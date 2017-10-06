UAS Drones to be utilized in Public Information Leaflet Bombing of Sacramento California

|
In the Fall of 2017, the Red 'X' Society began a leaflet bombing campaign in Sacramento, California utilizing small unmanned aircraft (Drones)as a delivery system in what has become the Most Egregious Abuse of the U.S. Constitution and the Rights of American Citizens in U.S. History since the Civil War.
This has resulted in Sacramento, CA having a major part in the destruction of Our American Democracy and Freedom of the Press.
Please feel free to reprint and distribute this information.
Thank You,
Tracy Mapes
