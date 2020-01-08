newswire article announcements oregon & cascadia environment | sustainability January Wild & Scenic Rivers Webinar e-mail: author: Oregon Wild (repost)e-mail: info@oregonwild.org A few months ago, Senator Ron Wyden called for the expansion of Oregon's network of Wild & Scenic Rivers. Since its passage in 1968, the Wild & Scenic Rivers Act has quickly become one of our country's most beloved laws - enabling Americans to protect incredible wild rivers like the Rogue, Salmon, and North Fork Flathead. deep creek oregon Join Oregon Wild staff for a webinar on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 @ 6:00 PM to discuss benefits of the Wild & Scenic Rivers Act and learn how can you participate in Senator Wyden's public process to nominate rivers and watersheds for protection.



This webinar will take place via GoToWebinar. Sign up here and we will send you the information you need to register a few days before the webinar. (free) (requires a sign up for webinar)





Tiny URL link

https://tinyurl.com/yjfj8z5p



(long link from e-mail)

https://secure.everyaction.com/TDRq_yjknk-BgfhhRW-4Tg2?contactdata=q%2bQ2WpXH9Ml4plokm5KHZnSKlz45UA7%2bR5eI8bgj%2bZVV5f0FTr3Ud4T%2fjRQfJKW6nWp6GA7hbH8r%2bwBOhFo0bzgEsN2AgN68MI4gwn5zhY3OxNXUfLJBIpeHvT7OinmH7%2byFyPXH4gyHSjWXKKE1nE15aWpQXWsTkjm3VgVJnyY%3d&emci=fd58cf21-eb30-ea11-a601-281878476d6c&emdi=cc0aa6a1-5032-ea11-a1cc-2818784d084f&ceid=3970588



FROM OREGON WILD



A final push



Only a few weeks are left to nominate new Wild & Scenic river segments for what could be the largest public lands conservation bill in Oregon history. Senator Ron Wyden has said he wants to hear from as many Oregonians as possible about their favorite waterways by January 20th.



We're making a final push to help anyone who hasn't had an opportunity to be involved in this historic process. Maybe you feel like you don't have the expertise to nominate a river, or don't know how best to craft your nomination. Or maybe you're not sure of what goes into a Wild & Scenic River designation, or what rivers might be worthy. Don't worry! On January 14th at 6:00 PM we'll be hosting a webinar to answer your questions and walk you through the process so that your favorite waterways and watersheds can be meaningfully considered for protection.



Wild & Scenic River designations help safeguard our drinking water, ancient forests, and wildlife. Let's go big!



Oregon Wild

5825 N. Greeley Ave

Portland, OR 97217

United States



https://tinyurl.com/yjfj8z5p contribute to this article add comment to discussion