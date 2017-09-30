"WHITE AMERICA: Become an Ally through Education & Help Dismantle Racism" - 10/17/17

|
PDX RACE TALKS
Tuesday, OCTOBER 10, 2017
"WHITE AMERICA: Become an Ally through Education & Help Dismantle Racism"
Our panel features speakers who are navigating their own path to understanding racism in the USA.
These pioneers welcome you to join them as they embark on the challenging journey of learning from mistakes, self-realization, study, and healing.
Speakers:
Cameron Whitten, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consultant
Rebecca Greenidge, Equity Consultant
Sam Sachs, Founder, NO HATE Zone
Randy Blazak, Chair, Oregon's Coaltion Against Hate Crimes, CAHC
=======================================================
RACE TALKS INFORMATION: http://racetalkspdx.com
=======================================================
McMenamins Kennedy School
5736 NE 33rd Ave., Portland
Phone: 503-249-3983 Kennedy School events
Free/All Ages
Newcomers' Welcome: 6:45 pm
Doors open at 6 p.m.; 6:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Previous RACE TALKS were filmed and archived here:
www.youtube.com/racetalks01/videos