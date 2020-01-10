resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article announcements united states 10.Jan.2020 15:00
homelessness | imperialism & war

Killing On The Ground = AIRCRAFT RADAR

author: Tracy Mapes
Dear Reader, Take Heed.

I have written fairly extensively about EMF/Microwave/RADAR Attacks from bothe the Air, and the Ground to identify potential culprits. Well? ... a break thru has been found in the most unlikely place. The Smartphone.
Dear Reader, Take Heed.

I have written fairly extensively about EMF/Microwave/RADAR Attacks from bothe the Air, and the Ground to identify potential culprits. Well? ... a break thru has been found in the most unlikely place. The Smartphone.

I have often wondered? "How?" could I get a RADAR Dectector or something to give me early \\\\\Warning!///// to protect myself by any available means, and quite by accident while watching the developments of the IRAN Air Flight 655 Air Crash, I saw tracking software in use, and wondered if it were Publically Available.

It's Called 'FlightRADAR24'  https://www.flightradar24.com/51.5,-0.12/8 ,and it allows real time tracking from your Smartphone flight data from every aircraft in the Air, In the World, except for Military Aircraft. This Means, Altitude, Airspeed, Map Location, GPS, and most importantly of all, The Air Registration Number of the offending Aircraft. You can watch them from the moment they start their engines on the Tarmac, to Where they park the Aircraft when they are done.

It also records a trail to wherever the Aircraft has been, that you can retrieve and download up to 365 Days after the flight on a premium account, 90 days after on a mid-grade account, and 7 days after on a free account.

Within two days, I found My Attacker, a CHP Aircraft N159HP Out of Auburn, California. I'll post links to their flights. The first that made me sick within 30 Seconds, and a direct flight path over my Shed location in North Highlands, Ca.

Flight Attack where I got instantly sick.
 https://www.flightradar24.com/data/aircraft/n159hp?fbclid=iwar0bn2nuivme_vs17k6tqyplk5ymzvhut6zsjuqzgdjsxvcg_orc2rlutfg#2379702c

2nd Flight, Same Night - Targeting Roseville Rd.
 https://www.flightradar24.com/data/aircraft/n159hp?fbclid=iwar0bn2nuivme_vs17k6tqyplk5ymzvhut6zsjuqzgdjsxvcg_orc2rlutfg#2379a3c7

From the flight data over the last two days, the CHP Aircraft N159HP is being used to saturate the Ground with RADAR in an Area with Homeless Camps on Roseville Rd. in Sacramento County. I wondered why for the last week and a half why all the Homeless People left with all their belongings left behind? This could be the smoking gun.

Here is another Flight by CHP N159HP that exhibits highly unusual flight behavior that would be consistent with "AREA SATURATION".
 https://www.flightradar24.com/data/aircraft/n159hp?fbclid=iwar0bn2nuivme_vs17k6tqyplk5ymzvhut6zsjuqzgdjsxvcg_orc2rlutfg#2379e195

This *INFORMATION* - is for PUBLIC SAFETY
If You have "Missing Homeless" in Your Area, You might check out this Product for further Investigation or Self Protection.

-Tracy Mapes

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion