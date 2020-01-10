resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article announcements oregon & cascadia 10.Jan.2020 10:48
alternative media | arts and culture

Welcome New KBOO Volunteer Coordinator Layla Kanaan!

author: welcome committee
It's been about 4 months since Ani Haines voluntarily resigned from KBOO radio. At last there we have a new volunteer coordinator.
Layla co hosts One Land Many Voices since 2018.

 https://kboo.fm/layla

Please contact her for information about volunteering:

 https://kboo.fm/get-involved-volunteer

"Currently, our biggest needs are for: news room volunteers, distributing flyers / postering, live remote broadcast tech help, live music mixologists, audio producers, audio production trainers, clerical support in the membership office, and outreach volunteers to help with special events, and outreach information tables."

Layla looks like a great addition to KBOO that will lead the station in positive directions.


And for those familiar with KBOO's checkered past, they will be relieved to know this volunteer coordinator has no unbalanced significant other trying to sabotage KBOO's reputation stalking and doxxing members and imagined "enemies".



Welcome Layla!

contribute to this article


Welcome 10.Jan.2020 11:39
Well informed committee link

Interesting to see that the 2019 saboteurs are still stirring the pot. It's good to see Layla in the house, though. Some corrections:

1. This is an interim position. Full hiring process is done through committees at KBOO.

2. Ani Haines did not "retire voluntarily"--she was given a coercive choice involving a non-disclosure agreement protecting the (then) Management, similar to Epstein's victims.

3. The people who disrupted the community's processes and procedures at KBOO have been removed, and it's back to a friendly and cooperative environment there. But it's been a lot longer than four months fixing things.

4. Ani's spouse is now an elected Board member, the Treasurer of the Corporation, and a member of the Executive Committee.

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion