the Trump government - to the cheers of its NATO partners - then announced an intensification of the war waged by the U.S. and NATO since 2001. A total of 15 countries are now planning to increase their troop contingents in Afghanistan.



With regard to Syria, it is nevertheless highly likely that the US bombing of an airport under the control of the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad in April 2017 was more symbolic in nature. The Russian side, allied with the Assad government, was warned and the airport was back in operation after a very short time. The bombing with Tomahawk missiles possibly even served to smooth the waves of domestic politics, after the Democratic establishment in particular had tried for months to blame not its own austerity policy and the worsening of social inequality and the massive expansion of poorly paid and precarious working conditions under crisis president Obama, but Russian hackers for the defeat of Clinton (on Syria policy see in detail Miriam Younes in this online special edition).



What is gradually becoming apparent is that the Trump government, in the context of dwindling US power resources, apparently wants to concentrate its forces on its main adversary: China. This could be achieved by Trump pushing more strongly for a division of labor in war policy with the other NATO states. The threat that, if necessary, Article 5 of the NATO Treaty (Alliance Case Article) would only be valid if the NATO states also fulfill the requirement that they spend two per cent of their respective gross domestic product on armaments can be interpreted in this direction. It is conceivable, for example, that the German-dominated EU will soon become more involved in the wars on the expanded external borders of the EU so that the USA can concentrate on its geopolitical role in the Pacific region. This would, however, be entirely in keeping with Germany's efforts for "more responsibility", which have been greatly intensified in recent years[10]; and it is precisely the anti-trump rhetoric - put forward in unison by the neoliberal-imperial forces between the CDU and Bündnis 90/Die Grünen - that ultimately serves this purpose.[11]



But even this policy of Trump is not an about-face. The USA's China policy under Trump (see in detail Jan Turowski in this online special edition) is characterized less by dis- than by continuity. Undoubtedly, Trump's rhetorical break with the "One China Policy" and his pro-Taiwanese signals - such as the acceptance of the congratulatory call from Taiwan a few weeks after his election victory - are new in their diplomatic ingenuity. However, the US had already announced its "shift to Asia" under the Obama administration, basically at the same time as the global turnaround in austerity policy in spring/summer 2010 (around the G20 summit in Toronto). Linked to this is the declared intention to make the 21st century "America's Pacific Century", as former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called it in a highly acclaimed essay in Foreign Affairs. Since then, the US has intensified its efforts to negotiate bilateral military agreements with competing states bordering on China and to establish itself - with an expansion of its troop deployments from Darwin in Australia to the US base in Okinawa in Japan as well as with a regular battleship presence - as a geopolitical regulatory power in the South China Sea [12].



For the USA as a hegemonial power, China is undoubtedly the central challenge. It is historically without parallel for the USA. After the end of the Second World War, the USA developed the project of global capitalism out of fear of a relapse into the economic crisis ("Great Depression"), as described at the beginning of this article, and implemented it initially in the "West".



However, in 1945 the USA was at the height of its economic and political power. It accounted for almost half of the global economic output, was the creditor nation of the 'victorious powers' Great Britain and France, and was the military occupying power in Germany, Japan and then also (South) Korea. The integration of the last three countries in particular, which were highly important geo-politically for them, into the US-dominated capitalist world order - with the help of economic aid such as the Marshall Plan, unilaterally advantageous trade relations etc. - was only possible against this background.



The situation today is completely different. While Germany, Japan and (South) Korea are rather small countries compared to the US, China, firstly, is a state with about four times as many people as the US. Secondly, China is not under military occupation, but in contrast to the situation of the FRG, Japan or South Korea in the post-war decades, it is a completely sovereign country. And thirdly, the USA succeeded in integration at the height of its economic, political and military power at the time, whereas today it is actually only in the military and, to some extent, in the financial sphere that it is undisputed world power. Its share of the global gross domestic product has already been reduced to a quarter of the global gross domestic product since the 1970s and has remained at this level ever since.



Therefore, the central challenge for the US is to prevent China's economic rise as the workshop of the world from undermining US dominance in the world order. China's regional integration efforts in the Eurasian region (Shanghai Organization, Asia Cooperation Dialogue, Chiang Mai Initiative etc.) are therefore being followed with concern by the US.



The Obama administration had already threatened its biggest competitor with a continental blockade. The combination of resource poverty, high growth rates and an export orientation that has only rudimentarily been reduced by Xi Jinping's domestic market orientation makes China's economic model extremely dependent on foreign countries and on the South China Strait of the Malacca-Persian Gulf, which is the sea route through which around four-fifths of China's foreign trade is conducted. And it is also this external dependency that forces China to pursue its geo-economic-imperial policy - land-grabbing in Africa, numerous trade and economic agreements with South American states, which are based on extractivism. Since this year, China now also has its first military base on the African continent (in Djibouti). Nevertheless, it has systematically avoided a politico-military confrontation with the USA and the 'West', which it could only lose, and has concentrated on its clever foreign trade diplomacy, which also produces many political and social upheavals.



Either way, China's dependence on foreign countries enables the US to threaten China with its own military presence in East Asia. Ultimately, the message is: We can economically stall your country and drive forward the ethnic-civil war-like disintegration of your country, if distribution conflicts between the economically considerably unequal provinces and ethnic groups should then arise and the social needs of the more than 200 million migrant workers* can no longer be satisfied. The USA's China policy thus aims to integrate China by means of containment.



