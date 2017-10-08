|
More Details On Vegas Massacre/Terrorist Attack
author: OD
|
It's been one week since the terrorist attack in Las Vegas. More details have emerged from Sunday night's deadly massacre in Las Vegas.
|
Brief recap: On Sunday October 1st 2017 64 year old Stephen Paddock fired upon 22,000 attendees at a Country music concert in Las Vegas, NV. 58 people were murdered, and at least 527 were wounded. Paddock was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel, which overlooked a grassy open field where the concert was being held. Paddock smashed out one of the windows of his 32 floor room, which he used as his vantage point. The barrage went on for between nine to ten minutes. When cops finally located and broke into the assailant's room, Paddock was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot. He was surrounded by 23 semi-automatic assault rifles, several of which had been modified for rapid fire (essentially, turning them into fully-auto machine guns). Even more guns, explosive material, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were found in his vehicle and home in Mesquite, NV (located 80 miles from Vegas). Sunday's terrorist attack has been characterized as the worst mass shooting in American history, if you don't count Wounded Knee, the Colfax Massacre, Black Wall Street, etc.
There still seems to be no known motive for what set Paddock off - other than narcissistic psychopathy. This seems to be a psychological trait in most White men of Paddock's stature. Here's
what is known. His girlfriend Marilou Danley is very much alive. Paddock sent her away to her native Philippines two weeks prior to Sunday's massacre (an American of Filipino decent, Danley also has Australian citizenship). Initially considered a 'person of interest', Danley has since been considered to have had no involvement nor prior knowledge of her boyfriend's murderous intentions. While in The Philippines, Paddock reportedly wired $100,000 to her, supposedly to buy a house for her family. Danley flew back into the U.S. Wednesday via LAX, where FBI agents eagerly awaited her return. But so far, even the psychopath's girlfriend seemed unable to provide much insight into Paddock's motives. Meanwhile, the usual suspect cretins have wasted no time taking advantage of this horrifying event. As mentioned in the previous entry, 4Chan's jobless, unwashed Alt-Reich troll army immediately started spreading false news about the massacre. It quickly became a scandal which engulfed Google, as its algorithm picked up on the disinfo. campaign, bumping links to 4Chan's /pol/ as well as other far-right/conspiracy sites to the top of Google's search engine.
Not that mainstream media fared much better. With no Muslim boogie men or Black "thugs" to pin the blame on, over-paid pundits on CNN, FOX, MSNBC, etc. struggled to define an unprecedented tragedy brought on by a wealthy White man with no criminal history. As if most of these mass murders aren't caused by straight White males of privilege. Ever careful to avoid the word 'terrorism', talking heads on major news networks devolved into partisan screaming matches over gun control.
And speaking of gun control, White supremacist terrorist group the National Rifle Association once again found itself in the glare of national scrutiny, following yet another horrendous bloodbath. Predictably, the NRA reiterated its trademark proclamations that White men all Americans be allowed to carry damn-near every weapon of mass destruction that they wish. However, in a slight twist, the NRA did concede that a review of some gun modification devices was in order. These so-called devices, or "bumper stocks" allow for more rapid fire. Essentially, they are a [not illegal] work-a-round assault weapons bans, which convert semi-automatic rifles into fully-automatic machine guns. At least three of the guns found in Paddock's hotel room were equipped with these bumper stocks.
As of now, no solid motive for Paddock's terrorist rampage has been forthcoming.
