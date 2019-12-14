newswire article commentary united states alternative media | corporate dominance In The Pay of FoundationsPart 23 author: Bob A. Feldman How U.S. power elite and liberal establishment foundations fund a "parallel left" media network of left media journalists and gatekeepers. Forty years before the Schumann Foundation/Schumann Center for Media and Democracy foundation gave its first $25,000 [equal to over $33,000 in 2018] grant to Democracy Now! "to fund Special 2004 election coverage for Democracy Now!,", the FBI apparently spied on civil rights Movement demonstrators at the 1964 Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City and then, ironically, reported back to longtime Schumann Foundation president Bill Moyerswho was then LBJ's 30-year-old Special Assistant to the President in the White House. According, for example, to an Aug. 29, 1964 memo to FBI Assistant Director John Mohr, which appeared in From The Secret Files of J. Edgar Hoover (edited by Arthur Theoharis) from FBI Assistant Director Cartha DeLoach:



"By means of informant coverage, by use of various confidential techniques,... by infiltration of key groups through use of undercover agents and through utilization of agents using appropriate cover as reporters, we were able to keep the White House fully apprised of all major developments during the Convention's course... Through our highly confidential coverage of... Martin Luther King... together with similar coverage we established on the headquarters of CORE-SNCC, we were in a position to advise the White House in advance of all plans made by these two sources... I kept... MOYERS constantly advised by telephone of minute by minute developments... "



On Sept. 10, 1964, then-FBI Assistant Director DeLoach also wrote a personal letter to Democracy Now! funder Moyers (a copy of which is in the Lyndon Baines Johnson Library) which stated:



"Thank you for your very thoughtful and generous note concerning our operation in Atlantic City. Please be assured that it was a pleasure and privilege to be able to be of assistance... I think everything worked out well, and I'm certainly glad that we were able to come through with vital tidbits from time to time which were of assistance to you... You know you have only to call on us when a similar situation arises... "'



And as Aquarian Weekly noted in its Oct. 30, 1996 issue, Moyers apparently also used the FBI in a politically partisan way during the 1964 U.S. presidential campaign, when the Democracy Now! funder was LBJ's special assistant. According, for example, to Victor Laskey's It Didn't Start With Watergate book:



"Another piece of skullduggery in which Moyers was involved occurred two weeks before Election Day. As special assistant to the President he ordered the FBI to run a name check on numerous members of [1964 GOP presidential candidate Barry] Goldwater's campaign and Senate staffers... What the President was looking for, Moyers told the FBI, was information about `fags'... on the Arizonan's staff... The FBI, which had no right to do so, did conduct inquiries into the bedroom proclivities of the Goldwater staffers... "



The same book also noted that "according to a staff report of the Senate Intelligence Committee released in 1976, it was none other than Bill Moyers... who `expressly approved' the circulation within the Executive Branch of a secret FBI report on King."



But in late January 1967, Democracy Now! funder Moyers finally left his position as Johnson White House Press Secretary and LBJ's Special Assistant to work as the Publisher-Manager of Guggenheim Dynasty member Harry Guggenheim's Newsday corporate media newspaper for a few years. The son of the organizer of the `Alaska Syndicate' that destroyed some of Alaska's earth, Multi-Millionaire Harry Guggenheim had used a small portion of the Guggenheim Dynasty's fortune he had inherited to purchase a suburban Long Island newspaper in 1940 for his third wife, Alicia Patterson-Guggenheim, to operate under the name of Newsday.



After his much younger wife died in 1963, however, the then-73-year-old Harry Guggenheim began to play a more active daily editorial role in running Newsday and began to search for a male heir for both his share of the Guggenheim fortune and his newspaper, in the event of his own death; and in 1967 this member of the Guggenheim dynasty decided that Democracy Now! funder Moyers should succeed him as Newsday owner and inherit much of his $50 million [equal to over $374 million in 2018] share of the Guggenheim fortune.



According to David Halberstam's The Powers That Be book, "Bill Moyers had always, first with Lyndon Johnson, then with Harry Guggenheim, shown an ability to charm older men... " So Moyers was then brought into the Newsday editorial office as publisher to run the newspaper for Harry Guggenheim for a few years.



