newswire article questions oregon & cascadia gender & sexuality What surgery is done for nonbinary XY? author: Student Top surgery is done for nonbinary XX, but what is normally done if a nonbinary XY wants that change? Is surgery available under the Oregon Health Plan for nonbinary persons born with a penis and scrotum and testicles, who wish to have the change? As a percentage of the population that fits in that category, how many persons want to, or are able to actually get the removal done?