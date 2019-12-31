newswire article reporting global government | human & civil rights ~NO WAY TO TREAT A VETERAN~ author: anonymous To:Guangzhou ACS

I met with the deputy consul briefly while in detention in Shenzhen in February, 2019. I would like to follow-up with him regarding my experiences there, which were quite ugly and possibly not even legal. US CONSULATE GUANGZHOU US STATE DEPARTMENT SEAL HOMOSEXUAL MAFIA MICHAEL R. POMPEO GAY MIKE'S DADDY GAY MIKE'S DADDY GAY MIKE'S DADDY GAY MIKE'S DADDY HEY MIKE, ASSHOLE! FORGET SOMETHING? NEXT TIME DON'T BREAK INTO MY FLAT! To:Guangzhou ACS

I met with the deputy consul briefly while in detention in Shenzhen in February, 2019. I would like to follow-up with him regarding my experiences there, which were quite ugly and possibly not even legal. At the very least I would like to document this and perhaps request some remedy, if available.



Can you please provide me with his name email address? BTW, I am currently staying in Bali, Indonesia and the problems we discussed have followed me to every country I have been to, since I left China. I really do need some assistance with this and will appreciate all effective remedial action that the US State Department is willing to provide.



Xxxx Xxxxx Xxxxxxxxx III



+62 881 0371 xxxxx



From:Guangzhou ACS < GuangzhouACS@state.gov>

sent 06/17/2019 (5 months ago)



Thank you for this message. You can send messages to our team of consular officers at this address, GuangzhouACS@state.gov, or you maycall us at the phone numbers below should you wish to share more information about your experience in China.



You also mention that you are now in Indonesia. If you would like to contact the closest American Citizen Services unit, you can do so via email at SurabayaACS@state.gov, or by phone at the numbers below:



§ U.S. Citizens with emergencies, please call +62 21 5083 1155

Outside of Office Hours, contact: +62 21 5083 1000 ext. 0 (operator)

Outside of Indonesia: +62 21 5083 1000



Please let us know if we can be of further assistance.



American Citizen Services Unit (JLO)

United States Consulate General Guangzhou | 美国驻广州总领事馆



To: Guangzhou ACS

Sent 07/08/2019 (4 months ago)



The police in Shenzhen refused to allow me a phone call to a lawyer; and illegally extended my stay in the temporary detention facility beyond the statutory limit of two-weeks for foreigners. This is a major problem because the facilities are severely overcrowded and they do NOT have an infirmary, which constitutes "torture" on its own merit. I am also physically disabled and I informed them of that.



They also tortured me auditorily with loud "coughing" and "sneezing" sounds and visually by constantly filling my field of vision with "masonic" police-handsigns. This is often called "cartel-signaling." This becomes overt torture after an intense period of sensitization by the police and their spy-assassins in the community. Every police force and community-watch group in the world does this; and by now, I have been to more than "40" countries and have experienced this in every one of them, on your motivation. I am now an expert-witness and my testimony can be believed in court.



They also interrogated me a total of 31 times, which is again torture. Any interrogation is torture, as I can not leave or stop it, much less "31" times.



They also "killed" me. After reluctantly treating me with "ephedrine-hydrochloride" for breathing problems, which I would not have survived without, their doctor administered a "morphine-drip" without informing me and without any consideration for drug interaction, which is serious malpractice nearly resulting in my "permanent" death. After reviving me, they transported me to a traditional "Chinese-medicine" hospital that they controlled. Which was NOT capable of treating asthma or any other serious breathing problem. There they continued the sound and visual torture and additionally kept me in "leg-irons" the entire time, causing "permanent" nerve damage to my right foot. A locked room was available in the ward, so the "leg-irons" were unnecessary.



After my continued "refusal" to confess after torture, they "unofficially" deported me to New York City, based on a "bogus" claim of my not having medical insurance. This is a bogus claim because, not only is it not required for entry into China; "they" were responsible for my medical condition by "creating" the circumstances that hospitalized me, in addition to being statutorily responsible for my health care during detention.



Fortunately, I did not have to pay for the ticket; but the "SWAT-TEAM" that accompanied me to the airport again continued the sound and visual torture. Psychopaths all.



