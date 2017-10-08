newswire article reposts united states 9.11 investigation | police / legal LV Hooker to UK Daily Mail: Shooter Stephen Paddock Believed 9/11 Was "Inside Job" author: _ and so the smearing begins...



in an article for the UK Daily Mail [not the world's most reputable or reliable journalistic outlet] a 'lady of the evening' in Las Vegas who accompanied professional gambler / accused mass murderer Stephen Paddock, stated that Paddock "ranted about conspiracy theories including 9/11 being 'an inside job'".



Text of article posted below : 'I was born bad': Las Vegas prostitute who romped with mass killer Stephen Paddock says he enjoyed violent rape fantasies as she reveals he boasted he had always been evil



Stephen Paddock known to have hired prostitutes on regular visits to Las Vegas



One has spoken out about their 'violent' sex sessions and Paddock's 'dark side'



She said the gunman as 'obsessive', 'paranoid' and loved conspiracy theories



Police are still hunting for a call-girl Paddock solicited days before massacre



By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline

Published: 07:20 EDT, 8 October 2017 | Updated: 12:10 EDT, 8 October 2017



A Las Vegas prostitute who was hired by murderer Stephen Paddock has spoken out about their 'violent' sex sessions and how he bragged about having 'bad blood'.



The woman, who spoke anonymously, said she would spent hours drinking and gambling with Paddock, who she described as 'paranoid' and 'obsessive'.



If he hit a winning streak, he would take her back to his room for 'really aggressive and violent sex' including living out rape fantasies, she said.





A prostitute who was hired by Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock has told how he harbored rape fantasies and got her to take part in 'violent' sex session



The 27-year-old, who was not named, described Paddock as 'paranoid', 'obsessive', and said he ranted about conspiracy theories including 9/11 being 'an inside job' (pictured, the hotel from which Paddock carried out his killings)



Paddock also boasted about his bank-robber father, saying that 'the bad streak is in my blood' and 'I was born bad', according to texts seen by the Sun on Sunday.



The 27-year-old woman said Paddock, 64, would often rant about conspiracy theories including how 9/11 was orchestrated by the US government.



The escort, who said Paddock paid her $6,000-a-time for their meetings, also had texts in which he described tying her up 'while you scream for help'.



She spoke out after family members revealed that Paddock often consorted with prostitutes who were laid on by hotels while he paid regular visits to the city.



Officials close to the investigation into the shooting revealed that Paddock may have hired an escort in the days before the massacre.



A receipt from Paddock's hotel room showed two people ordered room service in the days before the attack. contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion