Race Talks 100th event

Celebrating 100 events - Jan 14 2020



Uniting to Break the Chains of Racism



A Conversation Series Filling the Spaces Between Races with Compassion & Education PDX Race Talks http://racetalkspdx.com/



Join Race Talks for the screening and a discussion



the color of fear - part IV (final)

"race through eight men's eyes"



Tuesday, January 14, 2020 6:45p-9:15p at McMenamins Kennedy School



{...continues the insightful discussion about RACE in America as seen through the eyes of eight North American men of African, Asian, European and Latinx descent. Feel the energy of racism recognized when the men came to an impasse during their weekend together, as well as who emerged to break the silence between them and the eventual understanding that turned into a 25 year friendship!}