newswire article reporting portland metro human & civil rights Video: Portland Human Rights Commission Meeting Jan 8 2020 e-mail: author: joe anybodye-mail: iam@joeanybody.com This is the first meeting of the year for the Portland Human Rights Commission (PHRC).

It was 2. 5 hours and it was open to the public.

The public has a few minutes to speak during the public comment section at the beginning of the meeting. Portland Human Rights Commission Meeting Jan 8 2020



https://youtu.be/jYn-33qz4xs (2 hrs 18 mins video)





Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2019

Time: 4:30 - 7:00 PM

Location: Office of Equity and Human Rights, 421 SW 6th Ave, Suite 500 Portland, OR 97204



-------- AGENDA ---------

4:30 - 4:35 Welcoming and Gathering (5 min)

4:35 - 4:40 Approval of Agenda and Minutes (5 min)

4:40 - 4:50 OEHR Director's Report (10 min)

4:50 - 5:00 OEHR advisor update (10 min)

5:00 - 5:15 Public comment (15 min)

5:15 - 5:45 Vote on Philippine Resolution denouncing human rights violations of Duterte regime (30 min)

5:45 - 6:30 Discuss next steps for resolution re: discrimination based on hairstyle Discussion with stakeholders leading this work on the State level (45 min) -

6:30 - 6:50 Review and discuss action items (20 min)

6:50 - 7:00 Announcements & closing (10 min)

7:00 Adjourn



This video is also available to view or download here:

https://archive.org/details/hrcjan82020



-----

The Human Rights Commission works to eliminate discrimination and bigotry, to strengthen inter-group relationships, and to foster greater understanding, inclusion and justice for those who live, work, study, worship, travel and play in the City of Portland. In doing so, the Commission is guided by the principles embodied in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. https://www.portlandoregon.gov/oehr/62221

