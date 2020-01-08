resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article announcements portland metro 08.Jan.2020 14:44
community building | police / legal

Portland Copwatch Announces Text-to-Incident-Report Line

author: pdx copwatcher        e-mail:e-mail: copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org
The Incident Report Line--> 503-321-5120 now will take text messages.

Portland Copwatch uses the Incident Report Line to further one of its organizational priorities, to empower survivors of police misconduct to pursue their grievances, with the goal of resolving individual cases and preventing future occurrences.
COMMUNITY ADVISORY

For immediate release January 2, 2020

Portland Copwatch Announces Text-to-Incident-Report Line

Portland Copwatch, a grassroots organization promoting police
accountability since 1992, has announced the expansion of its Incident
Report Line, adding texting capability to its voicemail line. The
Incident Report Line-- 503-321-5120-- was launched in 1993 to take
reports of incidents with the Portland Police Bureau or Multnomah County
Sheriffs. The IRL received no less than 95 calls from 2015-2019.*

An important note to those who want to contact Portland Copwatch (PCW)
with positive or negative experiences with local law enforcement: The
texting service does not provide the ability to send video or photos,
but we do encourage people to send links to such evidence if it has been
posted on line or via a secure file hosting location.

PCW uses the Incident Report Line to further one of its organizational
priorities, to empower survivors of police misconduct to pursue their
grievances, with the goal of resolving individual cases and preventing
future occurrences.

Complaints range from officers failing to take action all the way up to
officer involved shootings. Resolutions can include filing complaints,
going to the media and/or pursuing a lawsuit.

For more information contact Portland Copwatch at 503-236-3065, or to
report an incident please call or text 503-321-5120.

*- People have reported at least another 87 incidents to Portland
Copwatch during that time via other means including people who emailed
at  incidentreports@portlandcopwatch.org .

Portland Copwatch
(a project of Peace and Justice Works)
PO Box 42456
Portland, OR 97242
503-236-3065 (office- call or text)
503-321-5120 (incident report line- voicemail/text)
 copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org
 http://www.portlandcopwatch.org

homepage: homepage: http://www.portlandcopwatch.org

