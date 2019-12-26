resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 26.Dec.2019 16:42
imperialism & war | media criticism

The Shortwave Report 12/27/19 Listen Globally!

author: Dan Roberts        e-mail:e-mail: outfarpress@saber.net
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK World Radio Japan, Spanish National Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba.
Dear Radio Friend,
This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, Spanish National Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba
 http://www.outfarpress.com/swr191227.mp3 or www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

From JAPAN- The UN Secretary General Guterres said 2019 was a year of hope despite widespread crises, because of the mobilization of young people around climate change and other issues. Japanese PM Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held talks on North Korea, disputed islands, and a free trade agreement. A US made Hawk surveillance drone arrived at a S Korean military base, worrying N Korea. Russian FM Lavrov expressed concern over a US plan to deploy intermediate range missiles in Japan. Indian PM Modi has attempted to justify a new citizenship bill that blocks immigrants who are Muslim, which has led to nationwide protests.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes begins with a report on the European Court of Justice ruling that imprisoned Catalan leader Oriol Junqueras had immunity when he was found guilty of sedition for involvement in a referendum to separate the region from Spain. Five unnamed people receive death sentences in Saudi Arabia for the murder of dissident journalist Khashoggi. Many murders have been taking place among prisoners in Honduran jails, mostly between rival drug gangs. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern. President Hernandez declared a state of emergency, but human rights group allege that the armed forces and police are responsible for the guns and other weapons being used in the murders. Hernandez became president after a coup in 2013- his brother was recently convicted in US courts of drug trafficking to the US and the president named as a co-conspirator. Trump and the US military are firm backers of the Honduran president. Former president Zelaya says that the US has nearly complete control of the country.

From CUBA- The French government again condemned the Helms-Burton Act which blocks investment in Cuba. Ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales in exile in Argentina will be met there by leaders his party- back in Bolivia the new leaders are persecuting members of Evo's Movement Toward Socialism. In Venezuela a military unit was attacked by mercenaries working for the opposition, who have a base in Peru and additional support from Brazil.

The latest Shortwave Report (December 27) is up at the website  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom
(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB}  http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-
 http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097

links for this week's edition-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/swr191227.mp3 > (33 MB) HIGHEST QUALITY
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_12_27_19.mp3 > (13 MB) Broadcast Quality
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_12_27_19_24.mp3 > (6 MB) Slow Modem streaming
Website Page-
<  http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"We must reconstitute the natural world as the true terrain of politics. We must draw our standards from our natural world, heedless of ridicule, and reaffirm its denied validity. We must honor with the humility of the wise the bounds of that natural world and the mystery which lies beyond them, admitting that there is something in the order of being which evidently exceeds all our competence."
--Vaclav Havel

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

homepage: homepage: http://www.outfarpress.com
phone: phone: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490
address: address: PO Box 1162 Willits CA 95490

