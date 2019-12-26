newswire article reporting united states government The Pentagon Warns of Dangers of DNA Collection author: John Jacob The Pentagon has warned of the dangers of uncontrolled DNA data, yet the JBLM Anti-Terrorism Office is entering DNA profiles into Intelink Databases. DOD DNA Memo The Pentagon published a memo on 20 DEC 2019 warning Soldiers not to use DNA testing, from companies like Ancestry.com or 23andMe.com, citing security risk from uncontrolled use of DNA data.



If control of DNA data is such a security issue, WHY IS THE JBLM ANTI-TERRORISM OFFICE (JBLMATO) ENTERING DNA INFORMATION INTO INTELINK DATABASES?



For the past several months, there has been a notice repeatedly posted throughout the community stating that the JBLMATO is conducting surveillance of civilian locations and that the JBLM Evidence Technician enters DNA evidence (DNA profiles) into databases on Intelink. Apparently the Pentagon is now warning of a security threat to Soldiers from the type of uncontrolled use of DNA data that the JBLMATO has been doing to the civilian community for months.



Intelink is NOT a place for DNA data to be stored, and the JBLMATO certainly has no lawful authority to conduct surveillance of the civilian community or enter DNA information into any database.



We asked the JBLMATO about this, but they just said that they could not comment about on-going JBLM intelligence collection operations in the civilian community.



Why is the JBLM conducting "intelligence collection operations" targeting the civilian community? contribute to this article add comment to discussion