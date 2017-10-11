Las Vegas Event Compared to 2001 Amerithrax Operation by CIA - Vegas Investigation Part 1

|
Rumsfeld helped sell anthrax and bubonic plague to Saddam
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2003/01/39767.shtml
(interview) 9/11: Graeme MacQueen Reveals The 2001 Anthrax Deception
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2014/09/428244.shtml
Oswald And Atta: Erratic, Protected, And Seeking Attention
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2015/02/429228.shtml
Has 9/11 Been Forgotten?
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/06/434808.shtml
Now We Know: The Anthrax Attacks Were an Inside Job
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2008/08/378085.shtml
Anthrax is the smoking gun - and you're cutting it out
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2005/05/316874.shtml
Ivins/Anthrax Scandal explained by Wayne Madsen
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2008/08/378054.shtml