feature article announcements portland metro police / legal Portland Copwatch Announces Text-to-Incident-Report Line The Incident Report Line--> 503-321-5120 now will take text messages.



Portland Copwatch uses the Incident Report Line to further one of its organizational priorities, to empower survivors of police misconduct to pursue their grievances, with the goal of resolving individual cases and preventing future occurrences.



