feature article reporting portland metro actions & protests | anti-racism PRESS RELEASE: half dozen anti-fascist banners hung in rush-hour Portland traffic, Fri 9/8 On Sunday, September 10th, the white supremacist organization Patriot Prayer will hold a rally and march on Portland's Waterfront. This morning, Fri Sept 8th, A Concerned Alliance of Bannerers (ACAB) hung half a dozen banners from local overpasses to show support for and solidarity with all those confronting this alt-right group that allows nazis, klan members, and fascists to recruit and organize from their events.



