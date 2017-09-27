resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article commentary united states 27.Sep.2017 10:29
drug war

Why Trump Ignores Puerto Rico: Cartels, Cocaine & Crime

author: rAT
That "lovely island" is actually a gigantic stash house for Columbian smugglers
welcome to San Juan
welcome to San Juan
Sure- it's easy to write off Trump's seemingly cold indifference to Puerto Rico's plight as just another example of his genetic racism. It's still "West Side Story" to the Queens boomer who cheered for The Jets all the way. But digesting some online documentaries about Puerto Rico's reputation as the main trans-shipment point for cocaine traffickers, it's easier to suss what's going on. The island is one of the major hubs for trafficking because once you get a load there you are technically in the USA. That makes getting it to the mainland as easy as pie. Flying or sailing to Miami from San Juan is a lot safer than smuggling drugs out of a foreign country. Plus tons of the stuff heads North into other Caribbean islands for further distribution. Nearby Dominican Republic is a big player too. The whole region is a giant stash house for the Cartels, and US Government anti-drug forces are well equipped and legion. They bust literally TONS of Coke on a regular basis. Customs, DEA, DHS and the Coast Guard are funded with millions in gear, weapons, personnel, gunboats, x-ray units, etc. etc. trying to keep a lid on this boiling pot of crime. Now comes the Hurricanes. Everything in the drug world is just as broken and topsy-turvy as everything else on the island. Somewhere billions of dollars in drugs and illegal cash are being zealously guarded. Somewhere federal agents are losing their minds trying to figure out how to wrap their system around this new paradigm of total devastation. This "ring of guardians is in a state of total chaos and confusion too. Money always comes first- and corruption is rife in this Third World Commonwealth posing as America. Cocaine trafficking may actually be the biggest business in Puerto Rico. So where do you think the federal energies are going to go right now? Helping starving hordes or figuring out how to rebuild their crazy system of Feds and Heads? The international drug trade seems to have the higher priority right now. Whoever runs it has an opportunity to reshape and modify it's Puerto Rican elements. This has got to make everyone jumpy. Lost profits mean major remedies too. The military should have been helping the victims immediately. They were up to something else.

