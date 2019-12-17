newswire article reposts global economic justice (Financialization documentary) The Money Deluge: How The Rich Get Richer author: Deutsche Welle (42:24) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6m49vNjEGs



The Money Deluge: How the Rich get Richer



 European zero interest rates and how it impacts ordinary citizen savers.

 Global economy awash in, 'avalanched' with "cheap money" in ever-increasing quantities.

 Central banks (European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Federal Reserve)  i.e. the nation-state currency-issuing entities  buying up all debt and bond market assets, globally.

 Real estate wheeled-dealed, bought out and jacking up of housing costs/prices by masked financial entities with no relation to native residents or economy, in locales across the world.

 German bank advisor to her client (about his own money in his savings account) : "Since you're earning almost no interest we have to see where we can generate a return."

 Large transnational corporations wheeling-dealing multi-billion Euro/dollar takeover and repurchase agreements (which without such freely-available central bank-pumped money would never come to fruition) buoyed by ultra-low interest rates.

 Trump administration (in only 3 years)  with the Federal Reserve as fiat money-creation spearhead  has outspent, and increased deficit spending and U.S. national debt amounts of the Obama adminstration era by vast orders of magnitude.

 Debt- and loan-based economic model upon which not only private corporations but also banks, governments and citizens are utterly dependent  and part of an ever-inflating gigantic bubble.

 Zurich (Switzerland) citizen : "I'm a former banker, now retired. I can't say that with pride anymore. They're casinos now."

 a YouTube user comment : " If watching this in 2017 was scary try watching it in 2019 lol " http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6m49vNjEGs



3,231,152 views  Jul 5, 2017



Exploding real estate prices, zero interest rate and a rising stock market - the rich are getting richer. What danger lies in wait for average citizens? For years, the world's central banks have been pursuing a policy of cheap money. The first and foremost is the ECB (European Central Bank), which buys bad stocks and bonds to save banks, tries to fuel economic growth and props up states that are in debt. But what relieves state budgets to the tune of hundreds of billions annoys savers: interest rates are close to zero. The fiscal policies of the central banks are causing an uncontrolled global deluge of money. Experts are warning of new bubbles. In real estate, for example: it's not just in German cities that prices are shooting up. In London, a one-bed apartment can easily cost more than a million Euro. More and more money is moving away from the real economy and into the speculative field. Highly complex financial bets are taking place in the global casino - gambling without checks and balances. The winners are set from the start: in Germany and around the world, the rich just get richer.



Professor Max Otte says: "This flood of money has caused a dangerous redistribution. Those who have, get more." But with low interest rates, any money in savings accounts just melts away. Those with debts can be happy. But big companies that want to swallow up others are also happy: they can borrow cheap money for their acquisitions. Coupled with the liberalization of the financial markets, money deals have become detached from the real economy. But it's not just the banks that need a constant source of new, cheap money today. So do states. They need it to keep a grip on their mountains of debt. It's a kind of snowball system. What happens to our money? Is a new crisis looming? The film 'The Money Deluge' casts a new and surprising light on our money in these times of zero interest rates.



