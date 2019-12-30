newswire article reporting united states actions & protests | political theory Did Your Favorite Democratic Party Candidate for President Get Excluded from Debates? author: Indy VT Could Democratic Party candidates for President of the United States of America, who have been excluded from debates jointly controlled by PBS, join the complaint of an independent candidate for U.S. Congress against Vermont PBS? Could Democratic Party candidates for President of the United States of America, who have been excluded from debates jointly controlled by PBS, join the complaint of an independent candidate for U.S. Congress against Vermont PBS?

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

WILL 2020 BRING FAIRNESS TO POLITICS?

I want all Democratic Party candidates for President of the

United States of America to sit up and pay attention because

you know that PBS is constantly asking for viewer donations,

and you know that PBS most likely contributes to the

manipulation of the

criteria for debate participation, so ask yourselves,

how many of their donations are from foreigners, and

how much influence do the foreigners have in the manipulation

of criteria for debate participation?

Isn't that foreign influence in our elections if

that is what is going on, even if it is a small part?

Cris Ericson filed her complaint to the Federal Election Commission

last summer 2019 before the Republican Commissioner resigned,

leaving the FEC without the necessary Quorum of four Commissioners

required to vote to send a complaint to the U.S. Attorney General

or to vote to dismiss a complaint or to vote to take action on a complaint.

The FEC has 120 days to take action on a complaint,

and if they do not do it within that time frame,

then the party complaining can take legal action

in the United States District Court in

Washington, D.C. if they want to. Otherwise, they

sit and wait for the Federal Election Commission

to take action one way or another.

The file cabinets at the FEC might be full of

complaints asking questions about

foreign influence in elections,

but they might not be heard right now

because there is no Quorum of four Commissioners

to vote on the complaints that might exist or

to vote to send them to the U.S. Attorney General.

Isn't it important right now to get any questions

about foreign influence in elections out for the

public to hear?

Cris Ericson's complaint

has been sitting at the Federal Election Commission

since last summer, well over 120 days, but

she can not afford to take her complaint to the

United States District Court in Washington, D.C.

and the only way it could get there would be if

other candidates for Federal Office "join"

her complaint by filing with her to the

United States District Court in Washington, D.C.

with a pro-bono attorney representing them.

How many Democratic Party candidates for

President of the United States of America

are now complaining about being excluded

from political candidate debates which are

partly funded by PBS, which receives federal

tax dollars, and therefore should not

exclude any candidate from debates?

www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/top-democratic-candidates-ask-dnc-change-debate-qualifying-rules

Could Democratic Party candidates for President of the United States, who are being excluded from political candidate debates by PBS, join a Vermont independent candidate who filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Vermont PBS for excluding her from 2018 political candidate debates even though she was on the official election ballot for the general election Nov. 6, 2018 in Vermont? Isn't the issue the same for all excluded candidates, that PBS is funded by tax dollars and therefore no candidate with ballot status, whether it is the primary election or the general election, should be excluded from any debates which are funded by PBS which is funded by taxpayer dollars?

Democratic Presidential candidates are complaining about debate exclusion by PBS News Hour & Politico.

What can be done?

Maybe they could "join" Cris Ericson's complaint to the Federal Election Commission,

which has not been resolved yet.

Cris Ericson was excluded from Vermont PBS

candidate debates in 2018 even though she was on the Nov. 6, 2018

Official Election Ballot in Vermont for United States Congress

House of Representatives (and for Governor of Vermont as allowed by Vermont laws).

PBS is involved in all of these candidate complaints of debate

exclusion for federal office, so even though Cris Ericson

is an independent candidate,

maybe they should all join Cris Ericson's complaint!

Cris Ericson complained to the Federal Election Commission

that Vermont PBS excluded her from candidate debates in 2018

even though she was on the Nov. 6, 2018 official Election Ballot.

The FEC is like a secret court

and the public can not know the outcome of the complaint

until it is settled. When the complaint is settled,

the public can search the outcome by searching

"closed enforcement matters" and entering

the "Matter Under Review" number: M.U.R. #7619

Confidentiality

www.fec.gov/legal-resources/enforcement/complaints-process/how-to-file-complaint-with-fec/

To protect the interests of those involved in a complaint,

the law requires that any Commission action on a MUR

be kept strictly confidential until the case is resolved.

These provisions do not, however, prevent a complainant or respondent

from disclosing the substance of the complaint itself

or the response to that complaint

or from engaging in conduct that leads to the publication

of information contained in the complaint.

Nevertheless, information about a Commission notification of findings

or about a Commission investigation may not be disclosed,

unless the respondent waives his or her right to confidentiality in writing.

Because the public has the right to know the outcome of any enforcement proceeding,

a redacted case file is made available to the public in the Press Office

and Office of Public Records within 30 days after the parties involved

have been notified that the entire case has been closed.

Closed case files are also available for review on the Commission's website.

Federal Election Commission | United States of America

The Federal Election Commission administers and enforces the laws

that govern the financing of elections for federal officethe

U.S. House, Senate and President.

Other election-related laws are not within the FEC's jurisdiction.

Any person may file a complaint with the Commission

if he or she believes a violation of the federal election campaign laws

or FEC regulations has occurred or is about to occur.

The Commission reviews every complaint filed.

If the Commission finds that a violation occurred,

possible outcomes can range from a letter reiterating compliance obligations

to a conciliation agreement, which may include a monetary civil penalty.

All FEC enforcement matters are kept confidential until they are resolved.

www.fec.gov/legal-resources/enforcement/complaints-process/how-to-file-complaint-with-fec/

Office of General Counsel

Federal Election Commission

1050 First Street, NE

Washington, DC 20463

www.fec.gov/legal-resources/enforcement/complaints-process/how-to-file-complaint-with-fec/

In order for the complaint to be considered complete and proper, it should clearly recite the facts

that show specific violations under the Commission's jurisdiction and clearly identify each person,

committee, group, or entity that is alleged to have committed a violation (the "respondent").

Citations to the law and regulations are not required, but the complaint should include any

documentation supporting the allegations and differentiate between statements based

on the complainant's personal knowledge and those based on information and belief.

Statements not based on personal knowledge should identify the source of the information.



