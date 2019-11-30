feature article reporting portland metro actions & protests | economic justice No Fair is Fair This was my first protest I have been to in a long time. I went cause of what is happening around the world right now and a new class consciousness emerging we have not had a class consciousness in this country in a long time. When I arrived there were a few young people dressed in black standing on the edge of pioneer square. After a few minutes more continued to arrive I would say a few dozen came. One participant asked me if I had a mask I said I did and thanked them for their concern. There was some right wing agitators and trolls but many people came up and asked me what was happening and I told them the best I could, but they needed to talk to the Youth Liberation Front. Seriously a great group of youth dedicated and passionate. After being there for a while I had to leave afterwards they marched on trimet and took free ride.