China's 900 billion euro "new Silk Road" is accordingly to be understood as a vehicle with which the "Middle Kingdom" tries to escape an impending continental blockade by land. Nevertheless, the USA - from Afghanistan to Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Middle East - maintains a network of military bases here, which is, however, politically fragile.



The challenge that China poses for the US can - in addition to the existing, good business relations of parts of the Trump administration (including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson) with Russia - also be seen as a central reason why the US has maintained sanctions against Russia and taken some measures against "non-factual" Russian foreign propaganda and has also symbolically operated against Russia and demonstrated strength in Syria, but why at the same time the current government is not intensifying the conflict with Russia for the time being (see also Erhard Crome in this online special issue).



It is conceivable, as already noted, that after the various war disasters in the Middle East the USA under Trump will assess the state of its own state power resources more realistically than before and that beyond a new distribution of tasks and burdens in the NATO alliance, the focus will be on relative reconciliation or at least on a temporary freeze of the conflict with Russia in order to be able to better meet the challenges associated with China. In fact, such an approach would amount to an inversion of Nixon's 1972 Asia policy. At that time, the United States reconciled with China in order to concentrate its forces on the destruction of the Soviet Union, which under US President Ronald Reagan was eventually killed off with the arms race that he pushed through.



Trump can undoubtedly defend his aggressive attitude towards China in a good and credible manner. It is also a useful instrument of domination. With his anti-Chinese rhetoric, Trump is also able to blame China (and Mexico, Germany and Japan) for the social and political crisis at home, which, together with the anti- free trade and anti-establishment sentiment that is so strong in the US, made him take office in the first place.



Indeed, there is no doubt that Trump's pro-capitalist economic policy, which is directed against the trade unions and interests of the working class, will not contain the expansion of precarious employment, the further decline in real wages and the further worsening of social inequality since the beginning of the crisis. On the contrary, its policies will further exacerbate this crisis. Accordingly, successfully diverting attention from the real causes of the crisis by making foreign countries - China, Mexico or the "bad Germans" (Donald Trump) - scapegoats is also a prerequisite for the legitimacy of his government.



However, Trump is not alone in this policy of domination in post-hegemonic times. In the opposite direction, politicians in Germany and Western Europe are also making their mark at the expense of Trump and the USA, and are insuring themselves against the dangers of the post-hegemonic era.



But Trump is not alone with this policy of domination in post-hegemonic times. In the opposite direction, politicians in Germany and Western Europe are also making their mark at the expense of Trump and the USA, assuring themselves and their voters of their own moral superiority. This is probably intended to hide the stale talk about 'Western values' in the face of the social destruction of austerity policies in Southern Europe, NATO war policy or the EU's murderous border policy, including the EU-Turkey deal against people who fled Syria.



In fact, it seems to have become a common means of politics to strengthen one's own position by means of sharp 'populist' criticism of other states and foreign politicians, while at the same time - beyond one's own rhetoric and beyond the attention of journalists and the social mass media, which are constantly in a state of indignation - one pursues politics and above all business as usual. Trump, Merkel, Erdoðan, Kaczynski and the British Conservatives, all of whom have been ranting against the EU, are more similar in this than they think.



However, this practice remains a dangerous game of vabanque. The 'Brexite Accident' of the British Tories shows how you can gamble yourself away in this populist way.[13] And in the case of Brexite, in contrast to the ongoing global militarization, there were not even weapons in play that could quickly turn a war of words into a war of weapons.



NOTES

The masterminds behind this systematic de-politicization of (political) economy were Friedrich August Hayek, James Buchanan and Milton Friedman. Their ideas, developed since the 1940s, were increasingly implemented in the 1970s, for example with the declaration of the independence of central banks (from democratic control).



2] Cf. in detail the example of the USA: Solty, Ingar: The USA under Obama: Charismatic rule, social movements and imperial policy in the global crisis, Hamburg 2013, 15-71.



3] These include the Arab Spring of 2011, the Israeli Spring of 2011, the Wisconsin Uprising against the new Republican governors of the Tea Party movement, the Occupy Wall Street movement and the mass strike movement in the low wage sector in the USA in 2011 under the label "Fight for 15 and a Union", the mass movements of the Indignados and others against the austerity policy of the Troika in the EU in 2011ff, the Canadian Maple Spring of 2012 and the Chilean student and democracy movement of 2012/13; see in more detail Solty, Ingar: Is the Global Crisis Ending the Marriage of Capitalism and Liberal Democracy: (Il-)Legitimate Political Power and the New Global Anti-Capitalist Mass Movements in the Context of the Internationalization of the State, in: Lakitsch, Maximilian (Eds.), Political Power Reconsidered: State Power and Civic Activism between Legitimacy and Violence, Peace Report 2013, Berlin et al. 2014, 161-204, www.academia.edu/5322626/Is_the_Global_Crisis_Ending_the_Marriage_of_Capitalism_and_Liberal_Democracy_Il-legitimate_Political_Power_and_the_New_Global_Anti-Capitalist_Mass_Movements_in_the_Context_of_the_Internationalization_of_the_State



4] Clinton earned an average of around 225,000 US dollars for her numerous speeches to Wall Street, which undoubtedly made it difficult for her to demonstrate her closeness to the people.