Clearly, this "deportation" was arranged by "STATE," as I have previously complained to State about your "illegal" and "coerced" removal of me from Guyana S.A., where I was seeking asylum from "torture and other degrading treatment or punishment" specifically prohibited by UN charter, where you had me tortured, beaten, raped, starved, dehydrated, life-saving medicine withheld and every other manner of psychopathic treachery you could devise. Your agent who had complete knowledge of this was "Patrick J. Ball," then vice consul of Jamaica, who was non-consensually contacted by the police officers you had infiltrated into my cell at the lockup, while I was being held for deportation, for lack of sufficient funds. I suppose "Marion V. Heroux," who was my usual contact at State did not want to be involved in torture, especially the kind you had planned and did carry-out.



You clearly consider me your property. I insist that I am NOT your property and should never have been subjected to any of this. I did NOT sell myself into slavery and neither did my parents; therefore you have no right either statutory or otherwise to regard me as chattel and to do so is a serious violation of human rights and dignity. You cannot declare anyone "non-human!"



*My current problems with you and the apparatus of the state in general began while I was living in Los Angeles. Sometime in 2003, this became so intense as to be life-threatening, where I was subjected to every form of police and community harassment possible, on a 24 hour basis. I was also subjected to a fraudulent "felony-stop," in October 2000. I was held at gunpoint by the Los Angeles Sheriffs' Department, where they had clearly been "lying-in-wait" for me, at the "paid" lot where I parked my car. They claimed that they had gotten a "tip" that I was carrying a "gun." This "tip" was clearly "made-up" and designed to characterize me as a terrorist. Your apparatus, led by the FBI, has continued this "phoney" narrative, as I have been called a "sniper" to my face by police and their spies in at least 5 countries, The US, Domenica, Guyana SA, Kenya and The PRC. I want this "slander" and "libel," promulgated primarily by the US FBI to cease immediately as well as any and all other forms of interference and "outcome-meddling" or adjustment. In addition, I want to be "repaired" and "made-whole."



*The previous event was nothing other than "ATTEMPTED MURDER." Between October 2000 and the present, I have been subject to no-less than "7" ATTEMPTS ON MY LIFE! Your "community-assassins" have also deliberately "slammed" into my car at high-speed on at least three occasions, one of which was a "swoop-and scoop" attack, which took three vehicles to set up.



Aside from the nearly "generation-long" intense suffering caused by your "pogrom" of police and community torture and harassment, which included "13 YEARS" of sleep deprivation. All of my social endeavors were infiltrated and destroyed along with my employment. In fact, I have lost about 15 years of wages, at an absolute value of about $500,000.00, not including ordinary promotions. This has also affected my ability to choose a spouse and raise a family. The damages are incalculable.



The tip, mentioned previously, probably occurred at Los Angeles Infraguard. This may have even been called in by the FBI itself, as they are notorious for this. I want to make this perfectly clear, I have "never" carried a gun and I have never threatened anyone. Anyone who says otherwise is a God damned liar and has perverted the cause of justice and should be held accountable.



Following this "tip" your FBI "human-trafficed" me to be used as a permanent training target for your police and spies en-masse, "all over the world." I have been police gang-stalked, terrorized, interfered with, run off the road, sleep deprived and asset stripped in all of the 40 or more countries I've been to since 2010. You have deliberately prevented me from settling "anywhere." Most recently you had an informant follow me from South Korea, in order to prevent me from obtaining asylum in Australia, which he and "you" achieved successfully.



Also, considering that the COINTELPRO and STASSI "decomposition" program I have been subjected to is probably the most "complex" and "vicious" in human history, I consider myself a priority plaintiff, in any and all collective actions against the US for the same or similar offenses.



I want my day in court. I want to be made whole and I want you to remove yourself from my life.



Xxxx Xxxxx Xxxxxxxxx III



On Jun 17, 2019, 17:00, Guangzhou ACS < GuangzhouACS@state.gov> wrote:



To: Guangzhou ACS

Sent 07/13/2019 (4 months ago)



Furthermore, I still want to renounce my US Citizen status, as my US nationality has been nothing other than a profound tragedy for me, going back as far as the "third-grade," in public school, which is apparently when you started collecting a file on me in 1968.