But Harry Guggenheim, being a Republican, eventually changed his mind about letting the former Democratic Party political operative Moyers be his heir; and, instead, Guggenheim decided in May 1970, less than a year before his death in January 1971, to sell his Newsday newspaper to the Los Angeles, California-based Times-Mirror media conglomerate, that was then owned by the Chandler Dynasty family.



Consequently, Democracy Now! funder Moyers then began working for both the CBS corporate media conglomerate's news department and the U.S. power elite's foundation, government and corporate-funded Public Broadcasting Service [PBS], during the 1970s and 1980s.



After leaving CBS in 1986, however, Moyers was mostly then just seen on U.S. television hosting the programs that his U.S. power elite foundation-funded Public Affairs Television Inc. media firm produced for foundation, corporate or U.S. government-funded PBS-affiliated television stations to broadcast; and after 1991 LBJ's former Vietnam Era White House Special Assistant and White House Press Secretary also was the president of the Schumann Foundation/Center for Media and Democracy--which some Schumann family members had established with the millions they inherited from an IBM founder and former president of the General Motors Acceptance Corporation.



In an article, titled "Journalistic Foundations," that Michael Getler posted on the internet on Jul. 20, 2009, Getler noted that, according to a Schumann Center for Media and Democracy foundation spokesperson and "Moyers deputy," Moyers met the Schumann family members in 1986 "when the then president of the Florence and John Schumann Foundation, Bill Mullins, read in the New York Times that Moyers was leaving CBS News to start his own independent production company to create programs for public broadcasting." According to the same Moyers deputy and Schumann Center for Media and Democracy spokesperson:



"Mullins introduced him to the Schumanns who then made a large grant to help launch the operation. Over the next three years Bill made periodic reports in person to the Schumann Board. In 1991... when... Mullins suddenly was stricken with a... cancer that took his life in six months, the family asked Bill to succeed him even while continuing his journalism... .It would have been inappropriate for the Foundation he was then running to support his own work on the air. Since assuming the presidency at the Foundation, no Schumann funds have ever been used for Bill's own journalism or for any PAT [Public Affairs Television] programming."



But in 1998 Public Affairs Television CEO and Democracy Now! funder Moyers was paid a total annual compensation of over $104,000 [equal to over $158,000 in 2018] by the Schumann Foundation/Schumann Center for Media and Democracy for serving as its part-time President; and Democracy Now! funder Moyer's son, John Moyers, also was being paid a total annual compensation exceeding $100,000 by the Schumann Foundation for being its executive director--at the same time Moyers' son also utilized Schumann Foundation grant money to fund the TomPaine.com parallel left media website project of the Florence Fund of which he also was the executive director.



So although "no Schumann funds" may "have ever been used for" Moyers' "own journalism" or to help directly fund his Public Affairs Television media firm since 1991, Schumann funds from longtime Schumann Center for Media and Democracy President Moyers' foundation were used to fund the TomPaine.com media project and journalism work of Democracy Now! funder Moyers' son, John Moyers. According, for example, to Michael Gellert's 2009 article on journalism foundations:



"... In 2004, according to IRS filings, the Schumann Center sponsored a grant of $2 million to The Florence Fund "to support the TomPaine.com project and operating costs. Balance of $1.5 million was rescinded on May 18, 2004." TomPaine.com was founded in 1999 by John Moyers, Bill's son, and he left in 2003, before the 2004 Schumann grant. But the Florence and John Schumann Foundation, which was the Center's earlier name, also supported TomPaine.com with an earlier $2.5 million grant via The Florence Fund in 2001, according to IRS records."



As the Moyers deputy and Schumann Center for Media and Democracy spokesperson also noted:



"John Moyers was the program officer at Schumann when it was the Florence and John Schumann Foundation. The two brothers, Ford and Robert Schumann, had a special affinity for John, having met him when he proposed an environmental series for NPR which they funded (that's how he came to work for the Foundation later.) When John Moyers then proposed to them creating a web operation based in Washington as an independent operation, they agreed. Bill... was pleased with their decision. They formed a new entity called the Florence Fund... with John as its publisher and editor. Bill... was very proud when John Moyers... received the Herblock Award for... journalism at an occasion in Washington at which Bill was asked to speak. After five years...John... resigned to return to Vermont where he is... in business. He has twice declined the Schumann brothers' invitation to take over the Schumann Center as Bill's successor because he prefers his life in Vermont." (end of part 23) contribute to this article add comment to discussion