The claimants offered to enter into dispute resolution with the federal government but that offer was unaccepted and a neutral third party began the arbitration process. The federal government failed to appear for arbitration, according to Hudok. The arbitrator ruled in favor of Hudok, outside of any monetary settlements. The complainants were "issued an award for numerous contracted remedies and relief.
Elkins Inter-Mountain Publishes Bill of Peace 2020
https://www.dropbox.com/s/0jpd40sk9o7ru4q/7_PDFsam_21_The%20Inter-Mountain__A__.pdf?dl=0
Please look over this Treaty/Bill of Peace 2020 and consider opting into this before the 1st of Feb.
Or maybe you know someone that would wants or needs to have diplomatic immunity.
Diplomatic immunity(Freeman)
- There is to be an unconditional release and setting at Liberty of the beneficiaries.
- Beneficiaries, are as defined in the bill, all Americans that opt-in and includes their immediate family (minors).
- Any case past or present is void.
- Beneficiaries are to receive immediate and unconditional indemnification.
- Beneficiaries are to receive immediate and unconditional immunity.
- There is immediate issuance of necessary documentation of the indemnification and the immunity for the beneficiary.
- A return of all property and assets.
- All records and systems of records, other than the provided Diplomatic status, are to be expunged and destroyed.
- A land patent will be issued.
- An accounting and return the hidden trusts.
- Tax exempt for the rest of your natural life.
"USA Prepares" host Vincent Vanelli interviews Phil Hudok 11/8/2019
https://www.dropbox.com/s/cg6v0fj51ckcibp/USA%20Prepares%202019-11-08%20Vince%20Vanelli%20Interviews%20Phil%20Hudok.mp3?dl=0
TREATY OF PEACE 2020: What every U.S. Citizen needs to know and respond to asap!
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=129005
What is Treaty of Peace 2020?
https://www.dropbox.com/s/akl35dw5jcyakwo/What%20is%20Treaty%20of%20Peace%202020%20Locked.pdf?dl=0
Hudok.info - Government of, by and for corporations in default and dishonor!
http://www.hudok.info/
Congressional Private Side Enforcement Bill (Settlement Action Begins mid February)
https://www.dropbox.com/s/ik35ajppgr4cefv/Remedy%20Relief%20Locked.pdf?dl=0
Opt in Document
link to hudok.info
https://www.dropbox.com/s/uk8m0m9js10lswc/Acceptance%20and%20Disclaimer%2012_25_19%20locked.pdf?dl=0
You are opting in on Contract J3:16fGsltwthghobS for which an arbitration award has been issued.
Read and follow the procedures below that are also found on page two of the Opt-In document.
1. After <Get Document> Click [Open] box top-right. Download and then print the two page document.
2. Print in requested information. Sign both Signature lines. Initial bottom-right corner of both pages.
3. Scan both pages into a pdf document. Email the scanned pdf doc. to treaty.of.peace2020@gmail.com
4. Mail both pages to the following address to be received by Phillip on or before February 1, 2020
Phillip Hudok
15958 Seneca Trail
Huttonsville, W.Va. 26273
Note: Email and physical mail must be received by February 1, 2020.
Note: The emailed pdf is necessary for Opt-In