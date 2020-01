newswire article reposts united states government | police / legal Don't Talk to The Police ~ Ever! author: Felicia You should never talk to the police! Talking to the police, whether as a suspect in their investigation, or as a witness to some event they want to question you about, can never help you, but can always hurt you. Anything that you say to the police can be used against you, but it can't be used to help you, and if the police misrepresent, in their reports, what you say to them it becomes part of an official record that is extremely difficult to correct. Don't Talk to the Police ~ Ever! The PDF "Don't Talk to The Police ~ Ever!" was a hand-out at a class given in Tacoma, WA and was later published on IndyBay. I though that it was interesting, and after an attorney friend of mine read it and said it was good advice, I thought I would share it with my community here in Portland.



So for your reference and reading pleasure Don't Talk to the Police ~ Ever!



https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/07/28/don_t_talk_to_the_police_-_ever.pdf