5] Cf. Solty, Ingar: "Donald Trump - an American fascist? Legitimation crisis, representation crisis and right-wing populism in the USA", in: Sozialismus, 43rd ed., H.1/2016, p.2-7 (online: www.academia.edu/19949631/Donald_Trump_-_ein_amerikanischer_Faschist_Legitimationskrise_Repr%C3%A4sentationskrise_und_rechter_Populismus_in_den_USA_Donald_Trump_American_Fascist_Legitimation_Crisis_Representation_Crisis_and_Right-Wing_Populism_in_the_United_States_) as well as the following: "How could the ruling block lose control? On the causes of Donald Trump's triumph in the US presidential election", in: Socialism, 43rd ed., H.12/2016, p.2-12, online: www.academia.edu/30151210/Wie_konnte_der_herrschende_Block_die_Kontrolle_verlieren_Zu_den_Ursachen_des_Triumphs_von_Donald_Trump_in_der_US-Pr%C3%A4sidentschaftswahl_How_Did_the_Power_Bloc_Lose_Control_On_the_Origins_of_Donald_Trumps_Triumph_in_the_2016_U.S._Presidential_Election_



6] Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, for example, was CEO of the oil company ExxonMobil from 2006 to 2016, while Trump's Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, former Governor of Texas, also maintains close contacts with the oil and gas industry. He has been on the board of Energy Transfer Partners, one of the largest investors in the USA, since 2015. Among the vast network of oil and gas pipelines the company operates is the Dakota Access Pipeline, whose legislative and political-police enforcement in January 2017 against resistance from indigenous peoples and environmentalists was one of the first acts of Trump's government. Trump also issued various executive orders (dated February 28, March 28, and April 28, 2017) to revoke restrictions on the protection of sensitive water protection zones that stand in the way of oil and gas production and the dumping of energy industry waste in rivers and groundwater.



7] www.nato.int/nato_static_fl2014/assets/pdf/pdf_2017_06/20170629_170629-pr2017-111-en.pdf



8] According to RealClearPolitics, the average of the aggregated values of all major survey institutes between 17 June and 16 August 2017 is 39 percent in favour and 55.6 percent against. No president before him has broken the 40-percent sound barrier downwards so early.



9] According to a study by economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, the top 0.1 percent - that is 160,000 private households with average assets of between 20.6 and 72.8 million US dollars - were also able to increase their share of total US assets during Obama's first term of office from 19 to 22 percent, while the share of the lowest 90 percent of the US population under Obama experienced a further decline in their own share from 25 to 23 percent (cf. for more details Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, "Wealth Inequality in the United States since 1913: Evidence from Capitalized Income Tax Data", National Bureau of Economic Research Working Paper No. 20625 (October 2014), online: gabriel-zucman.eu/files/SaezZucman2016QJE.pdf).



10] For more details see Solty, Ingar: Export world champion in escape causes: The new German foreign policy, the crisis and left alternatives, published by the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, Series Studies, Berlin 2016, www.rosalux.de/fileadmin/rls_uploads/pdfs/Studien/Studie_05-2016_Exportweltmeister.pdf



11] In her beer tent speech at the end of May 2017, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that "we Europeans (...) have to take our own destiny into our own hands" and quickly found an echo. Federal Foreign Minister and SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel stressed that Trump had made "[the West] just a little smaller" because, as SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz agreed with him, the USA was under Trump for "isolationism, state international cooperation". And from this, the neo-liberal-imperial forces continued, the "new responsibility" in the world was derived. "If America wobbles", said the Alliance 90/The Greens' federal chairman Cem Özdemir, "we have to stand."



12] Cf. in more detail Solty, Ingar: Die China-Politik der USA zwischen Einbindung und Eindämmung, in: Das Argument 1-2/2012, 69-81, www.academia.edu/2532270/Die_China-Politik_der_USA_zwischen_Einbindung_und_Eind%C3%A4mmung_U.S._Foreign_Policy_Towards_China_Between_Integration_and_Containment_



13] On the concept and critique of the populism of the neoliberal 'centre' see Solty, Ingar/Werner, Alban: Der indiskrete Charme des Linksspopulismus, in: Das Argument 2/2016, 273-285, Ingar Solty & Alban Werner: Der indiskrete Charme des Linkspopulismus [The Indiscreet Charme of Left-Wing Populism]









Ingar Solty & Alban Werner: Der indiskrete Charme des Linkspopulismus [T...

The article is a rebuttal of Albrecht von Lucke's recent critique of left-wing populism. Engaging with left-wing...



______________________________________________________





_________________________________________________________________



Strongmen

by Rainer Rilling - December 2017



"Chaos", as the scheming Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish reminds the soft-lipped strategist Lord Varys in "Games of Thrones", "is not a pit. Chaos is a ladder." Whether this political wisdom applies to the Trump case is still open. Certainly, the path of a bombastic super-rich with some business experience in the political field ("deal") to the part-time job of a strongman and political autocrat has apparently brought all kinds of hardships from the perspective of Clinton and Obama's liberalism, which could escalate into unpredictable disruption, disorder and chaos. Trump's narcissistic-pharaonic habitus and his pompously intimidating language ("I am the greatest person in the world") do not cover up such shortcomings of a political newbie, but rather make them even more apparent. This initial situation has led to the fact that for over a year now, a large part of the media public has been working on scandals, missteps, clue-lessness or improper political design of the private lifestyle of the new administration and its top family members, who treat state apparatuses as private enterprises.



