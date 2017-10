I've been writing a lot about this on my blog. Suffice to say, the LVPD and the Mainstream Media keep changing their timeline, the number of guns involved, and what happened on the 32nd floor.



They keep changing their story on Vegas shooting

... and now it's stretched beyond belief!

https://jpaulson.blogspot.com/2017/10/they-keep-changing-their-story-on-vegas.html



https://jpaulson.blogspot.com/2017/10/updates-on-vegas-shooting.html