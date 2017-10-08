resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting united states 08.Oct.2017 17:57
police / legal | political theory

More Details On Vegas Massacre/Terrorist Attack

author: OD
It's been one week since the terrorist attack in Las Vegas. More details have emerged from Sunday night's deadly massacre in Las Vegas.
Brief recap: On Sunday October 1st 2017 64 year old Stephen Paddock fired upon 22,000 attendees at a Country music concert in Las Vegas, NV. 58 people were murdered, and at least 527 were wounded. Paddock was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel, which overlooked a grassy open field where the concert was being held. Paddock smashed out one of the windows of his 32 floor room, which he used as his vantage point. The barrage went on for between nine to ten minutes. When cops finally located and broke into the assailant's room, Paddock was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot. He was surrounded by 23 semi-automatic assault rifles, several of which had been modified for rapid fire (essentially, turning them into fully-auto machine guns). Even more guns, explosive material, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were found in his vehicle and home in Mesquite, NV (located 80 miles from Vegas). Sunday's terrorist attack has been characterized as the worst mass shooting in American history, if you don't count Wounded Knee, the Colfax Massacre, Black Wall Street, etc.

There still seems to be no known motive for what set Paddock off - other than narcissistic psychopathy. This seems to be a psychological trait in most White men of Paddock's stature. Here's
what is known. His girlfriend Marilou Danley is very much alive. Paddock sent her away to her native Philippines two weeks prior to Sunday's massacre (an American of Filipino decent, Danley also has Australian citizenship). Initially considered a 'person of interest', Danley has since been considered to have had no involvement nor prior knowledge of her boyfriend's murderous intentions. While in The Philippines, Paddock reportedly wired $100,000 to her, supposedly to buy a house for her family. Danley flew back into the U.S. Wednesday via LAX, where FBI agents eagerly awaited her return. But so far, even the psychopath's girlfriend seemed unable to provide much insight into Paddock's motives. Meanwhile, the usual suspect cretins have wasted no time taking advantage of this horrifying event. As mentioned in the previous entry, 4Chan's jobless, unwashed Alt-Reich troll army immediately started spreading false news about the massacre. It quickly became a scandal which engulfed Google, as its algorithm picked up on the disinfo. campaign, bumping links to 4Chan's /pol/ as well as other far-right/conspiracy sites to the top of Google's search engine.

Not that mainstream media fared much better. With no Muslim boogie men or Black "thugs" to pin the blame on, over-paid pundits on CNN, FOX, MSNBC, etc. struggled to define an unprecedented tragedy brought on by a wealthy White man with no criminal history. As if most of these mass murders aren't caused by straight White males of privilege. Ever careful to avoid the word 'terrorism', talking heads on major news networks devolved into partisan screaming matches over gun control.

And speaking of gun control, White supremacist terrorist group the National Rifle Association once again found itself in the glare of national scrutiny, following yet another horrendous bloodbath. Predictably, the NRA reiterated its trademark proclamations that White men all Americans be allowed to carry damn-near every weapon of mass destruction that they wish. However, in a slight twist, the NRA did concede that a review of some gun modification devices was in order. These so-called devices, or "bumper stocks" allow for more rapid fire. Essentially, they are a [not illegal] work-a-round assault weapons bans, which convert semi-automatic rifles into fully-automatic machine guns. At least three of the guns found in Paddock's hotel room were equipped with these bumper stocks.

As of now, no solid motive for Paddock's terrorist rampage has been forthcoming.

homepage: homepage: http://officerdowntp.blogspot.com/2017/10/more-details-on-vegas-massacreterrorist_8.html

'OD'  jobless, unwashed misogynist troll army of 1, right here on PDX IMC. 08.Oct.2017 18:14
The poster of ^^ this "article" (not really...)
to Portland Indy's newswire, username 'OD' is a documented misogynist, advocate of violence including murder of law enforcement officers, and race-baiter who has been provided with a regular hangout / haven on this site by the moderators-Workerbees.

All of his postings should be erased from the entire website, and he should be banned from posting further here as all he does is destroy the reputations and good works of true activists.


