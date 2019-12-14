newswire article reporting portland metro community building | human & civil rights Video: Emily G. Gottfried Human Rights Awards - Portland Or 12.11.19 e-mail: author: joe anybodye-mail: iam@joeanybody.com The Portland Human Rights Commission annual awards honors community human rights champions who work to eliminate discrimination and bigotry; strengthen inter-group relationships; and foster greater understanding, inclusion, and justice for those who live, work, study, worship, travel and play in the city of Portland. https://youtu.be/xUw2Yi-NR_M [video 57 minutes]



The Portland Human Rights Commission held their Emily G. Gottfried Human Rights Awards on 12.11.19 at the Tiffany Center in Portland Oregon. It included a lunch buffet and the award ceremony for three categories in 2019 (Lifetime Achievement, Emerging Leader, and Outstanding Organization.) This event was free and open to the public.



*Outstanding Organization:

Q Center



*Emerging Leader:

Mariotta Gary-Smith:



*Lifetime Achievement:

Djimet Dogo



Community leader and Human Rights Commissioner, Emily G. Gottfried, championed and organized the first Portland Human Rights Awards luncheon in 2013. Sadly, we lost her soon afterward. In 2014, the awards were renamed in Emily's honor.



The awards honor community human rights champions who work to eliminate discrimination and bigotry; strengthen inter-group relationships; and foster greater understanding, inclusion, and justice for those who live, work, study, worship, travel and play in the city of Portland. The categories are: Lifetime Achievement, Emerging Leader, and Outstanding Organization.



Portland Human Rights Commission Website: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/oehr/62221



"Emily G. Gottfried Human Rights Awards - Portland Or 12.11.19"



Watch on YouTube --> https://youtu.be/xUw2Yi-NR_M

Watch on YouTube --> https://youtu.be/xUw2Yi-NR_M

Download or Watch on Archive (dot) org --> https://archive.org/details/hrcawards12.11.19