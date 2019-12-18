feature article reporting portland metro community building | human & civil rights Video: Emily G. Gottfried Human Rights Awards - Portland Or 12.11.19 The Portland Human Rights Commission annual awards honors community human rights champions who work to eliminate discrimination and bigotry; strengthen inter-group relationships; and foster greater understanding, inclusion, and justice for those who live, work, study, worship, travel and play in the city of Portland.



https://youtu.be/xUw2Yi-NR_M [video 57 minutes]



The Portland Human Rights Commission held their Emily G. Gottfried Human Rights Awards on 12.11.19 at the Tiffany Center in Portland Oregon. It included a lunch buffet and the award ceremony for three categories in 2019 (Lifetime Achievement, Emerging Leader, and Outstanding Organization.) This event was free and open to the public. read more>>