newswire article reposts united states economic justice TRUMP [to Federal Reserve]: More Easy Money Please... IN YOUR FACE. author: marketreport TRUMP: More Easy Money Please... IN YOUR FACE. By Gregory Mannarino



marketreport (72) in money  11 hours ago (edited)



And here he goes! The Tweeter and Chief begging for more easy money from the Fed. to prop up HIS economy in free fall. HERE AGAIN! Impossible to make this stuff up.. but here it is.. wow.



-----

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump  Dec 17, 2019

Would be sooo great if the Fed would further lower interest rates and

quantitative ease. The Dollar is very strong against other currencies and

there is almost no inflation. This is the time to do it. Exports would zoom!

-----



Its pathetic to see a sitting US President, (DJT), beg his central bank to print cash out of thin air and buy epic sums of debt simply to pump the stock market higher.. Another sad day for America..



Below.... Here is a tweet from DJT before he was compromised in 2012...



-----

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump  Sep 14, 2012

QE3 is going to further sink the dollar into oblivion. Creates artificial

numbers for short term market gains. (cont) tl.gd/j9pbcu

----- To those who DO NOT UNDERSTAND CENTRAL BANKING.. The MORE debt a central bank issues the STRONGER they become.. There are some who believe that DJT plan is to cause the Fed. To issue more debt to "bring it down." This concept is LAUGHABLE.. A CB product is debt, PERIOD. Their final solution IS to issue MORE debt, to be the lenders and buyers of LAST RESORT.. and they are well on their way.. when you have a President, DJT< calling for rate cuts and more QE, it COULD NOT MAKE THE FED HAPPIER! He, DJT, is directly supporting the agenda of The Fed... WAKE UP! LEARN HOW CENTRAL BANKING WORKS! And Even after reading this there will be those, so blinded, that they will STILL believe, because they must, that DJT is going to bring down The Fed.. Its incredible... contribute to this article

