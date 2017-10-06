newswire article announcements united states actions & protests | media criticism UAS Drones to be utilized in Public Information Leaflet Bombing of Sacramento California e-mail: author: Tracy Mapese-mail: news1st@hotmail.com After 10 Years of trying to expose the abuses of Illegal Media and Political operations within the United States, and the Refusal of the Media to Self Disclose and Inform the American Public, an Informational Leaflet Drop Bombing Campaign will be initiated direct to the Public, bypassing traditional Media Channels. https://c1.staticflickr.com/5/4448/37497725282_c20b45d6da_b.jpg



In the Fall of 2017, the Red 'X' Society began a leaflet bombing campaign in Sacramento, California utilizing small unmanned aircraft (Drones)as a delivery system in what has become the Most Egregious Abuse of the U.S. Constitution and the Rights of American Citizens in U.S. History since the Civil War.



This has resulted in Sacramento, CA having a major part in the destruction of Our American Democracy and Freedom of the Press.



Please feel free to reprint and distribute this information.



https://c1.staticflickr.com/5/4508/36859894453_a26226a165_b.jpg



Thank You,

Tracy Mapes