In my opinion, I should be allowed to renounce US citizenship for the $400 filing fee, that was in effect in 2011, when I originally filed for Renunciation, which you illegally and violently forced me to retract after an intense period of starvation, beatings, withholding of medication, terrorism, dehydration, and GANG-RAPE effectively a "DEATH-THREAT."





Xxxx Xxxxx Xxxxxxxxx III





On Jun 17, 2019, 17:00, Guangzhou ACS < GuangzhouACS@state.gov> wrote:



From: Guangzhou ACS < GuangzhouACS@state.gov>





Dear Mr. Xxxxxxxxx,



You mention your desire to renounce your U.S. citizenship. For information regarding renunciation of U.S. citizenship, please click here or here. If you are in Guangzhou, you can request an initial renunciation interview by sending an email to us at GuangzhouACS@state.gov. This interview can be done at the consulate, or on the telephone. A second interview is required to complete the process, which must be done in person at the U.S. consulate. There is also a fee of $2,350 to complete the process.



We hope this information is useful to you.





Best regards,



American Citizen Services Unit (JO)

United States Consulate General Guangzhou | 美国驻广州总领事馆



43 Huajiu Rd., Zhujiang New Town

Tian He District, Guangzhou 510623



Tel: 020-3814 5775

Fax: 020-3814 5572



After hours emergencies: 020-8531 4000



Email: guangzhouacs@state.gov



https://china.usembassy-china.org.cn/embassy-consulates/guangzhou/



To: Guangzhou ACS

Sent 07/16/2019 (4 months ago)





Your answer is unacceptable. You clearly intend to continue your "treacherous" behavior toward me.



Be aware that I have studied the law regarding "expatriating" events and unless we can come to an equitable agreement that "I" am satisfied with I "will" consider availing myself of these remedies.



Xxxx Xxxxx Xxxxxxxxx III





On Jul 16, 2019, 16:08, Guangzhou ACS < GuangzhouACS@state.gov> wrote:



To: Guangzhou ACS

Sent 07/16/2019 (4 months ago)



Further still:



I've have asked you for help on more than one occasion and you have silently refused. Your actions towards me have always been of "violence" and of "treachery," even though I came to you in good faith and with clean hands. Clearly, satiating the insatiable hunger of your global apparatus of terror is of more importance to you than your relations with your own nationals. Clearly, criminally asset-stripping the world and controlling with an iron fist who rules its nations are your primary goals and values. YOU ARE A SOULLESS MONSTER.



As long as my extrajudicial targeting and torture continues, I NEVER want to set foot on American soil again. In fact, as long as ANYONE is being extra-judicially targeted and tortured by the Corporation of The United States of America, I never want to set foot on American soil again. As long as The United States continues its campaign of extrajudicial killings of American nationals, I will never voluntarily

return to the US. I WOULD RATHER BE INTERNED.



Even so long as the US maintains assets, control systems, infrastructure and personnel for extrajudicial targeting, I never want to be returned to The United States of America. So long as the US maintains a global army of social-control vigilantes, I never want to be returned to America.



America has ALWAYS been a "fascist" country; but now, it is a "totalitarian" police-state with global reach and delusional ambitions of infinite growth. It is a house of cards that will eventually collapse under its own weight. There is NO American-dream. America is a "hell-on-earth" that targets bullies and beats its "eight" year old primary school children as military aged men, as it did me, starting

in 1968 under the John E. Hoover FBI administration. NOTHING could be more unfair.



The Jesuits say [give me the child until he is seven and I will show you the man.] NO WONDER the FBI targets eight year olds. The Jesuits have explained it all.



You have unilaterally taught not only America's youth; but the youth of the world your "Masonic" gang-values. You, with the British, have retooled "NAZI VOLKSGEMEINSCHAFT" and dared to call it COMMUNITY. It's not a real community. It never has been, either under your watch or that of the Freemason created "NSDAP." What you have created is an ARTIFICIAL community of SPIES, ASSASSINS and PSYCHOPATHS, whose motto is [Global Torture through Global Community.] Your own propagandists have stated this explicitly.