However, the US administration's moments of chaos have less to do with a person's lack of political know-how, his family and coterie, or mutual adjustment problems between the Outsider Trump and the deeply fissured Republican party. Rather, it has more to do with a strategic policy of fear through insecurity. Security is a powerful political concept of high value. Presidential self-staging in the role of a constantly striving rescuer in times of need would then be a promising method of using chaos as a political ladder. At its core, however, there is a fundamental conflict of direction in the political milieus of the US ruling class: for the Democrats, Trump is a nightmare, because his election victory signaled the possibility of a radically right-wing and possibly longer-term power-capable government alternative to their "grand strategy" of a neoliberally founded, imperial foreign, security, military and economic policy. They therefore also interpreted these alternative positions as a serious frontal attack on the US foreign policy elite, which is closely linked to and dominated by the corporate and financial elite.



Their view of the US role in the world system can be summarized in four points for more than seven decades: the primacy of the US as manager, coordinator and supervisor of global capitalism, the imperatives of the national security state (armed liberalism), liberal ideology and transnational "free trade" ("open economy") as a geopolitical mode of expansion of an informal American Empire that rules through rather than over states and peoples. Already since spring 2016, this elite has understood and fought the positions of Trump as a dangerous dismantling of its strategy and policy of "liberal internationalism". The increasingly appalled statements are countless, the succinct formulation by John Ikenberry (Princeton) on February 1 of this year may suffice: "Trump is an enemy of liberal internationalism. If it gains the upper hand, it will lose" (Ikenberry 2017). The foreign policy establishment sensed an attack on its transmission function, the self-image, interests and world views of the US economic and financial elites. It therefore almost entirely opposed Trump's "America First" and "Fortress America" slogans of economic nationalism and protectionism, the rejection of multilateralism and internationalism and their institutions, the shift towards US-based arms and military policy, the support of like-minded authoritarian right-wing nationalist currents and regimes, and the rejection of progressive civil and human rights policy positions. She perceived and communicated all this as destabilization, turbulence, insecurity, irregularity, anarchy.



So it is not chaos but strategic conflicts driven by different, elite-based basic orientations that trigger the actual global waves of insecurity and disorientation and make any assessment of future developments extremely difficult.



But this uncertainty also reflects the failure of the triumphalist furor of the radical core group of the new administration to do everything at once to push through a sudden shift in the right-wing power bloc of the US as quickly as possible: to fight the key liberal media, to block courts, to restructure political administrations, to remove recalcitrance from the deep state, to destroy the unexpectedly fierce opposition to the movement, to exploit the horror, the divisions and the political weakness of the Democrats, to manage their own electorate in order to stop an exorbitant loss of legitimacy - and then to let the propagated external main enemies or adversaries (Iran, North Korea, China, Mexico, the EU, etc.), who are the main opponents of the new government, take the lead.etc.). Countless globally radiating uncertainties, punctures, leaks, revisions, conversions, conflicts and acts of war such as the dropping of the "mother of all bombs" were the result.



CONSTITUTION



The Trump administration's policy is primarily effective in domestic policy, where numerous examples of labor, social, educational, health, environmental and legal policies can now be found that go far beyond mere revisions of Obama's policies. In the meantime, hundreds of regulations and administrative acts have been rewritten or blocked, crossing borders has been made massively more difficult, dozens of high life-long positions in the judiciary have been filled, LGBT rights have been restricted, etc. The budget variants presented in July and August cancelled dozens of relevant programs and social policy projects - an austerity policy that also affects part of the Republican white voter base. The 'charisma' of these already highly contested and often clearly de-legitimizing activities made it difficult for Trump to push through the central projects head-on and consolidate the political leadership of the new administration. Both failed. Accompanied by ongoing blockades, grotesque personnel chaos and political incapacity to act, the initially formed inner circle of the administration gradually broke down by mid-August 2017.



A powerful troop of generals, experienced in warfare, took over key positions in the administration. Shortly thereafter, Charlotteville and representatives not only of the liberal-liberal IT industry, but also of corporations such as Merck, Under Armour, Intel, Pepsi, G.E., IBM, BlackRock, Wal-Mart, JPMorgan and Walt Disney left the Strategic and Policy Forum as the administration's most prominent industrial advisory body and two other business bodies. What, some will have asked themselves, should representatives of the world's largest companies do with a presidential service provider who covers Nazis and who, after seven months in office, has not been able to realize a single key strategic project?



Apparently, an unusually visible group that extends far beyond the IT industry has distanced itself to some extent from Trump, who, of course, can still count on a dozen or so billionaires from the financial, chemical, automotive, real estate and energy sectors (including, most importantly, the Koch Brothers, valued by Forbes at USD 100 billion) and has filled a number of positions with them and Wall Street insiders. It is not marginalized groups of capital and people, but rather groups representing the mainstream of the US economic elite, who 'invest politically' in the governing rights of the Republicans (from Reagan to Bush to Trump), as the election analyses of Thomas Ferguson et al (2016) have shown. It is unlikely that this sector would support the transition to a protectionist trade and economic policy, which has not yet been discernible.



With the departure of Bannon as leader of the political warriors of the racist-right-wing nationalist wing, the struggles for direction within the state apparatus and the crisis of political leadership have therefore not ended. The processes of significant dis-empowerment of Trump through containment, regulation, blockades and evasion are sometimes accompanied by siren sounds about a "better nationalist grand overall strategy [...] that could represent a benevolent and constructive nationalism - at its core an internationalism with a nationalist accent. (Brand 2017, 74) The question remains as to what political shifts in the current power alliance are now involved and how they are to be classified.



POLITICAL WARRIORS



What shift are we talking about? Does she have a story? When does it start? Was it 1915 when a US president (Woodrow Wilson) first spoke of "America First"?

