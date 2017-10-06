resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts global 06.Oct.2017 18:49
government | human & civil rights

Medical reort, toxic fumes, insults and DEW/ELF

author: Geral        e-mail:e-mail: gsosbee@gmail.com
This post is a kind of journal regarding my efforts to live.
For the record this date (10-5-17) a medical doctor, in response to my report of 15 - 17 years of sleep deprivation caused by DEW and ELF entered the flowing medical diagnosis on GERAL SOSBEE: "ATRIAL FIBRILLATION WITH RAPID MEAN VENTRICULAR RESPONSE, Abnormal ECG".

The doctor further advised that I am at "risk of stroke, or heart attack".

For 17 years I have moved repeatedly to flee from chemical or toxic fumes (including cigarette smoke) as directed by medical doctors regarding my weak lungs.

Presently I reside at a complex that tells me they are "smokefree": 1001 E. Fern, Domit Redwood Apartments, MCALLEN TEXAS 78501, where I have also moved 3 times to avoid cigarette fumes.

After many reports of smoke or fumes entering the apartment the supervisor here, Mr. Michael Kirby, states to me as follows on 10-6-17:

You Are "psychosomatic & confrontational; go see the fbi."

In fact I met with the supervisor only because the manager here, MIMI GALLARDO, and the owner's daughter, Marlene Domit, directed me to do so. So, after the insults I realize that my living environment is another risk in life. Seventeen years ago my condominium in Brownsville, Texas was flooded with toxic cigarette fumes, sending me for emergency medical treatment.

On a related topic see:

 https://everydayconcerned.net/human-rights/clandestine-classified-human-subject-experimentation-using-emf-radiationsonicultrasonic-neuroweaponry/2015-targeted-individuals-are-non-consensual-subjects-in-criminal-clandestine-classified-top-secret-mkultra-extended-mind-behavior-controltorture-experimentation-by-joint-militaryint/flyer-for-neighbors-and-assisters-of-cointelpro/

homepage: homepage: http://www.sosbeevfbi.com
phone: phone: 9565091454

