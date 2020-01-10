newswire article announcements united states homelessness | imperialism & war Killing On The Ground = AIRCRAFT RADAR author: Tracy Mapes Dear Reader, Take Heed.



I have written fairly extensively about EMF/Microwave/RADAR Attacks from bothe the Air, and the Ground to identify potential culprits. Well? ... a break thru has been found in the most unlikely place. The Smartphone. Dear Reader, Take Heed.



I have often wondered? "How?" could I get a RADAR Dectector or something to give me early \\\\\Warning!///// to protect myself by any available means, and quite by accident while watching the developments of the IRAN Air Flight 655 Air Crash, I saw tracking software in use, and wondered if it were Publically Available.



It's Called 'FlightRADAR24' https://www.flightradar24.com/51.5,-0.12/8 ,and it allows real time tracking from your Smartphone flight data from every aircraft in the Air, In the World, except for Military Aircraft. This Means, Altitude, Airspeed, Map Location, GPS, and most importantly of all, The Air Registration Number of the offending Aircraft. You can watch them from the moment they start their engines on the Tarmac, to Where they park the Aircraft when they are done.



It also records a trail to wherever the Aircraft has been, that you can retrieve and download up to 365 Days after the flight on a premium account, 90 days after on a mid-grade account, and 7 days after on a free account.



Within two days, I found My Attacker, a CHP Aircraft N159HP Out of Auburn, California. I'll post links to their flights. The first that made me sick within 30 Seconds, and a direct flight path over my Shed location in North Highlands, Ca.



Flight Attack where I got instantly sick.

https://www.flightradar24.com/data/aircraft/n159hp?fbclid=iwar0bn2nuivme_vs17k6tqyplk5ymzvhut6zsjuqzgdjsxvcg_orc2rlutfg#2379702c



2nd Flight, Same Night - Targeting Roseville Rd.

https://www.flightradar24.com/data/aircraft/n159hp?fbclid=iwar0bn2nuivme_vs17k6tqyplk5ymzvhut6zsjuqzgdjsxvcg_orc2rlutfg#2379a3c7



From the flight data over the last two days, the CHP Aircraft N159HP is being used to saturate the Ground with RADAR in an Area with Homeless Camps on Roseville Rd. in Sacramento County. I wondered why for the last week and a half why all the Homeless People left with all their belongings left behind? This could be the smoking gun.



Here is another Flight by CHP N159HP that exhibits highly unusual flight behavior that would be consistent with "AREA SATURATION".

https://www.flightradar24.com/data/aircraft/n159hp?fbclid=iwar0bn2nuivme_vs17k6tqyplk5ymzvhut6zsjuqzgdjsxvcg_orc2rlutfg#2379e195



This *INFORMATION* - is for PUBLIC SAFETY

If You have "Missing Homeless" in Your Area, You might check out this Product for further Investigation or Self Protection.