Was it the anti-New Deal or pro-Nazi currents of the US media mogul William Randolph Hearst, the anti-Semite Henry Ford or the fascist Charles Lindbergh who adopted this slogan against Roosevelt in the 1930s and 1940s? Or the paleoconservatives like Pat Buchanan or William F. Buckley in the 50s? Was it the mobilization of the conservative-right-wing liberal Republican Barry Goldwater in the 1960s (whose Senate seat was followed by John McCain)? Or was its beginning the slow but continuously developing political polarization of the party system and electorate since the 1970s, which reached its first peak in the 1980s with the tenure of Ronald Reagan and then continued under the Bush dynasty? So is the "Trump Event" part of a historical tradition of the political right in the USA - and beyond?



In fact, it was not until the new right-wing current that emerged in the 1960s, driven by the Vietnam War and co-governed for the first time two decades later with Reagan, that a powerful right-wing imperialist movement with hegemony and the ability to govern was constituted, which in the new era of post-Fordist neoliberalism took on the role of strong politics against the dynamics of market dissolution. This was above all the time of the rise of a generation of "political warriors" (Corey Robin) in the quarter century from Reagan to the Bush presidencies and wars, i.e. Rumsfeld, Cheney, Powell, Rice, Wolfowitz or Perle. For them there was no doubt about the global political and historical strength of the USA. They experienced the turn of the 1990s as the greatest triumph in US history: the victory in the Cold War over the enemy of the system. Far and wide no decline of the superpower. In the end, nothing seemed impossible to them - not even an everlasting global American Empire, about which tens of thousands of texts had already been published in the decade before and after 9/11.



For their core business - warfare - these political warriors developed a doctrine and policy of warfare that was unlimited in space and time. They made the option of preventive warfare strong, and they claimed that the USA had sole sovereignty to set unilateral and universally valid rules, including the right to intervene. The norm of formal sovereign equality of states was increasingly rejected by this political right and the US' self-imposed obligation to international law was relativized.



This sovereignist project invoked the civil-religious moral ideology of nationalistic US-American exceptionalism (G. W. Bush: America was "chosen by God and commissioned by history to be a model for the world") and pursued the devaluation and destabilization of trans- and international regimes - whether UNO, NATO or the arms control regimes of the 1970s. In the background was the strategic idea, which had been dominant since the collapse of state socialism, of being able to prevent the emergence of a hegemony in this way, which could compete with the USA and with the imperial power emanating from it. The "grand strategy" of a sovereign, interventionist and borderless world order policy under the sign of the American Empire should make this possible. In terms of directional policy, the Trump campaign and presidency stand in the tradition of this right-wing imperialist policy, but they sharpened it in a nationalist way and pushed the question of the interests of the capitalist overall system into the background, i.e. the question of Empire. This dimension disappears behind the nation-state rhetoric of "America First".



They are empires that, unlike other actors, always have their own relation to what "world" is. Only with them is world order substantially at stake - "Empires are in the business of producing world order" (Maier 2002). "World" itself is of course a historical construct and has only coincided with the real dimension of the "planet" since the last century. Thus, the determination of the imperial not only includes an economics of scale of resource mobilization, but also the intention and the real capacity for world order, i.e. a transformation claim that aims at a new geography of the global and does not remain in the dimension of large territorial states. The ability to form and organize world order is the power that distinguishes empires from other orders. The players in this exclusive business of producing world order can easily be counted on one hand. Where they come together, things get complicated and intense.



The Obama presidency was also about this. Although it was primarily concerned with clearing up the deep crisis of neoliberal capitalism 2007-2011, it continued the policy of military-diplomatic expansion of its predecessors: expanding and consolidating the presence of the "West" vis-à-vis Russia, Obama took over four wars from Bush in 2008 and three more were added at the end of his term of office. At the same time, he massively expanded the US naval forces and ground presence, especially in Japan and South Korea, as well as trade and non-economic activities with a focus on China. However, he missed the central goal of his policy, which was to substantially advance and secure the long-term integration of the imperial hegemonic competitors Russia and China into American-led global capitalism with a political mixture of early intervention, containment and penetration (Samuel Huntington).



STRONGMAN



With the economic rise of the Asian powers, and China in particular, and the associated relative decline in the economic power of the USA and its social crises, as well as the establishment of a global, authoritarian, illiberal, nationalist and politically increasingly right-wing counter-movement, a double crisis of the liberal-imperial political model is thus currently becoming apparent. The figures of this counter-movement include Al Sisi in Egypt, Modi in India, Erdogan in Turkey, Orbán in Hungary, Duterte in the Philippines, Putin in Russia, Temer in Brazil, May in England, Macri in Argentina, Kaczynski in Poland, Berlusconi and Grillo in Italy, Wilders in Holland, Hofer or Stronach in Austria, Blocher in Switzerland, Le Pen in France. And Trump. Certainly, people and constellations are very different, but it combines four characteristics: the great homogenizing narratives of nationalism and/or peoples, often racially and often religiously based, but always drawing exclusions towards others, the foreign and the outside. A political-ideological and cultural "gated capitalism".

The market-radical or etatist-authoritarian, often state-capitalistically founded variants of neoliberalism.

A populist top staff, composed not only of tough guys, but of strongman, strong men who think they need neither elections nor democratic institutions, because they know what the people want and stage themselves as their immediate voice - and they love the worlds of the plutocracy.

The goal of the destruction of the most diverse political (but not the economic!) constitutional and democratic elements of liberalism and any leftist currents.

