newswire article reposts global media criticism | prisons & prisoners 60 minutes' expose on Jeffrey Epstein author: Jody Paulson How is it possible that someone who was on suicide watch could have all this stuff in their jail cell? A ball point pen? Bottles of medication? Piles of orange jumpsuits? How did he cut that noose? There's no blood on it, despite the bloody wounds on "Epstein's" neck. Why are there no pictures of the crime scene if Epstein was pronounced dead on the spot? BTW, where is the video footage of Epstein's first suicide attempt?



