newswire article commentary united states 31.Dec.2019 12:34
9.11 investigation

World Trade Center Fire-Induced Failure Hypothesis Violates the Second Law of Thermodynam

author: Daniel L Katz PhD
Article submitted 13 June 2019 to the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, Inc. Fire-induced failure hypothesis disproved. Conclusion relies only on WTC temperatures materially higher than fire. As a corollary, all models based on fire-induced failure can be rejected out of hand. Abyss of structural engineering avoided entirely (these were NOT building failures!).
See attached PDF

several basic Laws of Physics violated (according to 9/11 official story) 31.Dec.2019 19:45
See Also link

The Continued Denial of Science in America
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/01/435415.shtml

In 2017, hundreds of thousands of Americans took to the streets to protest the Trump Administration's denial of science. However, most people in this new science-promoting movement willfully deny basic laws of science when those laws relate to one particularly sensitive subject of national discourse.

For example, many Americans have denied the Law of Conservation of Momentum as it relates to the destruction of the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11, 2001. Although conservation of momentum is taught and understood by students in secondary school, the alleged violation of this law is widely accepted by those who are faced with the obvious, evidence-based alternative that explosives were used to bring the buildings down.

Similarly, Americans who support the official account have also denied the Law of the Conservation of Angular Momentum. In this case, the top section of the south tower rotated off its axis and should have continued rotating and falling intact along the side of the building but it did not. Instead the top section was simply pulverized in mid air by unseen forces.

The Law of the Conservation of Energy was also violated on 9/11, if one believes the official government account. One way in which this can be seen is with regard to temperatures needed to achieve the government's claim that steel softened throughout a wide swath of each building. The jet fuel and office furnishings in the Twin Towers did not provide the energy needed for the steel components to reach temperatures needed to soften steel. More importantly, molten metal was observed at the site of the WTC destruction and this fact can only be explained by the presence of thermitic materials, for which there is an enormous amount of evidence.


Who Exactly Destroyed The WTC Steel? And Can They Be Held Accountable?
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/08/436542.shtml


File Cabinets In World Trade Center Towers On 9/11: Where Did They Go?
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/07/436357.shtml


Momentum
 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Momentum

law of conservation of momentum
 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Momentum#Conservation

Angular Momentum
 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angular_momentum

Conservation of angular momentum
 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angular_momentum#Conservation_of_angular_momentum

Conservation of energy
 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conservation_of_energy