Depending on their form, they simultaneously mobilize hatred against political elites, playing on the registers of racism, white suprematism, xenophobia, bigotry, anti-feminism, violence, inequality and disregard for the law. Although the political formations of these figurations emerged from four decades of the developmental dynamics of neoliberal capitalism, they drew heavily on ideological and cultural holdings from the first half of the last century. They have a global presence, but they have not consolidated into viable common political-institutional and organizational links. Such a stable framework would be necessary for the construction of a different political world order. At present, one can only speculate about its structure and forms of movement. Admittedly, it seems certain that world order conflicts lead the scale of conflicts.



LITERATURE

Brands, Hal, 2017: U.S. Grand Strategy in an Age of Nationalism: Fortress America and its Alternatives, in: The Washington Quarterly 1/2017,73-94, twq.elliott.gwu.edu/sites/twq.elliott.gwu.edu/files/downloads/TWQ_Spring2017_Brands.pdf



Ferguson, Thomas/Jorgensen, Paul/Chen/Jie, 2016: How Money Drives US Congressional Elections, Institute for New Economic Thinking, Working Paper No.48, 1.8.2016, www.ineteconomics.org/uploads/papers/WP_48_Ferguson_et_al.pdf



Huntington, Samuel P.,1973: Transnational Organizations in World Politics, in: World Politics 3/1973, 344



Ikenberry, John, 2017: The Crisis of Democracy and Liberal Internationalism (Tokyo 1.2.2017), www.u-tokyo.ac.jp/en/news/topics/topics_z0313_00012.html



Maier, Charles S., 2002: An American Empire? In: Harvard Magazine 6/2002, harvardmagazine.com/2002/11/an-american-empire.html



Pitzke, Marc, 2004: The triumph of the Puritans, in: Spiegel Online, 4.11.2004 www.spiegel.de/politik/ausland/wahl-analyse-der-siegeszug-der-puritaner-a-326341.html



Rilling, Rainer, 2008: Cracks in Empire, Berlin, www.rainer-rilling.de/texte/texte_50.pdf



Robin, Corey, 2004: endgame. Conservatives after the Cold War, in: Boston Review 2/2004, bostonreview.net/archives/BR2













































Reply, Reply All or Forward

Send



































16





Settings





marc1seed@yahoo.com



marc1seed@yahoo.com

Edit contact











The Concrete Dystopia

Alex Demirovic - Dec 2019 - Luxemburg



This system binds us to the rule of the past and subjects our living labor capacity to (in)dead capital - high time to break out.



If we think about socialism as an alternative to capitalism and advocate a transformation from one form of society to another, it is because there are concrete reasons for this. One of them is to avoid or eliminate all those conditions that involve or generate so many human sacrifices. There is the sexist degradation and violence in families, there is the harassment in companies and in everyday working life. People are exposed to the risks of the labor market; for many, the low income from a job is not enough to support a family. There are the millions of people who are injured or killed in traffic accidents, who fall ill due to pesticides in food, chemicals in clothing, who die prematurely due to work or particulate matter pollution. We also think of the many who are killed in wars, of all those who are victims of genocide, or of all those who are harassed, tortured, imprisoned by gangs of gangsters, by state police or secret services - also in the name of a better, fairer world, also in the name of socialism. The mining of coal, gold or rare earths exposes people and whole societies to disease and death. Every day people die when they migrate or flee, they are subjected to violence, slavery, forced labor, they lose years of their lives in camps or prisons. These are disturbing contrasts: here the party-goers*, there the homeless lying on the street next to us; here the cruise and sailing ships, there the refugee boats and sea rescue initiatives. The gap between the wealth, legal security or health care, the department stores filled with an unmanageable number of goods, the knowledge of every school of tuna or every square meter of rain forest, the normality of daily school attendance on the one hand and poverty, the nakedness and precariousness of life, the inability to act according to knowledge and to stop the misguided developments on the other hand, is grotesque.



We are stuck in a contradiction. That which kills some allows others to live and live well: the working conditions in the many factories of the world, the CO2 emissions of cars or container ships, the import of fodder from the global soy-growing areas, the nitrate inputs in the soil caused by intensive livestock farming, the transport of lorries through the Alpine valleys, the export of arms or milk. That this contradiction has something to do with capitalism is denied. Firstly, it is admitted that the phenomena described exist, but it is deeply philosophically suspected that they are the result of the human constitution as such: People are selfish and think of themselves first. Secondly, those phenomena could not be attributed to capitalism, because capitalism as such does not exist, but only social market economies with a multitude of free actors. Thirdly, the market is the moment of a process of social differentiation, which shows success in many dimensions: technical and scientific progress, legal security, democracy, economic efficiency, growth, the eradication of poverty, the extension of life expectancy, health care and education. These successes are the result of an undirected modernization that follows systemic demands and cannot be attributed to the moral decisions of the individual. Fourthly, it is suggested that, although there are still many shortcomings, the ideal of perfection is doubtful and things are improving slowly but steadily. The expectation that the next round of modernization will solve the problems is reassuring. The self-protection and self-correction mechanisms were working.



