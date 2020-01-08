newswire article announcements portland metro community building | police / legal Portland Copwatch Announces Text-to-Incident-Report Line e-mail: author: pdx copwatchere-mail: copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org The Incident Report Line--> 503-321-5120 now will take text messages.



Portland Copwatch, a grassroots organization promoting police

accountability since 1992, has announced the expansion of its Incident

Report Line, adding texting capability to its voicemail line. The

Incident Report Line-- 503-321-5120-- was launched in 1993 to take

reports of incidents with the Portland Police Bureau or Multnomah County

Sheriffs. The IRL received no less than 95 calls from 2015-2019.*



An important note to those who want to contact Portland Copwatch (PCW)

with positive or negative experiences with local law enforcement: The

texting service does not provide the ability to send video or photos,

but we do encourage people to send links to such evidence if it has been

posted on line or via a secure file hosting location.



PCW uses the Incident Report Line to further one of its organizational

priorities, to empower survivors of police misconduct to pursue their

grievances, with the goal of resolving individual cases and preventing

future occurrences.



Complaints range from officers failing to take action all the way up to

officer involved shootings. Resolutions can include filing complaints,

going to the media and/or pursuing a lawsuit.



For more information contact Portland Copwatch at 503-236-3065, or to

report an incident please call or text 503-321-5120.



*- People have reported at least another 87 incidents to Portland

Copwatch during that time via other means including people who emailed

at incidentreports@portlandcopwatch.org .



Portland Copwatch

(a project of Peace and Justice Works)

PO Box 42456

Portland, OR 97242

503-236-3065 (office- call or text)

503-321-5120 (incident report line- voicemail/text)

copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org

http://www.portlandcopwatch.org