Did Your Favorite Democratic Party Candidate for President Get Excluded from Debates?
author: Indy VT
Could Democratic Party candidates for President of the United States of America, who have been excluded from debates jointly controlled by PBS, join the complaint of an independent candidate for U.S. Congress against Vermont PBS?
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
WILL 2020 BRING FAIRNESS TO POLITICS?
I want all Democratic Party candidates for President of the
United States of America to sit up and pay attention because
you know that PBS is constantly asking for viewer donations,
and you know that PBS most likely contributes to the
manipulation of the
criteria for debate participation, so ask yourselves,
how many of their donations are from foreigners, and
how much influence do the foreigners have in the manipulation
of criteria for debate participation?
Isn't that foreign influence in our elections if
that is what is going on, even if it is a small part?
Cris Ericson filed her complaint to the Federal Election Commission
last summer 2019 before the Republican Commissioner resigned,
leaving the FEC without the necessary Quorum of four Commissioners
required to vote to send a complaint to the U.S. Attorney General
or to vote to dismiss a complaint or to vote to take action on a complaint.
The FEC has 120 days to take action on a complaint,
and if they do not do it within that time frame,
then the party complaining can take legal action
in the United States District Court in
Washington, D.C. if they want to. Otherwise, they
sit and wait for the Federal Election Commission
to take action one way or another.
The file cabinets at the FEC might be full of
complaints asking questions about
foreign influence in elections,
but they might not be heard right now
because there is no Quorum of four Commissioners
to vote on the complaints that might exist or
to vote to send them to the U.S. Attorney General.
Isn't it important right now to get any questions
about foreign influence in elections out for the
public to hear?
Cris Ericson's complaint
has been sitting at the Federal Election Commission
since last summer, well over 120 days, but
she can not afford to take her complaint to the
United States District Court in Washington, D.C.
and the only way it could get there would be if
other candidates for Federal Office "join"
her complaint by filing with her to the
United States District Court in Washington, D.C.
with a pro-bono attorney representing them.
How many Democratic Party candidates for
President of the United States of America
are now complaining about being excluded
from political candidate debates which are
partly funded by PBS, which receives federal
tax dollars, and therefore should not
exclude any candidate from debates?
www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/top-democratic-candidates-ask-dnc-change-debate-qualifying-rules
Could Democratic Party candidates for President of the United States, who are being excluded from political candidate debates by PBS, join a Vermont independent candidate who filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Vermont PBS for excluding her from 2018 political candidate debates even though she was on the official election ballot for the general election Nov. 6, 2018 in Vermont? Isn't the issue the same for all excluded candidates, that PBS is funded by tax dollars and therefore no candidate with ballot status, whether it is the primary election or the general election, should be excluded from any debates which are funded by PBS which is funded by taxpayer dollars?
Democratic Presidential candidates are complaining about debate exclusion by PBS News Hour & Politico.
What can be done?
Maybe they could "join" Cris Ericson's complaint to the Federal Election Commission,
which has not been resolved yet.
Cris Ericson was excluded from Vermont PBS
candidate debates in 2018 even though she was on the Nov. 6, 2018
Official Election Ballot in Vermont for United States Congress
House of Representatives (and for Governor of Vermont as allowed by Vermont laws).
PBS is involved in all of these candidate complaints of debate
exclusion for federal office, so even though Cris Ericson
is an independent candidate,
maybe they should all join Cris Ericson's complaint!
Cris Ericson complained to the Federal Election Commission
that Vermont PBS excluded her from candidate debates in 2018
even though she was on the Nov. 6, 2018 official Election Ballot.
The FEC is like a secret court
and the public can not know the outcome of the complaint
until it is settled. When the complaint is settled,
the public can search the outcome by searching
"closed enforcement matters" and entering
the "Matter Under Review" number: M.U.R. #7619
Confidentiality
www.fec.gov/legal-resources/enforcement/complaints-process/how-to-file-complaint-with-fec/
To protect the interests of those involved in a complaint,
the law requires that any Commission action on a MUR
be kept strictly confidential until the case is resolved.
These provisions do not, however, prevent a complainant or respondent
from disclosing the substance of the complaint itself
or the response to that complaint
or from engaging in conduct that leads to the publication
of information contained in the complaint.
Nevertheless, information about a Commission notification of findings
or about a Commission investigation may not be disclosed,
unless the respondent waives his or her right to confidentiality in writing.
Because the public has the right to know the outcome of any enforcement proceeding,
a redacted case file is made available to the public in the Press Office
and Office of Public Records within 30 days after the parties involved
have been notified that the entire case has been closed.
Closed case files are also available for review on the Commission's website.
Federal Election Commission | United States of America
The Federal Election Commission administers and enforces the laws
that govern the financing of elections for federal officethe
U.S. House, Senate and President.
Other election-related laws are not within the FEC's jurisdiction.
Any person may file a complaint with the Commission
if he or she believes a violation of the federal election campaign laws
or FEC regulations has occurred or is about to occur.
The Commission reviews every complaint filed.
If the Commission finds that a violation occurred,
possible outcomes can range from a letter reiterating compliance obligations
to a conciliation agreement, which may include a monetary civil penalty.
All FEC enforcement matters are kept confidential until they are resolved.
www.fec.gov/legal-resources/enforcement/complaints-process/how-to-file-complaint-with-fec/
Office of General Counsel
Federal Election Commission
1050 First Street, NE
Washington, DC 20463
www.fec.gov/legal-resources/enforcement/complaints-process/how-to-file-complaint-with-fec/
In order for the complaint to be considered complete and proper, it should clearly recite the facts
that show specific violations under the Commission's jurisdiction and clearly identify each person,
committee, group, or entity that is alleged to have committed a violation (the "respondent").
Citations to the law and regulations are not required, but the complaint should include any
documentation supporting the allegations and differentiate between statements based
on the complainant's personal knowledge and those based on information and belief.
Statements not based on personal knowledge should identify the source of the information.