In addition to OD's misogynist, race-baiting, and advocating-acts-of-violence rhetoric

Donald Trump lives rent-free in OD's cranium. OD seems to have a fixation on Trump himself and, now, after the election and sixty million Americans who cast a vote for him (QUOTE: "fuck anyone who voted for him") ....
never mind that tens of millions of them, Republicans included assuredly cast a DT vote simply because the alternative major party candidate was absolutely not an option.
( and thank goodness that worked out for us all the way it did )

The recent Portland MAX train stabbing article  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/05/434743.shtml is a clear indicator:
1) he hangs out out with the (known convicted felon/schizo) killer [QUOTE]: " I have met him several times myself. "
2) posts that the victims were black [QUOTE]: " two other men - both said to have been Black "
3) trumps-up outrage that this killer was a so-called 'white supremacist', more important than the deaths of two people trying to help.

As though the greater crime here was him being a 'white supremacist' than (what he actually is) a mass murderer.


Portland Indymedia is ^ still featuring 'OD' as an author.


Does Portland Indymedia have a Misogynist advocate of physical violence as one of its featured authors?


'author' of this article 'OD' is a documented misogynist
(QUOTE 'OD': "racist dirty bitch") race-baiting,
ableist ("Trumptard" adding "tard" to the end of words discriminates against persons with disabilities)
hatemonger that advocates violent acts :

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433701.shtml#448603
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433701.shtml#448657


Advocating specific acts and threats of physical violence, misogyny, race baiting, implied discrimination towards persons with mental/personal disabilities, and much else.

[quote] "I now see that it is SHILLS for fascist Trump I need to be concerned about!"

[quote] "a racist White"

[quote] "The dirty bitch"

[quote] "racist dirty bitch"


And check out his thread of comments on his own publication here,

The Police Murders Of Terence Crutcher & Keith Lamont Scott
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml

[quote] "These goddamned pigs"

[quote] "race-traitors"

[quote] "Black cops should watch their backs"

05.Oct.2016 20:07  http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448042
OD [quote]:
"Of course, the system has ways of devouring said race-traitors. Black cops - and in particular, the cop who murdered Scott - should watch their backs. The Whites have never really had their backs, and since they betrayed their own - one day they will find themselves in a position where no one will be there for them."
---


Response to / requests for clarification of ^above
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448045


More violence provocateur-ing :

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433641.shtml#448525
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448042
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433220.shtml#448045


The clear "intend [sic]" of OD's trolling on Portland Indy of late is to provoke violent acts. Evidence:


[quote] "stay vigilant and ARMED! Lock and load..."


Now if OD lives up to being the Trump-Trumping-Hillary-supporter that they obviously are, they'd know that Clinton, DNC and leftists want to PREVENT access for free citizens needing to protect themselves, to firearms.
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433254.shtml
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/07/432637.shtml
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/06/432476.shtml
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/06/432541.shtml
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433254.shtml
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/08/432958.shtml

Yet above he urges us to 'stay ARMED', and 'lock and load'.

Either they are trolling, or are ignorant/don't even believe what they espouse.







p.s. "wealthy White man with no criminal history" 


One of Paddocks's Las Vegas prostitute companions, indicates he was physically violent and made specific remarks about his demeanor and own father's psychopathic criminal history :


 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2017/10/435137.shtml

A Las Vegas prostitute who was hired by murderer Stephen Paddock has spoken out about their 'violent' sex sessions and how he bragged about having 'bad blood'.

The woman, who spoke anonymously, said she would spent hours drinking and gambling with Paddock, who she described as 'paranoid' and 'obsessive'.

If he hit a winning streak, he would take her back to his room for 'really aggressive and violent sex' including living out rape fantasies, she said.

A prostitute who was hired by Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock has told how he harbored rape fantasies and got her to take part in 'violent' sex session
---

The 27-year-old, who was not named, described Paddock as 'paranoid', 'obsessive', and also boasted about his bank-robber father, saying that 'the bad streak is in my blood' and 'I was born bad', according to texts seen by the Sun on Sunday.

The escort, who said Paddock paid her $6,000-a-time for their meetings, also had texts in which he described tying her up 'while you scream for help'.

^ This fits right in with the profile of violent misogynist poster to Portland Indymedia, 'OD'.

They are identical types of violent white males.