But such an argument is short-sighted and ignores the fact that this is how things have been going back and forth for centuries: sometimes things get better, then they get worse. How often has it been claimed that in capitalist societies there are no economic crises and no poverty, but only full employment? Formally, there is no slavery and yet many people work under conditions of forced labor and debt bondage. The statement that wage labor leads to despair and death can be confirmed by workers in Bangladesh or Ethiopia just as their colleagues did 200 years ago before the Commission of the British Parliament. The questions of minimum wages, the working day, the physical, mental and psychological exhaustion of individuals, the destruction of their everyday ways of life, poor housing, low education, freedom of the press, the right of association, the prevention of democratic self-determination have been repeated since the 18th century. The environmental question appears in ever new forms: Hygiene, air pollution, lack of ventilation in urban areas, destruction of forests and biodiversity, soil degradation, desertification, climate change. None of this is surprising. Again and again, for a brief moment, the problems seem to be solved, the ideology of progress suggests this - until they reappear on a broader scale.



Part of the bourgeoisie sees the problems. It creates countless initiatives and civil society organisations; it has responded with numerous measures for centuries: Peace conferences, human rights, the International Criminal Court, the conventions against torture, the outlawing of weapons, the regulation of the working day, the legal guarantee of trade unions, freedom of the press and science, gender equality, the demand for more sustainability, which is reflected in international agreements, UN programs or global monitoring; also with foundations, development agencies, NGOs, civil society initiatives (International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, WWF, Amnesty International, Transparency International, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Open Society Foundations) Numerous declarations of intent are announced and voluntary or legally binding regulations are adopted. But nothing helps - reality does not follow them.



Another part of the bourgeoisie denies the tendencies of destructiveness, it does not want to perceive reality - climate change does not exist or, if it does, it is God's will; it is not the weapons that kill. Efforts to contain the negative developments are rejected as folly, their failure is pursued. Yet another part of the bourgeoisie and its leaders are well aware of the problems or some of their aspects. There is talk of the need for a major transformation, of redesigning globalization, of creating resilient structures. Prosperity should be distributed more fairly, capitalism should become fairer, as the finance ministers of the G7 countries recently demanded. But despite some insight and a corresponding orientation for action, the bourgeoisie is proving to be faltering, inconsistent or even helpless. This is reflected in their attitude towards the decisions of the World Environment Conference, the Kyoto Protocol, the objectives for sustainable development.



Viewed soberly, this insight does not help them; they do not have the perspective, competence or strength to propose such strategies that could lead to a solution. For capitalist conditions are characterized precisely by the fact that there is no rationality in society as a whole that coordinates the interests of the many and the overall direction of social development. Rather, social development, or rather non-development, results from a multitude of decisions of more or less powerful actors competing with each other. Global or regional companies, political forces, state-organized actors, civil society organizations and movements, the mute practices of the many work with and against each other in planning, ignorance and knowledge exclusion, decisions and non-decisions with different temporal, spatial, social scope, in the definition of the objects and the depth of the measures. This concerns all areas of life. In questions of meat consumption, mobility and settlement, alternative battery-supported e-mobility or to fuel cells, the production of energy, the further development of human genetics and computer science, which could consequently abolish the human species as such, the conflicts over the decision alternatives are obvious. So far, there are no constellations in which the development paths are put to choice; the decisions are still not made on the basis of free insight, the highest level of knowledge and the participation of the many, but strong economic, political, scientific and media interest groups change the natural history of the species and the planet in a possessive way and block changes in collective habits.



There are already numerous approaches with which people in this or that area are already constituting themselves as global collective subjects. The practices are uneven, hesitant and particularistic, and the resistance is therefore strong. Moreover, it is obvious that transformational measures alone will not be sufficient in individual fields, since the processes interlock in many ways. In order to address the problems and to coordinate the ecological, technical, economic, cultural and democratic processes to some extent, and thus to achieve a regulated development aiming at simultaneity, it is necessary to create suitable conditions for action. This means nothing other than that the species must constitute itself as humanity and take its fate into its own hands. It must change over to dealing with the damage, combating its causes, and finding solutions to shape the future.



RULE OF THE UNDEAD



But the bourgeoisie, which devotes so much to modernization, to development, to progress, is surprisingly unable to do so. This has already surprised a radical democrat like Thomas Paine in the 18th century. He observed that the bourgeoisie was prepared to historicise the idea of the social contract: Yes, it is then acknowledged that the commonwealth was once founded by a contract of all with all. But this act of foundation was unique and the heirs and descendants were thus bound until the end of time. Yet, according to Paine, no gender of men, no class and no parliament has the right or the power to bind the descendants in this way. "Each age, each sex must have just such freedom to act for itself in all cases as the ages and sexes before it. The vanity and presumption of wanting to rule even beyond the grave is the most ridiculous and insolent of all tyrants. Man possesses no property in man; neither does any generation in future generations possess property". (Paine 1792, 49) Marx also advocated this radical openness to the future in the wake of Paine, not from the past and memory, but from the future, comprehensive social emancipation should gain its self-understanding, not the dead but the living should determine (cf. Marx 1852, 117).



This demand of Marx is unredeemed. With it he turns against the peculiar culture of the bourgeoisie, which puts its freedom newly won by political revolution into the arguments, the clothes and the architecture of the past of the Roman Empire. According to Marx, the fact that the modern political and social decision-making processes are carried out through ties to the past in such a way that the bourgeoisie is constantly being caught up in its past, in the traumas of its violence, promising remembrance and improvement, and yet is unable to put an end to the violence in the present, is itself no coincidence, but corresponds to the foundations on which the modern bourgeoisie organizes its life and self-preservation. This connection has been emphasized repeatedly since John Locke: it is property and its protection. Property is supposed to bind the following generations. But how does it happen? And above all, why does it happen? Because an everyday wisdom says that nobody takes anything with them when they are dead. So why is there the desire to determine the social dynamics, beyond one's own day, the future? Why, in the name of property titles acquired or to be defended, that is, in the name of something past and dead, are the living disadvantaged, injured or even killed?



