newswire article announcements portland metro anti-racism | community building "WHITE AMERICA: Become an Ally through Education & Help Dismantle Racism" - 10/17/17 e-mail: author: RACE TALKSe-mail: racetalksdonna@gmail.com Tuesday, OCTOBER 10, 2017



"WHITE AMERICA: Become an Ally through Education



& Help Dismantle Racism" PDX RACE TALKS





Tuesday, OCTOBER 10, 2017



"WHITE AMERICA: Become an Ally through Education & Help Dismantle Racism"





Our panel features speakers who are navigating their own path to understanding racism in the USA.

These pioneers welcome you to join them as they embark on the challenging journey of learning from mistakes, self-realization, study, and healing.







Speakers:



Cameron Whitten, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consultant



Rebecca Greenidge, Equity Consultant



Sam Sachs, Founder, NO HATE Zone



Randy Blazak, Chair, Oregon's Coaltion Against Hate Crimes, CAHC



=======================================================

RACE TALKS INFORMATION: http://racetalkspdx.com

=======================================================



McMenamins Kennedy School



5736 NE 33rd Ave., Portland



Phone: 503-249-3983 Kennedy School events



Free/All Ages



Newcomers' Welcome: 6:45 pm



Doors open at 6 p.m.; 6:45 pm - 9:15 pm



Previous RACE TALKS were filmed and archived here:

www.youtube.com/racetalks01/videos contribute to this article add comment to discussion