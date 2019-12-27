resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reposts global 27.Dec.2019 18:53
economic justice

Debt-based economic model: Can the US dominate the global financial system forever?

author: Al Jazeera | Bottom Line
(25:15)  http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMHQaxd5N-Q

Doug Rediker, former U.S. representative to IMF executive board :

[on global / IMF national debts and loans] "Borrowing has become a 'costless' exercise in recent decades, where we've seen that: no longer will countries borrow on the expectation that they will repay. They borrow on the expectation that they will refinance. And in a zero, or low, or negative interest rate environment, that's a costless exercise. You just borrow and, you're actually getting paid (in Germany's case) for the privilege of borrowing. So that's a great thing; but that's not necessarily going to last forever, in fact I would argue it's impossible to believe it's going to last forever. At some point, these low/absurdly low and negative interest rate borrowing costs are going to turn around. And since you're not borrowing on the basis of an ability to repay, rather on the ability to refinance, when those refinancing costs go up: where's the money coming from?"
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMHQaxd5N-Q

Can the US dominate the global financial system forever? | Bottom Line

90,351 views  Dec 11, 2019

Al Jazeera English

For someone who claimed he wanted to "freeze" the governmental budget of the United States and "get rid of" US debt, President Donald Trump shows no signs of reigning in his spending habits.

For 2019, Trump's budget added more than one trillion dollars of debt, pushing the total amount of debt over $20 trillion, roughly the same size as the GDP of the US.

But to most economists, these numbers are irrelevant. The US is still the economic engine of the world and still in full control over the flow of money worldwide.

The lack of concern for the national debt is on display this political season, where neither party has focused much energy on government spending during the election campaigns.

But what about the warning signs coming from other economists who see a different reality: less purchasing power for people, lower standards of living, and rising poverty around the world?

How about the rising opposition to the "Western liberal order" of the past 70 years in Western liberal countries? And if Washington continues to use sanctions against countries as a weapon, won't they try to create new financial systems to get around the restrictions?

Join Steve Clemons and his panel of experts in this conversation on the sustainability of today's US-dominated financial system.

Guests:
Edward Luce - US national editor for the Financial Times

Sandra Navidi - Author of Superhubs: How the Financial Elite and their Networks Rule Our World

Douglas Rediker - Former US representative to the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund and current member of the Geo-economic Global Agenda Council of the World Economic Forum


Category
News & Politics

homepage: homepage: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMHQaxd5N-Q

contribute to this article


Financialization, debt based fiat currency fueling global debt 27.Dec.2019 19:13
See Also link

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/437997.shtml#465064
post-1980s-Reagan-Thatcher Financialization has replaced 'capitalism' 
total debt levels and deficit spending of the past 30 years has eclipsed that of the past few centuries of Western civilization; while central banks, led by the U.S. dollar-based Federal Reserve continue to issue debt note fiat currency which perpetuates an utterly 100% fake global 'economy'.


 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Financialization
N.B. the ^ sections on *Financial turnover compared to gross domestic product (GDP), and *Futures markets

 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derivative_(finance)


 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438042.shtml
(Financialization documentary) The Money Deluge
(42:24)  http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6m49vNjEGs


Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For Third Time In 2019
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437872.shtml

US Federal Reserve Starts "Quantitative Easing Forever"
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437855.shtml

The Federal Reserve Has A Repo Problem. What's That?
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437842.shtml

Sen. Warren Grills Treasury Secretary Mnuchin On Federal Reserve Repo / Overnight Lending
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437851.shtml

Trump, while simultaneously calling for devaluation of the/a weaker U.S. dollar, is outspending Obama by enormous magnitude :
Late 2019 Economics: We've never seen anything like this. Not even under Obama
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437849.shtml

The Disaster Of Negative Interest Rates
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437810.shtml

The Silence On Wall Street's Dark Pools Is Deafening
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438027.shtml

IMF: Global economy, financial system on brink of disaster
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437837.shtml
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437838.shtml

The way out for a world economy hooked on debt? More debt
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/438001.shtml

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion