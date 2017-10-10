feature article reporting portland metro actions & protests | human & civil rights Modern Day Slavery 1 dollar is slavery no matter how you slice it!



Modern Day Slaves!!!



There seems to be a concept in corrections that we can use our inmate population as slaves. Inmates are excluded from coverage under Oregon's minimum wage laws and that creates an opportunity for evil people to pay them 1 dollar a day for 8 hrs work. It gets worse, the State of Washington is suing a corporation who runs 40 immigration detention centers, at least one being in their state because the corporation is doing the same thing, paying their charges 1 dollar per day. I testified, not just once, but a number of times at the Multnomah County Board Meetings against this and told Sheriff Mike Reese that he was a "Fascist Punk" for sending crews out to clean up homeless/houseless camps and paying them 1 dollar a day. He may be on legal ground, that is up to the courts, but not on moral grounds and I need help fighting this injustice. The local news media are too stupid or just can't take this issue on for some reason. Can I get a yell from you that says "No Slave Labor in Multnomah County?" Can anyone help us fight this by taking direct action against this abomination? read more>>