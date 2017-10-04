newswire article commentary united states media criticism | police / legal Chickens Coming Home to Roost author: OD For most of September, White people have been tarring and feathering Black athletes who had the audacity to take a knee in peaceful and silent protests of police death squads murdering fellow Black people. Illegitimate president Trump [ironically] smeared Black football players as "sons of bitches". He also said they should be fired. And the nation remained frustratingly divided on whether or not said Black athletes were "being disrespectful" (because taking a knee during the nationalist anthem - possibly the most passive form of protest one can engage in - is just soo out of line, right?). While such madness was underway, a White man in Nevada was plotting destruction. On Sunday October 1st 2017, a White man opened fire upon attendees at a Country music concert in Las Vegas, NV. As of the time of this entry, at least 59 people have been killed, and more than 500 injured... a death/injury toll that's been upwardly revised several times since last night. It has been considered the worst mass shooting in American history (if you don't count Indigenous genocide). The shooter has been identified as 64 year old Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, NV. Paddock was perched on the 32nd floor of his luxurious Mandalay Bay hotel room. It was from this deadly vantage point that the White terrorist went all Charles Whitman on the concert below. Paddock was later found inside his room, dead from suicide and surrounded by an arsenal of 23 guns. This included assault-style rifles with scopes and weapons which were illegally modified, turning them into machine guns. Because of this, Paddock was able to extract a casualty rate seldom found outside a literal war zone. He reportedly transported his weaponry to his room in ten suitcases. That's not all. A search of his car yielded a stash of ammonium nitrate - the same fertilizer compound that was used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. A terrorist attack committed by another White man, Irish Catholic Timothy McVeigh, which killed 168 people. Cops searching Paddock's Mesquite home also found 19 more guns, more explosives, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.



One man, ten suitcases... yet this did not raise a single eyebrow. Such is the magic of WHITE PRIVILEGE. Speaking of privilege, this guy amassed his collection of weapons visiting gun stores all over NV and Utah, reportedly passing every single background check. He also had a pilot's license and owned two planes. He was a former accountant, real estate agent, and gambler. Oh, and his father was a notorious bank robber who once escaped from prison. By all accounts Paddocks was wealthy, or at least solidly middle class. And like his bank robber dad and the other white terrorists he clearly drew inspiration from, no border wall nor travel ban would have stopped Paddocks. And even if fake president Trump managed to rid this country of every single Mexican and Muslim... 59(and counting) White Country music fans in Las Vegas, (Trump's base, ironically) would all still be DEAD.



Speaking of Trump, the guy who calls Black NFL players "sons of bitches" and claims that White supremacist violence in Charlottesville "comes from all sides", still couldn't bring himself to call the Vegas shooter the terrorist that he was. In fact, the reliably disappointing mainstream corporate media has been hard-strained to call Vegas a terrorist act. Instead, initial reports focused just as much attention on his apparent girlfriend, Marilou Danley. Such reports were eager to identify Danley by her 'Asian' ethnicity and even published her photo - even though many of the same reports failed to id Paddocks by race or show his photo. Initially described as a "person of interest", Danley is now thought to have had no involvement in Paddock's crimes. But as of now, she is considered missing. If the poor woman turns up dead, though, we'll all know who did it.



And never failing to miss an opportunity, the unemployed troll army of the Alt-Reich have been busy all day and night disseminating false and fake news on the Vegas massacre. These racist slugs doxxed Danley, (because Asian) and found out she apparently once took a trip to Dubai. Therefore, smearing the whole thing as "Islamic terrorism". Even worse, Reich-wing media outlet The Gateway Pundit, that has WH credentials and specializes in pedaling disinformation, misidentified a completely innocent man as the Vegas shooter. Many other media outlets repeated this same dangerous LIE. Why did they all focus on this guy? he's supposedly a Democrat who 'liked' Rachel Maddow and MoveOn.org on his facebook page. contribute to this article add comment to discussion