Marx refers to this contrast as that between dead and living labor. It is a wrong, crazy relationship, since now the past rules the present, the means of production are used by the workers, not the workers the means of production, not they determine the production processes in free physical and mental freedom, but are incorporated into the dead mechanism of the machines as living appendages (cf. Marx 1890, 445). This dislocation results from the capital relation. Capital is money that exchanges itself with living labor and utilizes it in this way, that is, it returns from circulation to a greater extent than it entered it. Money and capital, for their part, are already dead objects, the result of earlier living labor that the capitalist has appropriated. He uses them to buy means of production to which the wage earners in the production process add their living labor.



"By transforming money into goods that serve as the material formers of a new product or as factors of the work process, by incorporating living labor into their dead objectivity, the capitalist transforms value, decaying, objectified, dead labor into capital, self-utilizing value, a soulful monster that begins to 'work' as if it had love in its body. (Marx 1890, 209) The talk of the dead objectivity that absorbs living labor force is to be taken quite literally. For it is about the preservation of once acquired property titles. The rights of disposal of the acquired working capital assume legal and political conditions. In order to preserve them, the physical integrity and lives of many people are risked, their death is accepted in order to maintain the right to further exploitation of the capital. No one could renounce this right without fear of becoming a victim themselves.



In his study "Rejected Life" Zygmunt Bauman makes it clear that the death zone has expanded and encompasses more than just the area of production. He lists the many consumer goods, the waste generated by mistaken purchases and over-consumption stimulated by the means of advertising, by rapid moral deterioration, by fashion or by built-in obsolescence. What is more, many people no longer even become part of the industrial reserve army, they count as superfluous, as waste. Finally, thirdly, the problems of human waste characterize the whole of social life and generate a waste sui generis: "stillborn, unsuitable, invalid and unrealizable human relationships that bear the stamp of impending disappearance from the outset" (Bauman 2005, 15).



It should not be misunderstood: The stewards of the dead want to rule the living. From their perspective, the utilization of their capital, they take the future into account. But the future is strongly sidelined and pledged to the past. Because the future is fixed on the fact to redeem profit expectations. In interest-bearing capital, according to Marx, the idea of the fetish of capital is complete, that the accumulated, dead work product generates added value due to a secret quality. "One knows, on the other hand, that the preservation, and to this extent also the reproduction of the value of the products of past labor is in fact only the result of their contact with living labor; and secondly, that the command of the products of past labor over living overtime lasts only as long as the capital relationship lasts, the certain social relationship in which past labor independently and overpoweringly confronts living labor. (Marx 1894, 412)



In view of all the challenges that result from the fact that the present and the future are bound to the past, a change in the conditions under which people take the opportunity to shape it themselves is necessary. Past work - as well as the power derived from it and the living conditions connected with it - should not further determine the future. But this should not be misunderstood as a single historical incision from which a certain new relationship immediately emerges, which could then be regarded as ultima ratio and solve all problems. Rather, it is a matter of establishing conditions at the level of the challenges, so that on the basis of the historically acquired experience and the attainable knowledge, with the participation of the many, the objective and social world can be knowledgeably transformed in such a way that everyone can live cooperatively, reconciled with one another and emancipated. This means to avoid carelessness, to take care of the neglected and damaged and to create the new according to the needs. It was a technical misunderstanding to understand the development of productive forces always only as technical progress for the production of larger quantities of goods. The most important productive force is the cooperation of people in a rational relationship with nature. In this sense, the development of productive forces also involves making joint decisions about the means of production, the work products and processes according to aspects of rational metabolism.



WE CALL IT SOCIALISM



For historical reasons, the expectation of solving some of the great problems of social life is linked to socialism. Journalists (cf. SZ, 21.9.2019; NZZ, 20.7.2019) explicitly declare that they want to oppose the popularity of socialism among the population. One argument is that it has proved inefficient and has failed in an authoritarian way. When arguments are made in this way, there is often a sense of malice.



. Not a word is said about the fact that bourgeois forces have contributed significantly to the failure of alternatives. Especially in Germany, after all the crimes committed to prevent alternatives in Eastern Europe since 1917, this is infamous enough. But more than that, it also means that central aims of the Enlightenment are failing: namely the rational shaping of the conditions under which people live. This is precisely what capitalism is unable to do: it has developed productive forces in competition - but it is precisely competition that makes it inefficient, violent and tends to be apocalyptic, because the many are unable to show off their common and cooperative practices.



What matters today is a change in the conditions that block the civilizing, rational development of the productive forces. Historically, market and state have been experimented with to the detriment of the people. The genuine project, which consists of the joint administration of things and the free development of individuals for the self-determined shaping of conditions, has not yet been tried out. It is about time.







LITERATURE

Bauman, Zygmunt, 2005: Rejected life. The Excluded of Modernity, Hamburg

Marx, Karl, 1852: The eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte, in: MEW 8, Berlin

Ders., 1890: The capital. Critique of Political Economy, Vol. 1, in: MEW 23, Berlin

Ders., 1894: The capital. Critique of Political Economy, Vol. 3, in: MEW 25, Berlin

Paine, Thomas, 1792: The Rights of Man, Frankfurt am Main, 1973 contribute to this article add comment to discussion