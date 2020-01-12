feature article reporting oregon & cascadia imperialism & war | police / legal JBLM Soldier Arrested in Oregon JBLM uses false police reports to cause Oregon police to arrest AWOL soldier.



Christopher Lee Gardner deserted his post at Joint Base Lewis-McChord after being targeted and continuously harassed [...]



The JBLMATO stated that Gardner was a potential homegrown violent extremist (HVE) because he had expressed disagreement with government policies and potential upcoming deployments. JBLM officials sent out a state-wide bulletin claiming that Gardner was armed and dangerous - a common practice to get civilian police agencies to apprehend military deserters - although there was not any evidence that Gardner actually posed a threat to himself or others. read more>>