I am an "honorably-discharged" veteran of the United States Navy, yet you have shown me no mercy. The US has a long history of betraying its veterans that not only goes back centuries, but continues to the present with the recent revelation, by the Huffington Post, of the PURGING of "230,000" veterans, who needed life-saving services, which were "secretly" delayed and denied until ALL of these people died. Donald Trump even admitted to the existence of this "secret" list, shortly after coming into office and promised to end it. I pray for my fellow seaman and soldiers, that they do not meet a similar fate. They deserve better, as do I.



The VA should be a place of refuge and healing, for ALL veterans, including myself, yet you have continued your criminal COINTELPRO and "STASI-decomposition" operations against me on VA property. Your FBI has never been able to build a proper case against me, because there never was one; so they decided to CREATE it, as they have a notorious reputation for doing, by Street-Theatre, Gang-Stalking, framing operations, intimidation, harassment, sleep-deprivation, torture, gang-rape, outcome-meddling, interference with both [activities of daily living] and "life-processes" themselves, both on domestic and international soil. You are and have been treating me as an "INSURGENT!" I have NEVER been anything of the kind and have never wished to be!



As far as your feral FBI is concerned, they do NOT have a case against me and never have had; so they must torture or confuse me into confessing to whatever ridiculous nonsense they wish to present as their narrative. I have been able to discern some of it by the nature of the "dirty-tricks" they have used against me, both domestically and abroad, which has included getting my "treatment-team" at the VA to

attempt characterize me as a "homosexual" and a "psychopath." I am neither. I am primarily heterosexual and am "neurotypical" with "high-empathy" and "sensitivity," which is probably why they have considered me so easy to "game." Such a narrative will NEVER stand up.



I hereby demand that your FBI either "indict" me or "quit," immediately; and ANY continuation of this skulduggery will be your ADMISSION of the complete and utter "lack" of any evidence of an indictable offence against me, and I will so inform the court, when I appear before them.





Xxxx Xxxxx Xxxxxxxxx III





On Jul 13, 2019, 08:07, Guangzhou ACS < GuangzhouACS@state.gov> wrote:



To: Guangzhou ACS

Sent 07/20/2019 (4 months ago)



*More Barbaric things that you did to me:



See attachment EM-Attack.pdf





Xxxx Xxxxx Xxxxxxxxx III





On Monday, June 17, 2019 5:00 PM, Guangzhou ACS < GuangzhouACS@state.gov> wrote:



To: Guangzhou ACS

Sent 08/01/2019 (3 months ago)



Not only did you send agents from your feral FBI to terrorize and interrogate me in "San Jose Costa Rica" and "Cartajena Columbia;" but you also sent every police or civilian spy you could organize to Police-Gang-Stalk me throughout the entirety of my journey. You also had ALL OF THEM demand to know my FINAL DESTINATION.



Why is that of such concern to you, especially when the only thing I'm doing is trying to get the hell away from you and your "torture" and "rape?"



You also had your feral FBI create roadblocks for me, complete with fires, change street and traffic signs and try to run me off the road repeatedly in Belize and Panama.



You and they have interfered with ALL of my accommodations, transportation and several times with my mail and finances. Excuse me; but what the hell is your problem?



ODDLY, the only place you let me stay without any "physical-interference" was "El Salvador." Your FBI still attacked my character there with "rumor" and "innuendo;" but no other attacks. They also suggested many times in very non-subtle ways, usually involving vehicles, that "I go back there."



What the hell is up with YOU and El Salvador?



Xxxx Xxxxx Xxxxxxxxx III



On Jul 16, 2019, 16:08, Guangzhou ACS < GuangzhouACS@state.gov> wrote:



To: Guangzhou ACS

Sent 08/01/2019 (3 months ago)



*More barbaric things that you did to me:



One of the most barbaric and anti-human things you have done to me is maintain a "harassment-file." You have actually been permanently recording my reaction to the forms of harassment you have been using on me since "childhood" and transmitting this information to your spies and assassins globally. That way, no natter where I go in the world, either you or they can "pick-up" exactly where the other left off. I would like very much to have you explain to a "federal" judge, in open court, under oath and "on-transcript" why you think this is a legitimate intelligence or policing activity. I strongly suspect you won't be able to.