'OD' = Documented violent misogynist white male. 08.Oct.2017 18:16
'author' of this article 'OD' is a documented misogynist
(QUOTE 'OD': "racist dirty bitch") race-baiting,
ableist ("Trumptard" adding "tard" to the end of words discriminates against persons with disabilities)
hatemonger that advocates violent acts :

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433701.shtml#448603
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/11/433701.shtml#448657


Advocating specific acts and threats of physical violence, misogyny, race baiting, implied discrimination towards persons with mental/personal disabilities, and much else.

[quote] "I now see that it is SHILLS for fascist Trump I need to be concerned about!"

[quote] "a racist White"

[quote] "The dirty bitch"

[quote] "racist dirty bitch"

"a work-a-round assault weapons bans"  INCORRECT. 08.Oct.2017 18:48
as per usual, the violent white misogynist race-baiting advocate of violence named 'OD'
who disinformationally posted this article to Portland Indymedia's newswire doesn't know what the ***K he is talking about.


if any sort of "workaround", so-called 'bump fire' stocks are intended to be a 'work-around' to the National Firearms Act of 1934, and more specifically the Firearm Owners' Protection Act of 1986 (FOPA, also know to gun enthusiasts as the 'machine gun ban').

Futhermore, no 'stock' or other accessory is needed at all to 'bump fire' a semiautomatic rifle i.e. simulate full automatic fire  SEE BELOW.

The 1986 FOPA legislation imposed a ban on the domestic manufacture and sale __to civilians__ of all newly-built machine guns aka fully automatic firearms.

Law enforcement and qualified dealers/manufacturers (with 01 FFL, Class 2 or SOT qualifications) may still sell and buy any machine gun manufactured after May 19th, 1986.

Existing machine guns (tens of thousands of these are in circulation) such as old submachine guns or machine guns made prior to May 1986 e.g. during the World War II era, can still be bought and sold by private citizens, but at great cost due to the limited number of 'grandfathered' pre-1986-built guns available, and also the tax stamp fee and registration paperwork required by the National Firearms act to transact these guns. Yes, all 'legal' machine guns in the U.S. are registered.


Additionally 

bump fire stocks (as an addition part-accessory to an existing semiautomatic rifle) do not need to exist whatsoever,

as it is virtually the same level of ease/difficulty to 'bump fire' aka simulate fully automatic rate of fire from a semi-automatic rifle,

with no stock accessory whatsoever  WATCH the below videos,
none of the guns have a "special" stock or accessory.

"Bump firing" is done simply by holding the rifle in a particular way and keeping one's finger stationary across the trigger as the rifle recoils with each shot. <--- THAT is 'bump firing', it is a technique and no additional device is required; only a semiautomatic rifle of which there are more than 100 million in circulation in the U.S. alone.

Bump Fire Ar 15 without a Slide Fire Stock.
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXrTq2Guk7c

How to Bump Fire AR15 Off The Shoulder
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAzgIK5U14o

M1 Garand Bump fire
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBQrtzSdVDo


M1 Carbine Bump Fire
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2kZY4Gu9wE

In other words:
Bump firing, the technique existed long before the 'bump fire stock' gimmick-accessory came along recently and was approved for sale by the Obama Administration BATF in 2010.

you DON'

The Possible Las Vegas Motive That Only Mark Steyn Is Talking About 08.Oct.2017 19:58
_ link

Dylann Roof was a racist who killed to strike fear into the hearts of African Americans; Timothy McVeigh considered himself a revolutionary, and lashed out at "tyrannical government" over the Waco siege; Adam Lanza was autistic, obsessive-compulsive, likely schizophrenic, and became obsessed with school shootings.

Paddock's actions more closely resembled those of a professional hitman than those of his mass-shooting predecessors. The other distractions and storylines that typically arise weren't available in this shooting. It was a white shooter, going after mostly white people at a country music concert. That means, as Mark Steyn points out, no shifting narratives toward white-supremacy to draw attention away from the guns. Paddock seemingly had no political or religious affiliations; it wasn't triggered by a domestic dispute, nor was it work related; it doesn't appear to be the result of a psychotic break. All of this leaves nothing but the firearm narrative on the table.

http://www.dailywire.com/news/22026/possible-las-vegas-motive-only-mark-steyn-talking-tyler-dahnke

