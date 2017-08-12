feature article commentary portland metro government | social services Ways out of the Affordable Housing Crisis We are children of darkness and/or victims of state failure and market failure. Shriveling the financial sector and expanding the public sector are lessons from the 2008 financial meltdown. All personal and corporate success is based on state investments in schools, libraries, hospitals, roads, airwaves, food safety, and water quality. This letter was sent on July 21, 2017 with no response.



Dear Mayor Wheeler and Portland Commissioners,

Someone on Oregonlive.com said Portland rents have doubled in the last 5 years. To me, this is prima facia evidence we are children of darkness. Is there a right to turn housing into a speculative pot of gold? [...]



The state should protect the social peace. Nevertheless, the neoliberal regime only protects owners and capital. I am translating a German article from Freitag.de that grapples with the rising rents in Berlin and ways out of the crisis. read more>>