Debt-based economic model: Can the US dominate the global financial system forever?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMHQaxd5N-Q
Can the US dominate the global financial system forever? | Bottom Line
90,351 views Dec 11, 2019
Al Jazeera English
For someone who claimed he wanted to "freeze" the governmental budget of the United States and "get rid of" US debt, President Donald Trump shows no signs of reigning in his spending habits.
For 2019, Trump's budget added more than one trillion dollars of debt, pushing the total amount of debt over $20 trillion, roughly the same size as the GDP of the US.
But to most economists, these numbers are irrelevant. The US is still the economic engine of the world and still in full control over the flow of money worldwide.
The lack of concern for the national debt is on display this political season, where neither party has focused much energy on government spending during the election campaigns.
But what about the warning signs coming from other economists who see a different reality: less purchasing power for people, lower standards of living, and rising poverty around the world?
How about the rising opposition to the "Western liberal order" of the past 70 years in Western liberal countries? And if Washington continues to use sanctions against countries as a weapon, won't they try to create new financial systems to get around the restrictions?
Join Steve Clemons and his panel of experts in this conversation on the sustainability of today's US-dominated financial system.
Guests:
Edward Luce - US national editor for the Financial Times
Sandra Navidi - Author of Superhubs: How the Financial Elite and their Networks Rule Our World
Douglas Rediker - Former US representative to the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund and current member of the Geo-economic Global Agenda Council of the World Economic Forum
post-1980s-Reagan-Thatcher Financialization has replaced 'capitalism'
total debt levels and deficit spending of the past 30 years has eclipsed that of the past few centuries of Western civilization; while central banks, led by the U.S. dollar-based Federal Reserve continue to issue debt note fiat currency which perpetuates an utterly 100% fake global 'economy'.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Financialization
N.B. the ^ sections on *Financial turnover compared to gross domestic product (GDP), and *Futures markets
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derivative_(finance)
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438042.shtml
(Financialization documentary) The Money Deluge
(42:24) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6m49vNjEGs
Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For Third Time In 2019
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437872.shtml
US Federal Reserve Starts "Quantitative Easing Forever"
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437855.shtml
The Federal Reserve Has A Repo Problem. What's That?
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437842.shtml
Sen. Warren Grills Treasury Secretary Mnuchin On Federal Reserve Repo / Overnight Lending
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437851.shtml
Trump, while simultaneously calling for devaluation of the/a weaker U.S. dollar, is outspending Obama by enormous magnitude :
Late 2019 Economics: We've never seen anything like this. Not even under Obama
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437849.shtml
The Disaster Of Negative Interest Rates
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437810.shtml
The Silence On Wall Street's Dark Pools Is Deafening
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438027.shtml
IMF: Global economy, financial system on brink of disaster
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437837.shtml
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437838.shtml
The way out for a world economy hooked on debt? More debt
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438001.shtml