You have also engaged in a variety terroristic social-control operations against me. One of the things I used to do while waiting for buses was to slightly step off of the curb and look down the street for any approaching, after I felt that I had been waiting too long. I only did this when the oncoming traffic lane was empty and it was safe to do. On more than one occasion you had a column of at least 20 police cars deliberately change lanes and drive directly at me, to force me back onto the curb. This is not only "social-control," which you have no right or mandate to engage in against "any" of your nationals, but the most "petty" form of it.



Also, on my drive south on the "Pan American" highway, I would occasionally have to pull onto the shoulder to urinate, when there were no sanitary services available. I did this discretely, in a civilized manner. Your response was to have plain clothes police follow me around, when I was walking on the street as a pedestrian, and expose their genitalia to me and start pissing in the street, directly in front of me, in the most indiscreet and vulgar way they could manage.



Please please please "indict" me. I can't wait to share all of this and more, with the US federal court system. Hopefully also the ICC and ICJ.





On Jul 16, 2019, 16:08, Guangzhou ACS < GuangzhouACS@state.gov> wrote:



To: Guangzhou ACS

Sent 08/05/2019 (3 months ago)



Additionally:



The maximal community and police harassment, torture, and interference you have criminally subjected me to over the last "generation" has had among manifold effects the effect of terrorizing me to the point that I am unable to "leave my domicile," when I have been lucky enough to have one, for more than a few brief moments to perform outside chores; and even these moments are interfered with to the point were I have had to [abandon entire grocery carts full of food in store parking lots.] Obviously, among other things, forcing me to "go-hungry" for significant periods of time. It is my reasonable opinion that this, at the very least, constitites "house arrest," which "IS a PUNISHMENT" that most courts would recognize, clandestine or not. Also, this "house arrest" has continued for an "entire-generation" without due process or a trier of fact. I hereby demand that there be a trier of fact convened at the earliest possible time. I also demand to know the "identities" of my accuser(s), who is resposible for executing this "pogrom" against me; and who has been responsible for keeping this

"charade-of-terror" continuing all this time. I also demand that these individuals be stripped of all title, responsibility, pension and be punished to the fullest extent possible.



While it is my express intention to be compensated, among all other remedies, I am willing to sacrifice everything to bring the guilty to justice. Be aware that I am willing to risk "all process" from this very day; and it is my intention to sue The United States of America, and all other parties, for the maximum damages possible for Unlawful Imprisonment, War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity, Torture and

Other Degrading and Inhuman Treatment or Punishment against an "UNARMED" non-combatant "civilian" "myself" a "natural-person" in ANY court that will hear me, including the ICC and ICJ and promulgate to all interested parties through all available means knowledge of your "inhuman-crimes." Further more, I will NOT obey any GAG order no matter who issues it.



May God damn your souls.



Xxxx Xxxxx Xxxxxxxxx III





On Saturday, July 13, 2019 8:07 AM, Guangzhou ACS < GuangzhouACS@state.gov> wrote:



To: DHSSecretary@hq.dhs.gov

Sent 01/20/2019 (10 months ago)





The Honorable Kirstjen M. Nielsen

Secretary of Homeland Security

Washington, D.C. 20528



Mr. Secretary:



For about the last 20 years, I have been subjected to COINTELPRO, FBI managed aggression and Serzetsung. 10s of millions of dollars of government & private resources have been expended to not only keep track of and monitor me 24/7, but also to interfere with my "life-processes" and "activities-of-daily-living." You have me on a "KILL-LIST." I have also been subjected to other worse and life-threatening actions on a continuous basis. I would like to get some idea of why you are doing this and explore all possible avenues of redress. If you have any information on me at all, which I must assume you do, I believe I have to have been mis-characterized, to justify this level of attention, or perhaps, I just don't understand the way the world works. In either case, I would like to have this stop, and desire to challenge any and all information, you may have about me. I am also willing to risk "all" legal process to fulfill this goal.





Xxxx Xxxxx Xxxxxxxxx III





Sent with ProtonMail Secure Email. contribute to this article add comment to discussion