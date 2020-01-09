resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 09.Jan.2020 16:44
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 01/10/20 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Sputnik Radio, Spanish National Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200110.mp3

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with three guests about the American targeted assassination of Iranian General Souleimani. First he speaks with former Israeli ambassador to the US Danny Ayalon about nuclear deterrence, why the US would choose to murder an ally in the elimination of ISIS, and Putin's relationship with Israel. Next is Iraqi MP Saad Al-Muttalibi, who talks about Iraqi rage over the US assassination of Deputy Chief Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis who was murdered with Souleimani. The US has not apologized for what they see as collateral damage. Saad also explains that the purpose of Souleimani's visit was to present a peace proposal to the Iraqi PM from Saudi Arabia. Then Afshin speaks with Geoffrey Robertson QC who discusses Donald Trump's threat to target Iranian cultural sites, for which he calls the US president a barbarian, and suggests that US generals will likely disobey the order to avoid being prosecuted for war crimes.

From SPAIN-A Cuban newspaper criticized the US government for ongoing attempts to destabilize the country through alleged pro-democracy programs. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guiado has been accused of a PR stunt to enter the Parliament that has rejected him. The Arab League rejects foreign interference in Libya. Washington refused to issue a visa to the Iranian Foreign Minister to prevent him from speaking at the UN.

From CUBA- A Cuban newspaper criticized the US government for ongoing attempts to destabilize the country through alleged pro-democracy programs. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guiado has been accused of a PR stunt to enter the Parliament that has rejected him. The Arab League rejects foreign interference in Libya. Washington refused to issue a visa to the Iranian Foreign Minister to prevent him from speaking at the UN.

The latest Shortwave Report (January 10) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-
 http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097

Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Everybody's worried about stopping terrorism. Well, there's a really easy way: stop participating in it."
--Noam Chomsky

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion