TRUMP [to Federal Reserve]: More Easy Money Please... IN YOUR FACE.

To those who DO NOT UNDERSTAND CENTRAL BANKING.. The MORE debt a central bank issues the STRONGER they become.. There are some who believe that DJT plan is to cause the Fed. To issue more debt to "bring it down." This concept is LAUGHABLE.. A CB product is debt, PERIOD. Their final solution IS to issue MORE debt, to be the lenders and buyers of LAST RESORT.. and they are well on their way.. when you have a President, DJT< calling for rate cuts and more QE, it COULD NOT MAKE THE FED HAPPIER! He, DJT, is directly supporting the agenda of The Fed... WAKE UP! LEARN HOW CENTRAL BANKING WORKS! And Even after reading this there will be those, so blinded, that they will STILL believe, because they must, that DJT is going to bring down The Fed.. Its incredible...
