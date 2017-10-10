resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts united states 10.Oct.2017 19:59
police / legal

April Fool! _**NOPE.**_ Burglars Target Las Vegas Shooter's Reno Home

author: _
NSA, FBI, DHS, Reno PD .... who needs 'em when "neighborhood burglars" (lol) can bust in to the home of the deadliest mass shooting murderer in American history.

That's some mighty fine police work :
_____________________

The Las Vegas shooter's home in Northern Nevada was broken into over the weekend, police confirmed Tuesday.

Reno's Somersett neighborhood, part of a Del Webb retirement community, has been in the spotlight since Stephen Paddock opened fire Oct. 1 from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay resort onto the crowd of concertgoers below, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds before killing himself. Paddock, 64, purchased the small tan and brown home in June 2013 and lived there with his girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

The break-in occurred through the front door, said Officer Tim Broadway of the Reno Police Department. Detectives do not yet know the number of suspects involved.
_____________________
Burglars target Las Vegas shooter's Reno home

USA Today NetworkSarah Litz, Reno (Nev.) Gazette-Journal Published 7:51 p.m. ET Oct. 10, 2017 | Updated 8:04 p.m. ET Oct. 10, 2017

---
Police in Mesquite, Nevada blocked off streets in an upscale retirement community as they searched through the home Monday of Stephen Paddock _ the man police say fired on a crowd of Las Vegas concert goers, killing at least 59 people. (Oct. 2) AP
101117Paddock-s-Reno-House-1.JPG
(Photo: Reno (Nev.) Gazette-Journal)
---

RENO, Nev.  The Las Vegas shooter's home in Northern Nevada was broken into over the weekend, police confirmed Tuesday.

Reno's Somersett neighborhood, part of a Del Webb retirement community, has been in the spotlight since Stephen Paddock opened fire Oct. 1 from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay resort onto the crowd of concertgoers below, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds before killing himself. Paddock, 64, purchased the small tan and brown home in June 2013 and lived there with his girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

The break-in occurred through the front door, said Officer Tim Broadway of the Reno Police Department. Detectives do not yet know the number of suspects involved.

They also were not aware of anything taken or any damage, he said. The FBI, which was notified immediately, and Reno police are working to make sure no further incidents occur.

On Oct. 3, federal and local agencies swarmed Paddock's Reno home and found five handguns, two shotguns, numerous electronic devices and a "plethora of ammunition," Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. Weapons, explosives and electronic devices also were found in the home that Paddock bought in January 2015 in another Del Webb retirement community in Mesquite, Nev., about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Paddock also purchased a home in April 2013 in a retirement community in Melbourne, Fla., called Heritage Isle. He sold it in May 2015 to escape the state's humidity and be closer to casinos that allowed him to indulge in his high-stakes poker playing, his brother, Eric Paddock, has told reporters.


In a Monday news conference, Lombardo confirmed that FBI and behavioral analysis agents were revisiting Paddock's properties including his Reno home.

"Is the FBI along with LVMPD revisiting the personal property of the suspect? Yes, that is accurate along with the behavioral analysis detectives," Lombardo said answering a reporter's question. "They are also present and maybe we can discern additional evidence as a result of that revisit."

homepage: homepage: http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/10/10/las-vegas-shooter-reno-home/752243001/

