newswire article announcements global government | human & civil rights Notice of fbi criminality run amuck in a world in crisis e-mail: author: GERALe-mail: GSOSBEE@GMAIL.COM This report suggests that the fbi poses a deadly threat to people everywhere. For about thirty the fbi and their associates (including judges, congressmen, assorted federal agencies, street thugs and members of the community) have participated one way or another in hounding and criminally assaulting me. The names of many such persons are in my thousands of reports and websites. Some of the street thugs also discover that I have posted their photos online. Reference:



http://ttu.academia.edu/geralsosbee









The present purpose is to present evidence to support an indictment of all such individuals referenced above for the following crimes:



Conspiracy, assault with deadly weapons, attempted murder, and terrorist assaults on my person and on my wife.



http://austin.indymedia.org/sites/default/files/thumb.swastikaweb_6.jpg





The fbi uses two deadly methods to attack me and my wife now: 1) toxic fumes pumped into our residence and 2) Directed Energy Weaponry (DEW) including Extremely Low Frequency Soundwaves (ELF) to attack us.









These attacks have been ongoing for at least seventeen years and have already caused severe hearing loss and vision impairment & breathing problems in me. Even landlords deny my claims of toxic fumes attacks.









For more on these topics see:



link to austin.indymedia.org









Regarding the ELF attacks note that this week a medical doctor asked me about my sleep routine. I explained that I am under attack by fbi's ELF which causes extreme sleep deprivation and results in chest pain, etc. The doctor found the following:









"ATRIAL FIBRILLATION WITH RAPID MEAN VENTRICULAR RESPONSE, Abnormal ECG" (hereinafter referred to as ("AF").









I also advised the doctor that another medical doctor entered a patently false medical report for the fbi regarding my complaint of attacks by ELF:



http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/part20-updatefor.html









The present doctor indicated that I am at risk of stroke or heart attack and that I need to sleep more in defense of AF, and to exercise some to prevent the now threatening diabetes.









The fbi is aware on 10-5-17 of the AF diagnosis, but continues without interruption and to this moment the potentially deadly assaults with ELF. The only thing that can help the AF problem now is sleep which I am denied. The main defense against diabetes for me today is exercise which is most difficult due to fatigue from the effects of ELF.









So, the fbi seems intent on killing me by invisibly inducing a heart attack.









My wife is also often attacked with ELF and the fbi enjoys complete impunity in the felonious assaults on her and on me.



I therefore charge all employees of the fbi, doj, congress, courts (including appellate justices and SCOTUS) and all others who assist the fbi in their terror campaign with the offenses listed above:



Conspiracy, assault with deadly weapons, attempted murder, and terrorist assaults on my person and on my wife.







Understand that no remedy is available at law or in equity for the egregious crimes by fbi that I outline for decades. This means that the people of all the world are ultimately potential Targets for these types of deadly attacks. Note that I recently presented prima facie evidence to the Veterans Administration of fbi's terrorist crimes against me.





http://austin.indymedia.org/sites/default/files/thumb.1500863305336-461472634.jpg



Thank you and note that this post seeks no sympathy and is not submitted with the idea that attention be focused on me personally. Instead, this report represents a notice to all the world that our worst nightmare of 'government gone mad' is upon us, but is seen by a select few. contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion