resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reposts united states 17.Dec.2019 18:52
economic justice

TRUMP [to Federal Reserve]: More Easy Money Please... IN YOUR FACE.

author: marketreport
TRUMP: More Easy Money Please... IN YOUR FACE. By Gregory Mannarino

marketreport (72) in money  11 hours ago (edited)

And here he goes! The Tweeter and Chief begging for more easy money from the Fed. to prop up HIS economy in free fall. HERE AGAIN! Impossible to make this stuff up.. but here it is.. wow.

-----
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump  Dec 17, 2019
Would be sooo great if the Fed would further lower interest rates and
quantitative ease. The Dollar is very strong against other currencies and
there is almost no inflation. This is the time to do it. Exports would zoom!
-----

Its pathetic to see a sitting US President, (DJT), beg his central bank to print cash out of thin air and buy epic sums of debt simply to pump the stock market higher.. Another sad day for America..

Below.... Here is a tweet from DJT before he was compromised in 2012...

-----
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump  Sep 14, 2012
QE3 is going to further sink the dollar into oblivion. Creates artificial
numbers for short term market gains. (cont) tl.gd/j9pbcu
-----
To those who DO NOT UNDERSTAND CENTRAL BANKING.. The MORE debt a central bank issues the STRONGER they become.. There are some who believe that DJT plan is to cause the Fed. To issue more debt to "bring it down." This concept is LAUGHABLE.. A CB product is debt, PERIOD. Their final solution IS to issue MORE debt, to be the lenders and buyers of LAST RESORT.. and they are well on their way.. when you have a President, DJT< calling for rate cuts and more QE, it COULD NOT MAKE THE FED HAPPIER! He, DJT, is directly supporting the agenda of The Fed... WAKE UP! LEARN HOW CENTRAL BANKING WORKS! And Even after reading this there will be those, so blinded, that they will STILL believe, because they must, that DJT is going to bring down The Fed.. Its incredible...

homepage: homepage: http://steemit.com/money/@marketreport/trump-more-easy-money-please-in-your-face-by-gregory-mannarino

contribute to this article


Financialization, debt-based economic model, print more fiat money 17.Dec.2019 19:18
_ link

post-1980s-Reagan-Thatcher Financialization has replaced 'capitalism' 
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/12/437997.shtml#465064


Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For Third Time In 2019
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437872.shtml

US Federal Reserve Starts "Quantitative Easing Forever"
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437855.shtml

The Federal Reserve Has A Repo Problem. What's That?
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437842.shtml

Sen. Warren Grills Treasury Secretary Mnuchin On Federal Reserve Repo / Overnight Lending
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437851.shtml

Trump, while simultaneously calling for devaluation of the/a weaker U.S. dollar, is outspending Obama by enormous magnitude :
Late 2019 Economics: We've never seen anything like this. Not even under Obama
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437849.shtml

The Disaster Of Negative Interest Rates
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2019/10/437810.shtml

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion